2024 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Picks for 9-Cat H2H

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on August 16, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Get a Sneak Peek at Yahoo Fantasy Basketball 2024 with This Expert 9-Cat Mock Draft

Even though Yahoo Fantasy Basketball 2024 isn't open yet, top fantasy basketball experts recently participated in a mock draft mirroring Yahoo's popular 9-category head-to-head format. Hosted by Josh Lloyd of Basketball Monster on Fantrax, the draft included 12 seasoned experts eager to shake off the rust and gather early insights. It's the second mock draft I've participated in so far, the first being a Roto league I hosted.

Drafting from the No. 7 spot and using my fantasy basketball rankings, I selected Tyrese Haliburton, setting the foundation for an assists-and-threes-focused strategy. Below, you'll find all 168 picks listed in order, along with a breakdown by team at the end of the article.

Complete 2024 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

  1. Nikola Jokic
  2. Victor Wembanyama
  3. Luka Doncic
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  5. Anthony Davis
  6. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  7. Tyrese Haliburton
  8. Jayson Tatum
  9. Joel Embiid
  10. Kevin Durant
  11. Trae Young
  12. Stephen Curry
  13. Donovan Mitchell
  14. Domantas Sabonis
  15. Anthony Edwards
  16. Devin Booker
  17. Scottie Barnes
  18. LaMelo Ball
  19. Chet Holmgren
  20. James Harden
  21. Kawhi Leonard
  22. Kyrie Irving
  23. LeBron James
  24. Damian Lillard
  25. Lauri Markkanen
  26. Jalen Brunson
  27. Fred VanVleet
  28. Jaren Jackson
  29. Paul George
  30. Tyrese Maxey
  31. Alperen Sengun
  32. Karl-Anthony Towns
  33. Bam Adebayo
  34. De'Aaron Fox
  35. Cade Cunningham
  36. Dejounte Murray
  37. Jalen Williams
  38. Paolo Banchero
  39. Evan Mobley
  40. Ja Morant
  41. Pascal Siakam
  42. Jalen Johnson
  43. Desmond Bane
  44. Derrick White
  45. Jarrett Allen
  46. Jaylen Brown
  47. Jimmy Butler
  48. Jamal Murray
  49. Rudy Gobert
  50. Deandre Ayton
  51. Tobias Harris
  52. Franz Wagner
  53. DeMar DeRozan
  54. Jalen Duren
  55. Darius Garland
  56. Devin Vassell
  57. Miles Bridges
  58. Myles Turner
  59. Immanuel Quickley
  60. Zion Williamson
  61. Nicolas Claxton
  62. Nikola Vucevic
  63. Brandon Miller
  64. Zach LaVine
  65. Jrue Holiday
  66. Julius Randle
  67. Mikal Bridges
  68. Brook Lopez
  69. Anfernee Simons
  70. Isaiah Hartenstein
  71. Terry Rozier
  72. Mark Williams
  73. Bradley Beal
  74. Keegan Murray
  75. Josh Giddey
  76. Kyle Kuzma
  77. CJ McCollum
  78. Jabari Smith
  79. Brandon Ingram
  80. Coby White
  81. Jalen Suggs
  82. Jalen Green
  83. OG Anunoby
  84. Jordan Poole
  85. Tyler Herro
  86. Cameron Thomas
  87. Trey Murphy
  88. Amen Thompson
  89. Michael Porter
  90. Jusuf Nurkic
  91. Austin Reaves
  92. Alex Caruso
  93. D'Angelo Russell
  94. Jakob Poeltl
  95. John Collins
  96. Jonathan Kuminga
  97. Jonas Valanciunas
  98. Scoot Henderson
  99. Ivica Zubac
  100. Daniel Gafford
  101. Walker Kessler
  102. Herbert Jones
  103. Khris Middleton
  104. Cameron Johnson
  105. Clint Capela
  106. Dereck Lively
  107. Onyeka Okongwu
  108. Alex Sarr
  109. Kristaps Porzingis
  110. Dyson Daniels
  111. Chris Paul
  112. Bogdan Bogdanovic
  113. Draymond Green
  114. Marcus Smart
  115. Keyonte George
  116. Mike Conley
  117. Jerami Grant
  118. RJ Barrett
  119. Collin Sexton
  120. Bobby Portis
  121. Tyus Jones
  122. Klay Thompson
  123. Trayce Jackson-Davis
  124. P.J. Washington
  125. Deni Avdija
  126. Naz Reid
  127. Kelly Olynyk
  128. Brandin Podziemski
  129. Mitchell Robinson
  130. Jaime Jaquez
  131. Shaedon Sharpe
  132. Zach Edey
  133. Taylor Hendricks
  134. Kel'el Ware
  135. Ausar Thompson
  136. Jeremy Sochan
  137. Norman Powell
  138. Jaden Ivey
  139. Andrew Nembhard
  140. Al Horford
  141. Gary Trent
  142. Malik Monk
  143. Donte DiVincenzo
  144. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  145. Dennis Schroder
  146. Stephon Castle
  147. Karlo Matkovic
  148. Carlton Carrington
  149. Donovan Clingan
  150. Aaron Gordon
  151. Malcolm Brogdon
  152. Zaccharie Risacher
  153. Reed Sheppard
  154. Josh Hart
  155. De'Anthony Melton
  156. Ben Simmons
  157. Noah Clowney
  158. Markelle Fultz
  159. Jonathan Isaac
  160. Tari Eason
  161. Daniel Theis
  162. Caris LeVert
  163. Grayson Allen
  164. Matas Buzelis
  165. Vince Williams
  166. Andre Drummond
  167. Tre Mann
  168. Bojan Bogdanovic

