2024 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Picks for 9-Cat H2H

Even though Yahoo Fantasy Basketball 2024 isn't open yet, top fantasy basketball experts recently participated in a mock draft mirroring Yahoo's popular 9-category head-to-head format. Hosted by Josh Lloyd of Basketball Monster on Fantrax, the draft included 12 seasoned experts eager to shake off the rust and gather early insights. It's the second mock draft I've participated in so far, the first being a Roto league I hosted.

Drafting from the No. 7 spot and using my fantasy basketball rankings, I selected Tyrese Haliburton, setting the foundation for an assists-and-threes-focused strategy. Below, you'll find all 168 picks listed in order, along with a breakdown by team at the end of the article.

Nikola Jokic Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Davis Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Jayson Tatum Joel Embiid Kevin Durant Trae Young Stephen Curry Donovan Mitchell Domantas Sabonis Anthony Edwards Devin Booker Scottie Barnes LaMelo Ball Chet Holmgren James Harden Kawhi Leonard Kyrie Irving LeBron James Damian Lillard Lauri Markkanen Jalen Brunson Fred VanVleet Jaren Jackson Paul George Tyrese Maxey Alperen Sengun Karl-Anthony Towns Bam Adebayo De'Aaron Fox Cade Cunningham Dejounte Murray Jalen Williams Paolo Banchero Evan Mobley Ja Morant Pascal Siakam Jalen Johnson Desmond Bane Derrick White Jarrett Allen Jaylen Brown Jimmy Butler Jamal Murray Rudy Gobert Deandre Ayton Tobias Harris Franz Wagner DeMar DeRozan Jalen Duren Darius Garland Devin Vassell Miles Bridges Myles Turner Immanuel Quickley Zion Williamson Nicolas Claxton Nikola Vucevic Brandon Miller Zach LaVine Jrue Holiday Julius Randle Mikal Bridges Brook Lopez Anfernee Simons Isaiah Hartenstein Terry Rozier Mark Williams Bradley Beal Keegan Murray Josh Giddey Kyle Kuzma CJ McCollum Jabari Smith Brandon Ingram Coby White Jalen Suggs Jalen Green OG Anunoby Jordan Poole Tyler Herro Cameron Thomas Trey Murphy Amen Thompson Michael Porter Jusuf Nurkic Austin Reaves Alex Caruso D'Angelo Russell Jakob Poeltl John Collins Jonathan Kuminga Jonas Valanciunas Scoot Henderson Ivica Zubac Daniel Gafford Walker Kessler Herbert Jones Khris Middleton Cameron Johnson Clint Capela Dereck Lively Onyeka Okongwu Alex Sarr Kristaps Porzingis Dyson Daniels Chris Paul Bogdan Bogdanovic Draymond Green Marcus Smart Keyonte George Mike Conley Jerami Grant RJ Barrett Collin Sexton Bobby Portis Tyus Jones Klay Thompson Trayce Jackson-Davis P.J. Washington Deni Avdija Naz Reid Kelly Olynyk Brandin Podziemski Mitchell Robinson Jaime Jaquez Shaedon Sharpe Zach Edey Taylor Hendricks Kel'el Ware Ausar Thompson Jeremy Sochan Norman Powell Jaden Ivey Andrew Nembhard Al Horford Gary Trent Malik Monk Donte DiVincenzo Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Dennis Schroder Stephon Castle Karlo Matkovic Carlton Carrington Donovan Clingan Aaron Gordon Malcolm Brogdon Zaccharie Risacher Reed Sheppard Josh Hart De'Anthony Melton Ben Simmons Noah Clowney Markelle Fultz Jonathan Isaac Tari Eason Daniel Theis Caris LeVert Grayson Allen Matas Buzelis Vince Williams Andre Drummond Tre Mann Bojan Bogdanovic

