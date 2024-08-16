2024 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Picks for 9-Cat H2H

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
Get a Sneak Peek at Yahoo Fantasy Basketball 2024 with This Expert 9-Cat Mock Draft
Even though Yahoo Fantasy Basketball 2024 isn't open yet, top fantasy basketball experts recently participated in a mock draft mirroring Yahoo's popular 9-category head-to-head format. Hosted by Josh Lloyd of Basketball Monster on Fantrax, the draft included 12 seasoned experts eager to shake off the rust and gather early insights. It's the second mock draft I've participated in so far, the first being a Roto league I hosted.
Drafting from the No. 7 spot and using my fantasy basketball rankings, I selected Tyrese Haliburton, setting the foundation for an assists-and-threes-focused strategy. Below, you'll find all 168 picks listed in order, along with a breakdown by team at the end of the article.
Complete 2024 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results
- Nikola Jokic
- Victor Wembanyama
- Luka Doncic
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Anthony Davis
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Jayson Tatum
- Joel Embiid
- Kevin Durant
- Trae Young
- Stephen Curry
- Donovan Mitchell
- Domantas Sabonis
- Anthony Edwards
- Devin Booker
- Scottie Barnes
- LaMelo Ball
- Chet Holmgren
- James Harden
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Damian Lillard
- Lauri Markkanen
- Jalen Brunson
- Fred VanVleet
- Jaren Jackson
- Paul George
- Tyrese Maxey
- Alperen Sengun
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Bam Adebayo
- De'Aaron Fox
- Cade Cunningham
- Dejounte Murray
- Jalen Williams
- Paolo Banchero
- Evan Mobley
- Ja Morant
- Pascal Siakam
- Jalen Johnson
- Desmond Bane
- Derrick White
- Jarrett Allen
- Jaylen Brown
- Jimmy Butler
- Jamal Murray
- Rudy Gobert
- Deandre Ayton
- Tobias Harris
- Franz Wagner
- DeMar DeRozan
- Jalen Duren
- Darius Garland
- Devin Vassell
- Miles Bridges
- Myles Turner
- Immanuel Quickley
- Zion Williamson
- Nicolas Claxton
- Nikola Vucevic
- Brandon Miller
- Zach LaVine
- Jrue Holiday
- Julius Randle
- Mikal Bridges
- Brook Lopez
- Anfernee Simons
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Terry Rozier
- Mark Williams
- Bradley Beal
- Keegan Murray
- Josh Giddey
- Kyle Kuzma
- CJ McCollum
- Jabari Smith
- Brandon Ingram
- Coby White
- Jalen Suggs
- Jalen Green
- OG Anunoby
- Jordan Poole
- Tyler Herro
- Cameron Thomas
- Trey Murphy
- Amen Thompson
- Michael Porter
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Austin Reaves
- Alex Caruso
- D'Angelo Russell
- Jakob Poeltl
- John Collins
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Scoot Henderson
- Ivica Zubac
- Daniel Gafford
- Walker Kessler
- Herbert Jones
- Khris Middleton
- Cameron Johnson
- Clint Capela
- Dereck Lively
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Alex Sarr
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Dyson Daniels
- Chris Paul
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Draymond Green
- Marcus Smart
- Keyonte George
- Mike Conley
- Jerami Grant
- RJ Barrett
- Collin Sexton
- Bobby Portis
- Tyus Jones
- Klay Thompson
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
- P.J. Washington
- Deni Avdija
- Naz Reid
- Kelly Olynyk
- Brandin Podziemski
- Mitchell Robinson
- Jaime Jaquez
- Shaedon Sharpe
- Zach Edey
- Taylor Hendricks
- Kel'el Ware
- Ausar Thompson
- Jeremy Sochan
- Norman Powell
- Jaden Ivey
- Andrew Nembhard
- Al Horford
- Gary Trent
- Malik Monk
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Dennis Schroder
- Stephon Castle
- Karlo Matkovic
- Carlton Carrington
- Donovan Clingan
- Aaron Gordon
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Reed Sheppard
- Josh Hart
- De'Anthony Melton
- Ben Simmons
- Noah Clowney
- Markelle Fultz
- Jonathan Isaac
- Tari Eason
- Daniel Theis
- Caris LeVert
- Grayson Allen
- Matas Buzelis
- Vince Williams
- Andre Drummond
- Tre Mann
- Bojan Bogdanovic
Team-By-Team Draft Results
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. What is a 9-category fantasy basketball league?
A 9-category fantasy basketball league is a popular format where teams compete in nine statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers made, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Winning in these categories contributes to your overall success in head-to-head matchups.
2. How do I prepare for a 2024 fantasy basketball draft?
Preparation involves researching player rankings, understanding league settings, and participating in mock drafts. Focus on player performance trends, injury history, and potential breakout candidates for the 2024 season.
3. Who should I target in the first round of a 9-cat draft?
In all formats, you should take the player you feel has the most value at your draft slot, whether it be Victor Wembanyama or Tyrese Haliburton.
4. What is the best draft strategy for a 9-category league?
In head-to-head leagues, you want to draft players with similar skillsets. The goal is to win the majority of the 9 categories on a week-to-week basis, so targeting five stats and punting four stats is optimal. Points are usually the tiebreaker, so you may be able to get away with targeting only four categories if you're confident you'll win points.
5. How does draft position affect my strategy?
Your draft position greatly influences your strategy. Early picks often focus on securing elite players, while mid-to-late picks might require you to adapt by focusing on balanced players or specific category strengths. For example, drafting from the 7th spot might lead you to build around assists and threes with players like Tyrese Haliburton.
6. Where can I find more 2024 fantasy basketball mock draft results?
At RotoWire, we host and participate in plenty of mock drafts before the season begins.
7. What are some common mistakes to avoid in fantasy basketball drafts?
Common mistakes include overvaluing injured players, not understanding your league format, and failing to adapt to the draft flow. Always have a flexible strategy and be ready to adjust based on how the draft unfolds.
8. How can I stay updated with the latest fantasy basketball news?
Stay updated by following fantasy basketball experts, subscribing to newsletters, and regularly checking RotoWire. Engaging in communities and forums can also provide valuable insights and tips.