Team-By-Team Draft Results

Ov PickPosPlayerTeamFantasy Team
9CJoel EmbiidPHIAdam Stock
16SGDevin BookerPHOAdam Stock
33CBam AdebayoMIAAdam Stock
40PGJa MorantMEMAdam Stock
57SFMiles BridgesCHAAdam Stock
64SGZach LaVineCHIAdam Stock
81SGJalen SuggsORLAdam Stock
88SFAmen ThompsonHOUAdam Stock
105CClint CapelaATLAdam Stock
112SGBogdan BogdanovicATLAdam Stock
129CMitchell RobinsonNYAdam Stock
136PFJeremy SochanSAAdam Stock
153SGReed SheppardHOUAdam Stock
160SFTari EasonHOUAdam Stock
7PGTyrese HaliburtonINDAlex Barutha
18PGLaMelo BallCHAAlex Barutha
31CAlperen SengunHOUAlex Barutha
42SFJalen JohnsonATLAlex Barutha
55PGDarius GarlandCLEAlex Barutha
66PFJulius RandleNYAlex Barutha
79SFBrandon IngramNOAlex Barutha
90CJusuf NurkicPHOAlex Barutha
103SFKhris MiddletonMILAlex Barutha
114PGMarcus SmartMEMAlex Barutha
127CKelly OlynykTORAlex Barutha
138SGJaden IveyDETAlex Barutha
151PGMalcolm BrogdonWASAlex Barutha
162SGCaris LeVertCLEAlex Barutha
1CNikola JokicDENDanBesbris
24PGDamian LillardMILDanBesbris
25PFLauri MarkkanenUTADanBesbris
48PGJamal MurrayDENDanBesbris
49CRudy GobertMINDanBesbris
72CMark WilliamsCHADanBesbris
73SGBradley BealPHODanBesbris
96PFJonathan KumingaGSDanBesbris
97CJonas ValanciunasWASDanBesbris
120PFBobby PortisMILDanBesbris
121PGTyus JonesPHODanBesbris
144SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeORLDanBesbris
145PGDennis SchroderBKNDanBesbris
168SFBojan BogdanovicBKNDanBesbris
3PGLuka DoncicDALJosh
22PGKyrie IrvingDALJosh
27PGFred VanVleetHOUJosh
46SFJaylen BrownBOSJosh
51PFTobias HarrisDETJosh
70CIsaiah HartensteinOKCJosh
75SGJosh GiddeyCHIJosh
94CJakob PoeltlTORJosh
99CIvica ZubacLACJosh
118SGRJ BarrettTORJosh
123PFTrayce Jackson-DavisGSJosh
142SGMalik MonkSACJosh
147PFKarlo MatkovicNOJosh
166CAndre DrummondPHIJosh
12PGStephen CurryGSKaran @Karan_Talwar27
13SGDonovan MitchellCLEKaran @Karan_Talwar27
36PGDejounte MurrayNOKaran @Karan_Talwar27
37SGJalen WilliamsOKCKaran @Karan_Talwar27
60PFZion WilliamsonNOKaran @Karan_Talwar27
61CNicolas ClaxtonBKNKaran @Karan_Talwar27
84SGJordan PooleWASKaran @Karan_Talwar27
85SGTyler HerroMIAKaran @Karan_Talwar27
108PFAlex SarrWASKaran @Karan_Talwar27
109PFKristaps PorzingisBOSKaran @Karan_Talwar27
132CZach EdeyMEMKaran @Karan_Talwar27
133PFTaylor HendricksUTAKaran @Karan_Talwar27
156PGBen SimmonsBKNKaran @Karan_Talwar27
157PFNoah ClowneyBKNKaran @Karan_Talwar27
11PGTrae YoungATLkingy
14CDomantas SabonisSACkingy
35PGCade CunninghamDETkingy
38SFPaolo BancheroORLkingy
59PGImmanuel QuickleyTORkingy
62CNikola VucevicCHIkingy
83SFOG AnunobyNYkingy
86SGCameron ThomasBKNkingy
107COnyeka OkongwuATLkingy
110PGDyson DanielsATLkingy
131SGShaedon SharpePORkingy
134CKel'el WareMIAkingy
155PGDe'Anthony MeltonGSkingy
158PGMarkelle Fultz(N/A)kingy
4SGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderOKCMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
21SFKawhi LeonardLACMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
28CJaren JacksonMEMMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
45CJarrett AllenCLEMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
52SFFranz WagnerORLMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
69SGAnfernee SimonsPORMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
76PFKyle KuzmaWASMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
93PGD'Angelo RussellLALMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
100PFDaniel GaffordDALMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
117PFJerami GrantPORMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
124PFP.J. WashingtonDALMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
141SGGary TrentMILMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
148PGCarlton CarringtonWASMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
165SFVince WilliamsMEMMatty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports
2PFVictor WembanyamaSAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
23SFLeBron JamesLALMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
26PGJalen BrunsonNYMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
47SFJimmy ButlerMIAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
50CDeandre AytonPORMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
71PGTerry RozierMIAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
74SFKeegan MurraySACMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
95PFJohn CollinsUTAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
98PGScoot HendersonPORMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
119SGCollin SextonUTAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
122SGKlay ThompsonDALMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
143SGDonte DiVincenzoNYMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
146PGStephon CastleSAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
167PGTre MannCHAMike Catron - @watchtheboxes
8SFJayson TatumBOSPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
17SFScottie BarnesTORPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
32CKarl-Anthony TownsMINPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
41PFPascal SiakamINDPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
56SGDevin VassellSAPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
65PGJrue HolidayBOSPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
80PGCoby WhiteCHIPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
89SFMichael PorterDENPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
104PFCameron JohnsonBKNPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
113PFDraymond GreenGSPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
128SGBrandin PodziemskiGSPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
137SGNorman PowellLACPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
152SFZaccharie RisacherATLPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
161CDaniel TheisNOPapi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭)
10SFKevin DurantPHOraphiellej
15SGAnthony EdwardsMINraphiellej
34PGDe'Aaron FoxSACraphiellej
39CEvan MobleyCLEraphiellej
58CMyles TurnerINDraphiellej
63SFBrandon MillerCHAraphiellej
82SGJalen GreenHOUraphiellej
87SFTrey MurphyNOraphiellej
106CDereck LivelyDALraphiellej
111PGChris PaulSAraphiellej
130SFJaime JaquezMIAraphiellej
135SFAusar ThompsonDETraphiellej
154SGJosh HartNYraphiellej
159PFJonathan IsaacORLraphiellej
5PFAnthony DavisLALScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
20SGJames HardenLACScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
29SFPaul GeorgePHIScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
44SGDerrick WhiteBOSScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
53SGDeMar DeRozanSACScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
68CBrook LopezMILScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
77SGCJ McCollumNOScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
92PGAlex CarusoOKCScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
101CWalker KesslerUTAScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
116PGMike ConleyMINScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
125SFDeni AvdijaPORScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
140CAl HorfordBOSScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
149CDonovan ClinganPORScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
164SFMatas BuzelisCHIScott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen
6PFGiannis AntetokounmpoMILtitus
19PFChet HolmgrenOKCtitus
30PGTyrese MaxeyPHItitus
43SGDesmond BaneMEMtitus
54CJalen DurenDETtitus
67SFMikal BridgesNYtitus
78PFJabari SmithHOUtitus
91SGAustin ReavesLALtitus
102SFHerbert JonesNOtitus
115SGKeyonte GeorgeUTAtitus
126CNaz ReidMINtitus
139SGAndrew NembhardINDtitus
150PFAaron GordonDENtitus
163SGGrayson AllenPHOtitus

