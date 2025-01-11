Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 11

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Raptors vs. Pistons: Cade Cunningham to score over 26.5 total points -115 @ bet365

There's a strong case to say Cade Cunningham deserves to get an All-Star nod this season, as the star floor general has been the heart and soul of a revamped Pistons team in 2024-25. He's been playing at a high level of late and has stepped up when needed, playing a prominent role for a Pistons team that has gone 6-2 after Christmas. Cunningham is averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game in that span.

Thus, he seems a good bet to surpass the 26.5-point mark in this contest. The Raptors aren't known for their defensive ability, with Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick being subpar backcourt defenders at best, so Cunningham should take advantage of the matchups early and often to lead the Pistons in this one. His recent numbers have been promising as well, with Cunningham scoring at least 30 points in three of his previous four outings.

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards under 3.5 total three-pointers +100 @ bet365

Few would aim to bet against Edwards this season, and to be fair, you'd be right if you choose to pass here. Edwards is having a career-best campaign from beyond the arc and has been particularly hot in recent games. Over his last four outings, the star guard is averaging 35.8 points per game while shooting 27-for-50 from deep (54%) He's made four or more threes in each of those contests as well. On paper, he seems to be going through one of his patented hot stretches, and when he's on these runs, there aren't many players in the league who can slow him down.

However, and as good as Edwards has been this season, that's unsustainable over a prolonged stretch. Since scoring 53 points in the loss to the Pistons on Jan. 4, Edwards has seen a regression in his scoring numbers with each passing game. It was only a few weeks ago when he averaged 21.2 points per game while making 3.1 threes per game over a 10-game stretch between Dec. 8 and Dec. 31. Granted, he seems to be turning things around, but the Grizzlies will probably have something designed to slow him down. The matchup isn't the best for Minnesota, with Memphis allowing just 33 percent from deep to opposing teams over the last three games. Don't be surprised if Edwards' sizzling streak ends in this one.

Heat vs. Trail Blazers: Heat to cover the -3.5-point spread -115 @ bet365

The markets might be putting too much input on Jimmy Butler's absence ahead of this game, but the Heat are a better team than the Blazers, and they should cover this spread relatively easily. Portland could be missing some key pieces as well, with Jerami Grant (face) sidelined and Deandre Ayton (calf) being questionable, so there's a scenario in which they might be depleted in the frontcourt once again. Sure, the Heat won't have Butler, but it's not like they've been missing him of late due to the emergence of Jaime Jaquez.

Since suffering an abysmal 136-100 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Jan. 4, the Heat have gone on a three-game winning streak and have covered this spread in each win despite playing on the road. Meanwhile, the Blazers have dropped three of their five games in January so far, and they've managed to cover the 3.5-point spread in just one of those losses. It wasn't the case in their most recent game, when they suffered a 117-111 defeat to a depleted Mavericks squad. It wouldn't be shocking if the Blazers come up short again here, especially if they end up missing key players against a team that seems to be trending in the right direction.