Around The Association: The NBA is Officially Back in Action

This article is part of our NBA Daily Recap series.
Welcome to the first 2022-23 edition of Around the Association. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the previous night's slate. Twenty-four teams were in action last night -- let's dive in!
Need To Know
Banchero Shines
- Despite taking the loss to Detroit, Paolo Banchero had one of the greatest debut performances we have ever seen. The rookie bullied his way to 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes. The last player to drop at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in his debut? LeBron James.
Garland Exits Early
- The new look Cavalier's first game of the season did not go as planned. Darius Garland exited the game in the first half with an eye injury and did not return. Toronto was able to take advantage of this and win the ball game 108-105.
- On the bright side, Donovan Mitchell looked great in his first game with Cleveland. The three-time All-Star finished with 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes.
Pelicans Soar
- The return of Zion Williamson went better than expected for the Pelicans who steamrolled the Nets 130-108. Williamson picked up right where he left off two seasons ago, dropping 25 points (11-22 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes.
- However, it was Brandon Ingram who led the way in scoring for New Orleans, finishing with 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes. This debut has me asking just one question: Are the New Orleans Pelicans legit?
Morant Leads Grizz in OT
- Ja Morant wasted no time picking up where he left off, ending with a dazzling 34 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 38 minutes during Memphis' 115-112 overtime win over the Knicks. The electrifying point guard looks primed for yet another monster season here in his fourth year in the League.
Jazz Shock Nuggets in Murray's return
- The most surprising outcome of any of the games on Wednesday's slate has to be Utah upsetting Denver 123-102. It was quite a balanced effort for the new-look Jazz with seven players reaching double-figures in the win. Collin Sexton finished with a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, and two assists over 33 minutes.
- While there are not many positives to take away from the loss for Denver, it was great to see Jamal Murray officially back on the court. The 25-year-old point guard ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in his first action back in over a year
Gobert and T-Wolves Impress
- Perhaps the boldest move of the offseason belongs to Minnesota in the behemoth acquisition of Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. While they were playing the Thunder, the Timberwolves looked strong in their season-opening win and the pairing of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns looked more fluid than I expected. Numerous times throughout the game Towns was able to connect on successful lobs to Gobert. It is not often that you see two seven-footers tossing alley-oops to each other.
- Rudy Gobert: 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 12 points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and seven assists.
Suns Rally Against Mavs
- Phoenix was able to rally back to a 107-105 win over Dallas after being down 22 points earlier in the game. Damion Lee saved the day with a tough game-winning jumper. The first-year Sun ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes. However, the real star of the show for Phoenix was, of course, Devin Booker. The impressive shot-creator recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 41 minutes.
No LaVine, No Problem
- Zach LaVine was ruled out a few hours before the Bulls tipped off due to a minor knee injury. With LaVine on the sidelines, DeMar DeRozan took advantage of the increased opportunities, finishing with 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block during Chicago's 116-108 victory over Miami.
- LaVine is reportedly likely to miss the team's next contest, putting DeRozan in a prime position to build off his successful season debut.
Quick Hitters
- The Washington Wizards are a sneaky dark horse team to compete well in the East. Bradley Beal looked sharp in his season debut with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one block across 38 minutes during the 114-107 win over Indiana.
- Tyrese Haliburton shined in his first action of the season, ending with 26 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes.
- I was impressed by the debut of Bennedict Mathurin who recorded 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals over 27 minutes off the bench. It would not surprise me if he makes it into the starting lineup sooner than later
- Jalen Suggs looked very improved for Orlando, ending with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 25 minutes.
- While much of the attention is on Banchero for his unbelievable debut, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren both also looked great in that same game. Ivey ended with 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes.
- Duren came off the bench for 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 21 minutes. This may be bold, but I will confidently say Duren is already a top-10 rebounder in the league.
- Bojan Bogdanovic: 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes.
- Cam Reddish came up clutch for the Knicks despite the team falling short in overtime. The Duke product ended the defeat with 22 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one block and three steals across 28 minutes.
- Jalen Brunson: 15 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes.
- Max Strus continues to be perhaps the most underrated shooter in the league, ending with an efficient 22 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes off the bench for Miami.
- Speaking of underrated shooters, Trey Murphy might be in line for a big second-year jump with the Pelicans this season. The Virginia product ended New Orlean's win with 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block. Pick him up while you can.
- Kevin Durant did Kevin Durant things in his season debut despite taking the loss. KD ended the showing with 32 points (11-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks across 31 minutes.
- Ben Simmons had an underwhelming debut for Brooklyn, fouling out with four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes.
- While they were playing the Rockets, Atlanta looked good in the team's first game with Dejounte Murray. The first-year Hawk recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists, five steals and one block during his debut.
- Trae Young: 23 points (7-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block over 37 minutes.
- Houston will not be a good squad this year, but they are perhaps the most fun team to watch in the entire league. Jabari Smith ended with a strong 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during his first NBA action.
- Bruno Fernando came surprisingly close to a triple-double for Houston, totaling seven points (3-3 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists over just 25 minutes in the loss.
- Surprisingly, Houston opted to bring Alperen Sengun off the bench
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks ready to roll for this season, ending the loss to Minnesota with 32 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks over 37 minutes of action.
- Terry Rozier looked great for Charlotte in their win over the Spurs, finishing with 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 30 minutes. With Lamelo Ball (knee) on the sidelines to start the season, Rozier may be in line for some elite fantasy performances to begin the year.
- Keldon Johnson appears to be the new top dog for the Spurs with Dejounte Murray traded to Atlanta. The fourth-year pro ended the game with 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes of action.
- Denver may have had the most disappointing loss of the night, but that does not mean that Nikola Jokic showed any signs of slowing down. The back-to-back MVP dropped in 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 33 minutes.
- Lauri Markkanen looked solid for Utah in his debut for the team, ending the win with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 33 minutes.
- Walker Kessler had one of the better rookie debuts of the night. The Auburn product ended his first game with 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench. He is a sneaky add in deep leagues.
- Jerami Grant had a big season debut for Portland, dropping in 23 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes to help carry Portland to a close win over the Kings.
- Anfernee Simons: 22 points (9-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes.
- De'Aaron Fox looks locked in for this year, ending his season debut with 33 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes. If Fox can keep shooting from deep at this level...look out.
- Kevin Huerter was questionable heading into Wednesday's game but looked completely healthy with an efficient 23 points (8-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes.
- Similar to Jokic, Luka Doncic put up his usual ridiculous numbers despite his team coming up short. The All-Star guard ended with 35 points (10-23 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes.
- Christian Wood impressed off the bench in his Mavericks debut, recording 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes.
Best and Worst of the Night
- Stud of the Night: DeMar DeRozan - 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes.
- Dud of the Night: Ben Simmons - four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes.
- Rookie of the Night: Paolo Banchero - 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.
A Look Ahead to Thursday Night
- Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks make their season debut in Philadelphia against Joel Embiid and company.
- The Lakers look to bounce back in a cross-town classic against the Clippers.