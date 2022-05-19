Yahoo DFS Basketball: Eastern Conference Finals Game 2

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat is set to tip off after 8:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Miami's looking to take a 2-0 series lead at home after Tuesday's 118-107 triumph in the series opener. Boston actually won three of the four quarters in that game, but a 39-14 run in the third quarter allowed the Heat to take Game 1 by a fairly convincing margin. As we prepare for the next clash between the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference, let's discuss some players to consider for your lineup in Yahoo's single-game contest.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5x their fantasy points. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2x their fantasy points.

MULTIPIERS

Jimmy Butler ($43): Butler was dominant in Game 1, leading the offense with 41 points to go with nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals in a masterful two-way performance. The Heat's excellent ball movement allowed him to get to his spots consistently, and Miami worked relentlessly to create mismatches for its best offensive player. Dating back to the previous round against Philadelphia, Butler has topped 30 points in four of his last five games and reached 40 twice in that span. Despite those gaudy point totals, Butler's much more than just a scorer, as evidenced by his well-rounded stat line in the series opener.

Jayson Tatum ($42): Tatum had 29 points in Game 1, marking the eighth time in 12 games this postseason that he's scored at least that many. Turnovers have been a bugaboo for Boston's best player recently, as he's totaled seven in each of his past two games, but Tatum's sloppy ball handling is overshadowed by all the positives he brings. In addition to the scoring output, Tatum contributed eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in the series opener, marking the fourth time in the last five games that he's totaled at least 13 combined rebounds and assists.

Robert Williams ($22): Williams stepped up in Game 1 with Al Horford unavailable due to health and safety protocols. The center's 18 points were his highest total of the playoffs, and Williams complemented that scoring output with nine rebounds and two blocks. He should continue to play a larger role offensively and on the glass with Horford expected to remain sidelined, and Williams has been a consistent source of blocks, totaling at least two in each of his last four games.

FLEX PLAYS

Tyler Herro ($20): Herro's 18-point, eight-rebound performance from Game 1 marked his eighth consecutive double-digit scoring performance and the third time he's grabbed at least eight boards over that stretch. The Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year has produced lately despite going through a shooting slump from deep, as he's connected on just two of 14 3-point attempts over the past four games. If Herro finds his stroke, he should be able to significantly outperform his $20 valuation.

Gabe Vincent ($11): If Kyle Lowry (hamstring) remains sidelined, Vincent should continue to see increased run at the point guard spot. Vincent made the most of his larger role in Game 1, pouring in 17 points in 34 minutes along with a surprising three blocks. While he's unlikely to swat as many shots in Game 2, significant playing time and opportunities to score likely await Vincent in Game 2, and he shouldn't have trouble outplaying his modest $11 valuation.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Bam Adebayo ($27): Adebayo hasn't played well enough lately to justify paying up for him at $27. It's possible he's playing through an injury given how mediocre Adebayo's recent production has been. He has scored more than 12 points only once in the last five games while dishing more than one assist in only one of those games and averaging 5.6 RPG. With the Heat's offense running primarily through Butler, Adebayo has turned into just another member of the supporting cast.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.