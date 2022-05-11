DraftKings NBA: Wednesday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at BOS (-5.5), O/U: 214.5

Giannis has been dominant through the first four games of the series, but the Bucks need to rely on more production from their supporting cast in the absence of Khris Middleton. On the other hand, the Celtics have momentum on their side, as they are back home after an impressive win in Milwaukee in Game 4.

GSW (-4) at MEM, O/U: 218.5

The Warriors have a chance to close out the series, and they should be looking to make the most of it, especially with Ja Morant (knee) sidelined. The Grizzlies need other guys to step up in the absence of their star, but it will be a tough task against the seasoned Warriors.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): OUT

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen continue to have more opportunity.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable

Grant Williams could be up for another start.

MEM - Ja Morant (knee): Questionable

Tyus Jones has a major role to play.

GSW - Andre Iguodala (neck), Gary Payton (elbow): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter continue to get added playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry ($9,400)

Curry furnished 52.8 DK points in the last game, which marked his second straight 30-point outing. He is averaging 28.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists through the second round, and he has an advantage as the Grizzlies are without Morant.

Jordan Poole ($7,100)

Poole is averaging 34 minutes per game in the second round, and he went over 27 DK points in each of the four games. He logged 59 DK points in Game 1, which marked his best game of the series, but he also has a great opportunity in Game 5, as the Grizzlies are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown ($8,200)

Brown was quiet in Game 4 in Milwaukee, but he topped 50 DK points in both Game 2 and 3. He has a chance to get back on track, as the Celtics are back at home for Game 5, and he is averaging 22.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.9 steals through eight games in the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum ($9,700)

Tatum went over 50 DK points in two of the last four games, as he is averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over that span. He needs to step up to help the Celtics make the most of their home-court advantage and take Game 5 in Boston.

Al Horford ($6,600)

Horford came up huge in Game 4, helping power the Celtics to a much-needed road win, as he delivered 30 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. He has been strong all series against the Bucks, averaging 18.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over four games.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400)

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate, averaging 32.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in the second round. He accounted for a playoff-high 77.5 DK points in Game 3, and he has gone over 50 DK points in seven of the Bucks' nine postseason games. He needs to come up big if the Bucks hope to reclaim an advantage in their series, as they are tied 2-2 and face Game 5 on the road.

Value Picks

Steven Adams ($3,400)

Adams got the start and generated 37.8 DK points in the last game. He should see an extended role once again, as the Grizzlies adjust without Morant.

Grant Williams ($4,600)

Williams produced at least 13 DK points in each of the Celtics' eight playoff games. He will pick up extra responsibility if Robert Williams remains out, but he is averaging 30 minutes per game in the playoffs.

Ziaire Williams ($3,300)

Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25 minutes per game over the last three games. He logged 23.8 DK points in Game 2, in Memphis.

Pat Connaughton ($3,600)

Connaughton topped 24 DK points in the last two games, and he needs to continue to step up in the absence of Khris Middleton.

Derrick White ($3,700)

White has been playing well in the second round, averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists over four games. He gave his best performance in his last outing, with 23 DK points.

