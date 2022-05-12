DraftKings NBA: Thursday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at PHI (-2.5), O/U: 207

The Heat and Sixers are both dealing with injury trouble. The Heat have greater depth in their lineup and rely on more balanced scoring, which should make it easier for them to adapt. On the other hand, the 76ers need Tobias Harris and James Harden to step up and lead the way, as Joel Embiid (questionable) continues to play through injury.

PHX (-2) at DAL, O/U: 212

The Suns have a chance to close out their series, but they have to find a way to slow down Luka Doncic. The Suns continue to get good contributions through their lineup, while the Mavs rely heavily on their superstar to lead the way.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee), Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (ankle), Gabe Vincent (knee),: Questionable

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): OUT

Victor Oladipo gets a bigger role as the Heat are shorthanded in the backcourt.

PHI - Joel Embiid (orbital/thumb), Matisse Thybulle (foot): Questionable

Embiid played in the last three games, but if he is sidelined, DeAndre Jordan and Paul Reed are up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden ($8,700)

Harden turned in a vintage performance in Game 4 and finished with 55.3 DK points, but he followed up with a subpar showing in the last game. He has one more chance to step up and prove that he can lead the way for Philly, as Joel Embiid (questionable) is limited while playing through injuries.

Devin Booker ($8,800)

Booker has been consistent through the second round, going over 40 DK points in four of five games. He is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists over that span, and he has to bring his best to help the Suns close out their series on the road.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler ($9.800)

Butler is averaging 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals through five games in the second round. He logged 61.3 DK points in Game 4, and he topped 50 DK points three times. He needs to step up and lead the way once again, as the Heat have an opportunity to close out the series in Philly.

Tobias Harris ($6,800)

Harris has been relatively quiet in the series against the Heat, averaging 16.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over five games, surpassing 40 DK points only once. However, the Sixers have home-court advantage in Game 6, and Harris could be one to step up to help avoid elimination.

Deandre Ayton ($7,000)

Ayton logged at least 30 DK points in four of the last five games. He has an advantage against the Dallas frontcourt and should be looking to come out strong to help his squad close out the series.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic ($11,400)

Doncic has yet to log less than 50 DK points in the postseason. He is averaging 30.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals through the playoffs, and he has six double-doubles in the eight games. The Mavs trail their series 3-2 and need their superstar to come up bigger than ever to help avoid elimination on home court.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent ($4,400)

Vincent is listed as questionable for action, but he could be up for a big night, as the Heat will need his help in the absence of Kyle Lowry. Vincent logged 26.8 DK points in 28 minutes of action in the Heat's last game.

Spencer Dinwiddie ($4,600)

Dinwiddie is coming off a rough outing, but he topped 15 DK points in the four games prior, with a high of 22.8 DK points in Game 1. The Mavs need him to step up in Game 6 to help keep the season alive.

Reggie Bullock ($5,000)

Bullock is averaging 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 steals in the second round. He topped 25 DK points twice in the series.

Cameron Johnson ($4,500)

Johnson has been reliable off the bench in the second round, averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He exceeded 20 DK points in three of the five games.

JaVale McGee ($3,400)

McGee picked up just three minutes of action in the last game, but he is averaging 10 minutes per game in the second round. He has a size advantage at his position and can make a quick impact off the bench.

