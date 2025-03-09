Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, March 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Suns vs. Mavericks: Suns to cover -7 spread -110 @ bet365

The Suns have had a 2024-25 season that has fallen way below the organization's expectations. They were expected to be contenders in the ultra-competitive Western Conference, but if the season ended today, they wouldn't even reach the Play-In Tournament. However, the Suns delivered an impressive performance against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, and playing like that, they should win more games than they would lose. Plus, the Suns are close to being at full strength for this contest, while the Mavericks are struggling even to have eight players available regularly. Dallas' season has gone to waste after the Luka Doncic trade and the injuries sustained by Anthony Davis (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (knee), just to highlight two key contributors that are sidelined, as the injury list in Dallas is considerably longer. Phoenix shouldn't have problems winning this game by a comfortable margin.

Jazz vs. 76ers: Kyle Filipowski to record over 24.5 points + rebounds -120 @ bet365

The Jazz will rest most of their starters once again Sunday, meaning Filipowski should get another start at center since Walker Kessler (rest), John Collins (back) and Lauri Markkanen (back) have all been ruled out. The former Duke standout endured a slow start to his NBA career, but he's playing at a high level lately. He scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench in the loss to the Raptors on Friday, and he posted a 23-point, 13-rebound double-double in his most recent start. Filipowski is averaging 17.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in his last five starts since the beginning of February. Even though his season-long numbers aren't as good as that stat line, the recent roster management policies employed by the Jazz suggest the rookie big man should be in line for another huge game Sunday.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards to score over 3.5 three-pointers -125 @ bet365

Anthony Edwards didn't look like himself in the win over the Miami Heat on Friday, going 4-for-10 from the field and 3-for-8 from three-point range en route to posting 13 points -- his second-lowest mark of the 2024-25 season. However, Edwards is too talented to continue struggling like that on a prolonged stretch, and the star guard has a favorable matchup against a reeling Spurs team that isn't known for their backcourt defense. De'Aaron Fox is a good defender, but Edwards might be too much for him. One area where Edwards has been remarkably consistent this season has been their three-point shooting, and the star guard is shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from deep this season. He's made three or more three-pointers in three of his last four games, and he's averaging 3.5 threes made per game since the All-Star break. Expect him to reach that mark once again in a game where the Timberwolves are overwhelming favorites.