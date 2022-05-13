DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIL (-1.5), O/U: 211

The Bucks have a chance to close out the series at home after they pulled off an impressive comeback on Wednesday. With momentum in their favor and home-court advantage, Milwaukee has a great shot of advancing. It should be a competitive game and both sides offer strong options through all salary tiers.

MEM at GSW (-8.5), O/U: 217

Despite playing without Ja Morant, the Grizzlies came up with a blowout win in Game 5. They need another full-team effort to keep it going on the road tonight while the Warriors need their leading scorers to get back on track for a chance to close out the series.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen have step up if Middleton remains out.

BOS - Robert Williams (knee): Questionable

Grant Williams and Daniel Theis get a boost if Williams is sidelined.

MEM - Ja Morant (knee): Questionable

Tyus Jones continues to get the starting role.

GSW - Otto Porter (foot): Questionable

Gary Payton (elbow), Andre Iguodala (neck): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga is in line for more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday ($7,900)

Holiday came up huge for the Bucks as they stunned the Celtics with a huge comeback in Game 5. He finished with 53 DK points, which marked the second time he topped 50 during the series. Holiday is also averaging 21.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals in the second round.

Stephen Curry ($9,200)

Curry needs to step up and lead the Warriors at home with a chance to close out the series. He finished with only 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting in Game 5, but went over 50 DK twice this series.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum ($9,800)

Tatum exceeded 50 DK in the previous two games with at least 30 points in each. He needs to bring his best effort in Friday as the Celtics face elimination on the road. He also registered 55.8 DK on Wednesday.

Jaren Jackson ($7,000)

Jackson surpassed 40 DK in each of the last two games and managed 52 in the opener. He's averaging 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals this round and will need to continue stepping up offensively without Ja Morant.

Al Horford ($7,200)

Horford has been great this series averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks, including three over 40 DK. The Celtics need him to keep it going as they hope to avoid elimination.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,900)

The Celtics have not been able to stop Antetokounmpo, who's averaging 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.2 blocks so far. He went over 60 DK four times, including one where he generated 77.5. The Bucks have a chance to close out the series at home court, and Giannis will once again need to lead the charge.

Value Picks

Steven Adams ($4,500)

Adams did well with 27.8 DK in the last game and 37.8 the previous outing. He should continue to log added minutes as the Grizzlies adjust their rotation in the absence of Morant.

Jonathan Kuminga ($3,300)

Kuminga delivered more than 20 DK in two of the last three. He started all three and should keep getting extended minutes with Gary Payton sidelined.

Ziaire Williams ($3,500)

Williams recorded 20.3 DK last time out and is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in this series.

Pat Connaughton ($4,400)

Connaughton is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over 25 minutes through the postseason and topped 19 DK the last three games.

Derrick White ($4,000)

White logged more than 30 minutes in each of the last two and went over 20 DK both times. He's also averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists this round.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.