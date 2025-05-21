Best NBA Bets Today: Free Expert Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, May 21

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Andrew Nembhard over 17.5 points + assists (-108, FanDuel)

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Back to the well. Nembhard has been hitting this mark at an excellent rate in these playoffs when the games aren't blowouts, averaging 16.0 points and 6.6 assists per 36 minutes. He won't continue to post shooting splits of 51/50/89, but he's still shooting with enough volume where I trust the combination of points and dimes will be there.

Myles Turner over 6.5 rebounds (-112, FanDuel)

Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Turner played two games against the Knicks during the regular season, averaging 6.5 rebounds in 31.0 minutes. That's encouraging enough, but it's worth noting the Knicks shot a combined 89-for-172 (52%) in those games. Assuming Turner can see minutes closer to the mid-30s and the Knicks shoot a normal percentage, he should be able to reach seven boards. He's averaging 7.0 rebounds per 36 minutes in the postseason, and 7.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes across his past six.

Josh Hart over 12.5 points (+100, Hard Rock)

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Alex Barutha: I think this number is in a good spot regardless of the matchup, as Hart is averaging 13.2 points on 13.0 true shot attempts in these playoffs. What puts me over the edge here is that he scored 20 points on 19 true shot attempts in the only fully healthy game between these two teams in the regular season. With Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard likely focused on slowing down Jalen Brunson, there should be opportunities for Hart to slip through the cracks. I think Hart also benefits from going up against a non-switching defensive scheme, as he's better off cuts and open threes than he is as a one-on-one scorer.

Andrew Nembhard O11.5 PTS (-130, DraftKings)

Pacers at Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: Nembhard continues to be a super-role-player for the Pacers in the postseason and has gone over this number in seven of 10 playoff games. I expect OG Anunoby to shadow Pascal Siakam and Mikal Bridges to draw the Tyrese Haliburton assignment, so the Pacers will likely need to lean heavily on their supporting cast, led by Nembhard.

Pacers at Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Pacers are not an elite rebounding team, so I like Hart to take advantage and crash the boards in what could be more of a defensive-focused Game 1. He's coming off of a triple-double in Game 1 and has cleared this number in seven of his last nine games. Take the regular season with a grain of salt, but Hart went for 40, 26 and 30 combined PTS+REB in three matchups against Indy.