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is a 9-category fantasy basketball league?

A 9-category fantasy basketball league is a popular format where teams compete in nine statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers made, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Winning in these categories contributes to your overall success in head-to-head matchups.

2. How do I prepare for a 2024 fantasy basketball draft?

Preparation involves researching player rankings, understanding league settings, and participating in mock drafts. Focus on player performance trends, injury history, and potential breakout candidates for the 2024 season.

3. Who should I target in the first round of a 9-cat draft?

In all formats, you should take the player you feel has the most value at your draft slot, whether it be Victor Wembanyama or Tyrese Haliburton.

4. What is the best draft strategy for a 9-category league?

In head-to-head leagues, you want to draft players with similar skillsets. The goal is to win the majority of the 9 categories on a week-to-week basis, so targeting five stats and punting four stats is optimal. Points are usually the tiebreaker, so you may be able to get away with targeting only four categories if you're confident you'll win points.

5. How does draft position affect my strategy?

Your draft position greatly influences your strategy. Early picks often focus on securing elite players, while mid-to-late picks might require you to adapt by focusing on balanced players or specific category strengths. For example, drafting from the 7th spot might lead you to build around assists and threes with players like Tyrese Haliburton.

6. Where can I find more 2024 fantasy basketball mock draft results?

At RotoWire, we host and participate in plenty of mock drafts before the season begins.

7. What are some common mistakes to avoid in fantasy basketball drafts?

Common mistakes include overvaluing injured players, not understanding your league format, and failing to adapt to the draft flow. Always have a flexible strategy and be ready to adjust based on how the draft unfolds.

8. How can I stay updated with the latest fantasy basketball news?

Stay updated by following fantasy basketball experts, subscribing to newsletters, and regularly checking RotoWire. Engaging in communities and forums can also provide valuable insights and tips.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
