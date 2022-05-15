Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Only two games on Sunday, but both are Game 7s. These are some of the best slates to play because the rotations are more predictable than ever. The studs get all the run and all the usage they can handle, and it will force you into a stars-and-scrubs build. Our recommendations will play out that way, so let's get started with one of the playoffs' most exciting players...

Guards

Luka Doncic, DAL at PHX ($56)

You can't fade Luka right now. He's doing everything in Dallas taking 25-30 shots, playing 40 minutes and posting a 35 percent usage rate this series. That's led to at least 47 Yahoo points in 18 straight games while generating a 57-point average. You have to take those guaranteed 50 fantasy points and then figure things out from there. Doncic will be asked to do even more in this must-win matchup and has already averaged 39 points, 9.0 rebounds and 10.3 assists in three career elimination games.

Marcus Smart, BOS vs. MIL ($20)

Smart has been in this article on nearly every slate, and he's produced in almost all of them. The Defensive Player of the Year has been averaging over 31 Yahoo points the last two months. He's been even better this series with 33 fantasy points per game across 40 minutes a over his last three outings. Any stat-stuffer like this playing 40 minutes needs to be above $20, and it's hard to understand why Smart has remained so affordable.

Jrue Holiday is playing some fantastic basketball and is tough to fade if you have the leftover salary.

Guard to Avoid

Chris Paul, PHX vs. DAL ($31)

This one could come back to bite me, but we have to fade some of these high-salaried players in order to use Luka and Giannis. We're going to stay away from CP3 because he simply hasn't looked right in this series posting no more than 23 Yahoo points in each of the last four games. You need nearly double that from a player this expensive, and it's clear Paul is playing a complementary role to Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL at BOS ($58)

The first thing you need to do is put Doncic and Antetokounmpo into your lineup. You get a guaranteed 100-150 fantasy points, with Giannis being one of the safest plays on the board. The former MVP is doing everything for Milwaukee by averaging 40 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last four appearances. It's no surprise since he's being asked to handle more in the absence of Khris Middleton, and we could easily see him take 25-30 shots and 20 free throws while logging 45 minutes.

Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL at PHX ($17)

Dallas can't get Finney-Smith off the court right now as he's averaged 25 Yahoo points across 38 minutes a night. He's also seen at least 37 minutes in 10 of those 13 games with at least 23 Yahoo points in nine. That's all you can hope for from such a value player, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Finney-Smith log 45 minutes or a full 48 in this must-win.

There are some other cheap players we like matching with Doncic and Antetokounmpo. They include Pat Connaughton, Grant Williams, Jae Crowder and Reggie Bullock.

Forward to Avoid

Cameron Johnson, PHX vs. DAL ($13)

Johnson was a pleasant surprise at times this season, but those were fill-in spots. This roster is at full health for the first time in a while, and it's leaving CJ with crumbs in this offense. In fact, he's only managed 25 or fewer fantasy points in all 18 games since returning from injury while averaging 17 Y! across 22 minutes a night this series. The decrease in minutes is more concerning here because it's unlikely the starters will be rested much if the Suns want to advance.

Center

Al Horford, BOS vs. MIL ($26)

Everyone is talking about Jayson Tatum and rightfully so, but Big Al has been one of Boston's most valuable players this series. He's being asked to cover Giannis a lot with Robert Williams out, and it's leading to some of his best production. Horford has notched at least 32 Yahoo points in all six games while posting a 41-point average over 39 minutes a night. Those are absurd averages from a player in this salary range, and it makes him an easy choice in this critical game.

Maxi Kleber, DAL at PHX ($11)

We cheated a bit by including Horford in the center section, but Maxi is one of the best punt plays on the board. He actually entered Game 6 in the first five minutes, and it's clear they want to use him over Dwight Powell. Kleber played at least 33 minutes in two of the last four games and would have reached that total three times if Dallas didn't blow out Phoenix on Thursday. He's also averaging 19 Yahoo points per game across 26 minutes over 11 games. That might not sound like much, but getting 20 fantasy points from an $11 player is enormous when you have to pay up for studs like Luka and Giannis.

If you have the salary, Deandre Ayton is a safe bet for a double-double against the dreadful Dallas frontcourt.

Center to Avoid

Brook Lopez, MIL at BOS ($15)

It has become clear Lopez is not a part of the Milwaukee offense. The big man only managed 11.6 Yahoo points in 19 minutes on Friday. His court time has been trending downward as the series has progressed and he registered just two points, three rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Game 5. Those are embarrassing numbers from a former All-Star, and it's evident the Bucks want all of the offensive duties to run through Giannis and Holiday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.