Ov Pick Pos Player Team Fantasy Team 9 C Joel Embiid PHI Adam Stock 16 SG Devin Booker PHO Adam Stock 33 C Bam Adebayo MIA Adam Stock 40 PG Ja Morant MEM Adam Stock 57 SF Miles Bridges CHA Adam Stock 64 SG Zach LaVine CHI Adam Stock 81 SG Jalen Suggs ORL Adam Stock 88 SF Amen Thompson HOU Adam Stock 105 C Clint Capela ATL Adam Stock 112 SG Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL Adam Stock 129 C Mitchell Robinson NY Adam Stock 136 PF Jeremy Sochan SA Adam Stock 153 SG Reed Sheppard HOU Adam Stock 160 SF Tari Eason HOU Adam Stock 7 PG Tyrese Haliburton IND Alex Barutha 18 PG LaMelo Ball CHA Alex Barutha 31 C Alperen Sengun HOU Alex Barutha 42 SF Jalen Johnson ATL Alex Barutha 55 PG Darius Garland CLE Alex Barutha 66 PF Julius Randle NY Alex Barutha 79 SF Brandon Ingram NO Alex Barutha 90 C Jusuf Nurkic PHO Alex Barutha 103 SF Khris Middleton MIL Alex Barutha 114 PG Marcus Smart MEM Alex Barutha 127 C Kelly Olynyk TOR Alex Barutha 138 SG Jaden Ivey DET Alex Barutha 151 PG Malcolm Brogdon WAS Alex Barutha 162 SG Caris LeVert CLE Alex Barutha 1 C Nikola Jokic DEN DanBesbris 24 PG Damian Lillard MIL DanBesbris 25 PF Lauri Markkanen UTA DanBesbris 48 PG Jamal Murray DEN DanBesbris 49 C Rudy Gobert MIN DanBesbris 72 C Mark Williams CHA DanBesbris 73 SG Bradley Beal PHO DanBesbris 96 PF Jonathan Kuminga GS DanBesbris 97 C Jonas Valanciunas WAS DanBesbris 120 PF Bobby Portis MIL DanBesbris 121 PG Tyus Jones PHO DanBesbris 144 SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ORL DanBesbris 145 PG Dennis Schroder BKN DanBesbris 168 SF Bojan Bogdanovic BKN DanBesbris 3 PG Luka Doncic DAL Josh 22 PG Kyrie Irving DAL Josh 27 PG Fred VanVleet HOU Josh 46 SF Jaylen Brown BOS Josh 51 PF Tobias Harris DET Josh 70 C Isaiah Hartenstein OKC Josh 75 SG Josh Giddey CHI Josh 94 C Jakob Poeltl TOR Josh 99 C Ivica Zubac LAC Josh 118 SG RJ Barrett TOR Josh 123 PF Trayce Jackson-Davis GS Josh 142 SG Malik Monk SAC Josh 147 PF Karlo Matkovic NO Josh 166 C Andre Drummond PHI Josh 12 PG Stephen Curry GS Karan @Karan_Talwar27 13 SG Donovan Mitchell CLE Karan @Karan_Talwar27 36 PG Dejounte Murray NO Karan @Karan_Talwar27 37 SG Jalen Williams OKC Karan @Karan_Talwar27 60 PF Zion Williamson NO Karan @Karan_Talwar27 61 C Nicolas Claxton BKN Karan @Karan_Talwar27 84 SG Jordan Poole WAS Karan @Karan_Talwar27 85 SG Tyler Herro MIA Karan @Karan_Talwar27 108 PF Alex Sarr WAS Karan @Karan_Talwar27 109 PF Kristaps Porzingis BOS Karan @Karan_Talwar27 132 C Zach Edey MEM Karan @Karan_Talwar27 133 PF Taylor Hendricks UTA Karan @Karan_Talwar27 156 PG Ben Simmons BKN Karan @Karan_Talwar27 157 PF Noah Clowney BKN Karan @Karan_Talwar27 11 PG Trae Young ATL kingy 14 C Domantas Sabonis SAC kingy 35 PG Cade Cunningham DET kingy 38 SF Paolo Banchero ORL kingy 59 PG Immanuel Quickley TOR kingy 62 C Nikola Vucevic CHI kingy 83 SF OG Anunoby NY kingy 86 SG Cameron Thomas BKN kingy 107 C Onyeka Okongwu ATL kingy 110 PG Dyson Daniels ATL kingy 131 SG Shaedon Sharpe POR kingy 134 C Kel'el Ware MIA kingy 155 PG De'Anthony Melton GS kingy 158 PG Markelle Fultz (N/A) kingy 4 SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 21 SF Kawhi Leonard LAC Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 28 C Jaren Jackson MEM Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 45 C Jarrett Allen CLE Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 52 SF Franz Wagner ORL Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 69 SG Anfernee Simons POR Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 76 PF Kyle Kuzma WAS Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 93 PG D'Angelo Russell LAL Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 100 PF Daniel Gafford DAL Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 117 PF Jerami Grant POR Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 124 PF P.J. Washington DAL Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 141 SG Gary Trent MIL Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 148 PG Carlton Carrington WAS Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 165 SF Vince Williams MEM Matty G @ Insight Fantasy Sports 2 PF Victor Wembanyama SA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 23 SF LeBron James LAL Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 26 PG Jalen Brunson NY Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 47 SF Jimmy Butler MIA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 50 C Deandre Ayton POR Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 71 PG Terry Rozier MIA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 74 SF Keegan Murray SAC Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 95 PF John Collins UTA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 98 PG Scoot Henderson POR Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 119 SG Collin Sexton UTA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 122 SG Klay Thompson DAL Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 143 SG Donte DiVincenzo NY Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 146 PG Stephon Castle SA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 167 PG Tre Mann CHA Mike Catron - @watchtheboxes 8 SF Jayson Tatum BOS Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 17 SF Scottie Barnes TOR Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 32 C Karl-Anthony Towns MIN Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 41 PF Pascal Siakam IND Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 56 SG Devin Vassell SA Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 65 PG Jrue Holiday BOS Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 80 PG Coby White CHI Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 89 SF Michael Porter DEN Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 104 PF Cameron Johnson BKN Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 113 PF Draymond Green GS Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 128 SG Brandin Podziemski GS Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 137 SG Norman Powell LAC Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 152 SF Zaccharie Risacher ATL Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 161 C Daniel Theis NO Papi Roi (Fantasy Basketball PH🎙🏀🇵🇭) 10 SF Kevin Durant PHO raphiellej 15 SG Anthony Edwards MIN raphiellej 34 PG De'Aaron Fox SAC raphiellej 39 C Evan Mobley CLE raphiellej 58 C Myles Turner IND raphiellej 63 SF Brandon Miller CHA raphiellej 82 SG Jalen Green HOU raphiellej 87 SF Trey Murphy NO raphiellej 106 C Dereck Lively DAL raphiellej 111 PG Chris Paul SA raphiellej 130 SF Jaime Jaquez MIA raphiellej 135 SF Ausar Thompson DET raphiellej 154 SG Josh Hart NY raphiellej 159 PF Jonathan Isaac ORL raphiellej 5 PF Anthony Davis LAL Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 20 SG James Harden LAC Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 29 SF Paul George PHI Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 44 SG Derrick White BOS Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 53 SG DeMar DeRozan SAC Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 68 C Brook Lopez MIL Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 77 SG CJ McCollum NO Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 92 PG Alex Caruso OKC Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 101 C Walker Kessler UTA Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 116 PG Mike Conley MIN Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 125 SF Deni Avdija POR Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 140 C Al Horford BOS Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 149 C Donovan Clingan POR Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 164 SF Matas Buzelis CHI Scott Keller @detskeller @menacepodmen 6 PF Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL titus 19 PF Chet Holmgren OKC titus 30 PG Tyrese Maxey PHI titus 43 SG Desmond Bane MEM titus 54 C Jalen Duren DET titus 67 SF Mikal Bridges NY titus 78 PF Jabari Smith HOU titus 91 SG Austin Reaves LAL titus 102 SF Herbert Jones NO titus 115 SG Keyonte George UTA titus 126 C Naz Reid MIN titus 139 SG Andrew Nembhard IND titus 150 PF Aaron Gordon DEN titus 163 SG Grayson Allen PHO titus

