Around The Association: The NBA is Officially Back in Action

Welcome to the first 2022-23 edition of Around the Association. This article will take you through everything you need to know about the previous night's slate. Twenty-four teams were in action last night -- let's dive in!

Need To Know

Banchero Shines

Despite taking the loss to Detroit, Paolo Banchero had one of the greatest debut performances we have ever seen. The rookie bullied his way to 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes. The last player to drop at least 25 points, five assists and five rebounds in his debut? LeBron James.

Garland Exits Early

The new look Cavalier's first game of the season did not go as planned. Darius Garland exited the game in the first half with an eye injury and did not return. Toronto was able to take advantage of this and win the ball game 108-105.

On the bright side, Donovan Mitchell looked great in his first game with Cleveland. The three-time All-Star finished with 31 points (12-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

Pelicans Soar

The return of Zion Williamson went better than expected for the Pelicans who steamrolled the Nets 130-108. Williamson picked up right where he left off two seasons ago, dropping 25 points (11-22 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and four steals across 30 minutes.

However, it was Brandon Ingram who led the way in scoring for New Orleans, finishing with 28 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes. This debut has me asking just one question: Are the New Orleans Pelicans legit?

Morant Leads Grizz in OT

Ja Morant wasted no time picking up where he left off, ending with a dazzling 34 points (11-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 38 minutes during Memphis' 115-112 overtime win over the Knicks. The electrifying point guard looks primed for yet another monster season here in his fourth year in the League.

Jazz Shock Nuggets in Murray's return

The most surprising outcome of any of the games on Wednesday's slate has to be Utah upsetting Denver 123-102. It was quite a balanced effort for the new-look Jazz with seven players reaching double-figures in the win. Collin Sexton finished with a team-high 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, and two assists over 33 minutes.

While there are not many positives to take away from the loss for Denver, it was great to see Jamal Murray officially back on the court. The 25-year-old point guard ended with 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in his first action back in over a year

Gobert and T-Wolves Impress

Perhaps the boldest move of the offseason belongs to Minnesota in the behemoth acquisition of Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. While they were playing the Thunder, the Timberwolves looked strong in their season-opening win and the pairing of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns looked more fluid than I expected. Numerous times throughout the game Towns was able to connect on successful lobs to Gobert. It is not often that you see two seven-footers tossing alley-oops to each other. Rudy Gobert: 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Karl-Anthony Towns: 12 points (2-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and seven assists.



Suns Rally Against Mavs

Phoenix was able to rally back to a 107-105 win over Dallas after being down 22 points earlier in the game. Damion Lee saved the day with a tough game-winning jumper. The first-year Sun ended with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 20 minutes. However, the real star of the show for Phoenix was, of course, Devin Booker. The impressive shot-creator recorded 28 points (10-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block in 41 minutes.

No LaVine, No Problem

Zach LaVine was ruled out a few hours before the Bulls tipped off due to a minor knee injury. With LaVine on the sidelines, DeMar DeRozan took advantage of the increased opportunities, finishing with 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block during Chicago's 116-108 victory over Miami.

LaVine is reportedly likely to miss the team's next contest, putting DeRozan in a prime position to build off his successful season debut.

Quick Hitters

Best and Worst of the Night

Stud of the Night: DeMar DeRozan - 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan - 37 points (14-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes. Dud of the Night: Ben Simmons - four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes.

Ben Simmons - four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 23 minutes. Rookie of the Night: Paolo Banchero - 27 points (11-18 FG, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.

