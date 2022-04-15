FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have two games Friday to settle both No. 8 seeds. Both should offers appealing DFS environments, even though neither lists a particularly elevated projected total. The injury report is also fairly light, and there's even the possibility of a big-name return.

Slate Overview

Atlanta Hawks (-1.5) at Cleveland Cavaliers (O/U: 222.5 points)

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers (-4) (O/U: 216.0 points)

The Hawks took three out of four games from the Cavaliers during the regular season, and the last three finished with totals of 239, 240 and 238 points. Three of the four meetings also ended with margins of six, three and eight. If Jarrett Allen can indeed come back for Cleveland, there's an especially good chance the matchup will be as close as the spread would imply - even factoring in how effective the Cavs were on defense at home this season.

The Pelicans exhibited some particularly stingy defense in their play-in win over the Spurs, and their matchup against the Clippers has a relatively modest total. The Pelicans took three of four from LA during the regular season only allowing 104 points or fewer in three of them. Each of the four games finished with double-digit margins of victory. But given the stakes at play Friday, the four-point spread looks about right.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

Jarrett Allen, CLE (finger): QUESTIONABLE

If Allen can make his return after a 24-game absence, he could be limited somewhat and that would mean Evan Mobley and Moses Brown could still see time at center.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Bogdanovic sits, Kevin Huerter could see a bump in minutes and Delon Wright could also get more time off the bench.

Luke Kennard, LAC (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Kennard is unable to suit up, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are both likely to see an uptick in minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

John Collins, ATL (finger/foot): OUT

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Trae Young ($10,500) and Paul George ($10,200).

Young racked up 47.1 FD points in only 33 minutes against the Hornets in the first play-in and hasn't been under 40 since Mar. 23. He also averaged 32.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting, including 41.2 from three-point range, in four games against the Cavs during the regular season.

George started off shooting poorly against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, but bounced back to finish with 55.9 FD marking his second straight tally over 50. However, it's worth noting he's experienced issues with efficiency against the Pelicans in three games by shooting just 37.7 percent overall and producing 38.4 FD or less in each outing.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

CJ McCollum, NOP ($9,500)

McCollum was red hot from the field in the win over the Spurs (12-23 FG), leading to 48.7 FD. However, he only shot 38.8 percent in four games against the Clippers.

Darius Garland, CLE ($8,700)

Garland posted 42.7 FD in the play-in loss to the Nets on Tuesday and is 41.9 percent from three-point range over his last 14 games.

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($8,500)

Valanciunas produced 49.3 FD against the Spurs in Wednesday's win and averaged 22.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four games against the Clippers this year.

Brandon Ingram, NOP ($8,200)

Ingram didn't seem to show any ill effects from his previous hamstring issue going 11-for-19 on his way to 38.5 FD against the Spurs. He also shot 47.7 percent, including 46.2 percent from three-point range, across four games versus the Clippers.

Clint Capela, ATL ($7,700)

Capela was a force down low against the Hornets with a 15-point, 17-rebound double-double en route to 53.9 FD. He averaged a double-double of 11.3 points and 14.5 rebounds in four matchups against the Cavs this season while also recording 2.8 blocks per game.

Key Values

Kevin Love, CLE vs. ATL ($5,800)

Love delivered nicely at a sub-$6K salary in Tuesday's loss to the Nets with 33.1 FD in 29 minutes. The playing time was particularly encouraging after he had logged 27 minutes or fewer in each of the prior seven games. And even if Allen returns, the veteran should still receive a solid allotment of playing time. Love should naturally be aggressive with the Cavs' season on the line, and he enjoyed success against the Hawks in the regular season with averages of 19.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Atlanta is also allowing the seventh-highest offensive efficiency to PFs (27.4 percent).

Herbert Jones, NOP at LAC ($5,500)

Jones has already made his name on the defensive end as a rookie, but he's been a solid complementary offensive contributor and is averaging 23.4 FD overall. The talented wing finished the win against San Antonio with 32.5 FD over 37 minutes and has dropped over 30 in three of four against the Clippers during the regular season. Jones has delivered at least 5x return on his current salary in 28 instances this season, making him worthy of a value-saving play considering he'll also likely see heavy minutes again.

De'Andre Hunter, ATL at CLE ($5,000)

Hunter contributed 22 points for the second straight game Wednesday against the Hornets while registering 33.4 FD. It was an extension of a solid finish to the regular season, having scored at least 26 FD seven times from the last 14 games. The Cavaliers have been a bit more giving to small forwards of late by allowing 42.5 FD per game to the position in the last seven. Hunter has already delivered at least a 5x return on his current salary on 20 occasions this season. And given he's averaged 25.8 FD points per 36 minutes without Collins on the floor, he should offer a solid chance of at least duplicating that feat Friday.

ALSO CONSIDER: Danilo Gallinari, ATL at CLE ($5,100)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.