A 9-category fantasy basketball league is a popular format where teams compete in nine statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, steals, blocks, three-pointers made, field goal percentage, free throw percentage, and turnovers. Winning in these categories contributes to your overall success in head-to-head matchups.

Preparation involves researching player rankings, understanding league settings, and participating in mock drafts. Focus on player performance trends, injury history, and potential breakout candidates for the 2024 season.

In all formats, you should take the player you feel has the most value at your draft slot, whether it be Victor Wembanyama or Tyrese Haliburton.

In head-to-head leagues, you want to draft players with similar skillsets. The goal is to win the majority of the 9 categories on a week-to-week basis, so targeting five stats and punting four stats is optimal. Points are usually the tiebreaker, so you may be able to get away with targeting only four categories if you're confident you'll win points.

Your draft position greatly influences your strategy. Early picks often focus on securing elite players, while mid-to-late picks might require you to adapt by focusing on balanced players or specific category strengths. For example, drafting from the 7th spot might lead you to build around assists and threes with players like Tyrese Haliburton.

At RotoWire, we host and participate in plenty of mock drafts before the season begins.

Common mistakes include overvaluing injured players, not understanding your league format, and failing to adapt to the draft flow. Always have a flexible strategy and be ready to adjust based on how the draft unfolds.

Stay updated by following fantasy basketball experts, subscribing to newsletters, and regularly checking RotoWire. Engaging in communities and forums can also provide valuable insights and tips.