Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 4

Best NBA Bets Today

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo to record over 42.5 total points + rebounds -115 @ bet365

Even though Antetokounmpo is dealing with a knee injury, he's expected to suit up Saturday and should be in line for another dominant performance. The Trail Blazers have Donovan Clingan and Deandre Ayton as rim protectors, but Antetokounmpo is likely to be matched up with Jerami Grant, who isn't as strong, agile or big as Antetokounmpo to slow him down. Thus, another big night from Antetokounmpo could easily happen Saturday.

The star forward is coming off four straight double-doubles while scoring 30 points or more in seven of his last eight games. The two-time NBA MVP is having a stellar season, averaging a career-high 32.4 points per game to go along with 11.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest. When it comes to the 42.5 P+R line, he's reached that mark in four of his last six games, though in none of his past two. He should be able to snap that drought here.

Jazz vs. Heat: Bam Adebayo to score over 18.5 total points -110 @ bet365

The Heat have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons over the last 48 hours due to the Jimmy Butler saga, which resulted in the veteran forward being handed a seven-game suspension. The Heat will need to shake those things off Saturday, but they have a relatively easy matchup when facing the Jazz Saturday. One of the players who needs to step his game up is Adebayo.

The big man is having an underwhelming season for his standards, averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game across 32 contests. Even though those numbers might look solid on the surface, the scoring average is Adebayo's lowest over the last four seasons. Part of that can be attributed to Tyler Herro's emergence as a bona fide go-to scoring option, but Adebayo's time to shine will come in the next seven games with Butler out. The big man enters this game having scored at least 20 points in the last two games and at least 17 in three of the previous four, so he might have a shot at reaching this 18.5-point mark again. He's surpassed that mark in six of his previous 12 appearances.

Hawks vs. Clippers: Norman Powell to score under 22.5 points -105 @ bet365

Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to make his 2024-25 NBA season debut Saturday in this matchup, and that means Powell will have a minor role in the scoring column -- regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. Powell is coming off one of his worst performances of the season as well, notching just six points (1-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 116-98 loss to the Thunder.

In fact, Powell has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four of his last 10 games. He's still having a career-best season and has been a reliable scoring weapon alongside James Harden, but his numbers will eventually decrease, especially with Leonard ready to return. Leonard should command a heavy dose of touches on offense, limiting Powell's potential as a scoring threat. Expect him to score under 22 points in this contest regardless of his role and regardless of the fact he's averaging 23.6 points per tilt in 2024-25.