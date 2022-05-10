DraftKings NBA: Tuesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at MIA (-3), O/U: 209.5

The Sixers are coming off two straight home wins and need to steal one in Miami to give themselves a chance to win the series. The Sixers keep a tight rotation and rely heavily on their big-three, while the Heat have a more balanced approach. Keep an eye on the status of Heat players who are questionable for action, as there is plenty of value potential.

DAL at PHX (-6), O/U: 213.5

Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off back-to-back home wins and head into Game 5 in Phoenix with confidence and a shot at the upper hand in the series. The Mavs' supporting cast can deliver reliable mid-tier production, while the Suns have up to four players that can take over a game, in addition to solid options in the value range.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Joel Embiid (orbital/thumb): Questionable

Embiid played in the last two games, but if he is sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Paul Reed are in for a boost.

MIA - Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (illness): Questionable

Victor Oladipo is up for more responsibility if the Heat are shorthanded in the backcourt. Omer Yurtseven could see more playing time if Dedmon is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul ($8,000)

Paul was quiet in Games 3 and 4 in Dallas, but he needs to step up in Game 5 to help the Suns reclaim control of the series. He had his best performance of the series at home in Game 2, where he logged 48.5 DK points. He is averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals through the playoffs.

Devin Booker ($8,600)

Despite the loss, Booker poured in 35 points and finished with 51.5 DK points in the last game. He topped 40 DK points in three of the last four games against the Mavs and needs to come up big in Game 5 in order for the Suns to maintain home-court advantage.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($9,500)

Butler went off for 40 points and totaled 61.3 DK points in Game 4 in Philly, but the Heat still came up short for the second straight game. Butler produced at least 50 DK points in three of the Heat's four second-round games against the 76ers, and he needs to come through at home in Game 5, to put his team back in the driver's seat.

Tobias Harris ($7,100)

Harris is averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals through the last four games against the Heat, and he logged at least 37 DK points three times over that span. He has to step up for the Sixers, as Joel Embiid continues to through injuries.

Deandre Ayton ($7,000)

Ayton topped 30 DK points in three of the last four games against the Mavs, including a double-double in each of the last two meetings. He continues to have an advantage over the Mavs' smaller front court.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,400)

Doncic has been incredible in the playoffs, averaging 31.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals over seven games. He generated 75 DK points in Game 1 against the Suns, and he has gone over 50 DK points in seven consecutive outings. The Mavs are coming off two straight home wins and have momentum on their side as they return to Phoenix for Game 5.

Value Picks

JaVale McGee ($3,600)

McGee tallied more than 12 DK points in each game of the second round.

Cameron Johnson ($3,900)

Johnson topped 20 DK points in two of the last four games, including 21.8 DK points in his last outing.

Danny Green ($4,500)

Green went over 20 DK points in the last two games, as he continues to play a vital role for the Sixers' backcourt.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($4,900)

Dinwiddie exceeded 20 DK points twice in in the last four games, including the Mavs' last game, where he tallied 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, off the bench.

Cameron Payne ($3,300)

Payne is averaging 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the last four games against the Mavs. Aside from a quiet outing in Game 3, He topped 12 DK points in each game, including 20.3 in Game 1, in Phoenix.

