Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, November 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Wizards vs Pacers: Under 243 total points -110 @ bet365

It shouldn't be surprising to see the Pacers as favorites here. Even as depleted as they are right now, they're a better team than the Wizards and have more players that can take over a game if needed. Amid Tyrese Haliburton's struggles, Pascal Siakam has emerged as a reliable go-to scoring option, and Bennedict Mathurin has taken a step forward in his game. Plus, the Pacers are playing at home, which should boost their chances of getting the win here. However, this time, we'll focus on the point total, which is surprisingly higher given both teams' struggles on offense this season.

Even though using the word "struggle" might be too much for the Pacers, this team is miles behind the one that averaged a league-leading 121.6 points per game in 2023-24. This season, the Pacers averaged only 114.4 points per game, which is good for 12th in The Association. Let's not forget that they're also depleted and will be missing regular contributors such as Andrew Nembhard (knee) and Aaron Nesmith (ankle) due to injuries. The Wizards are listing Jordan Poole (hip) as questionable, but even if they were at full strength, this is an offense scoring just 108.9 points per contest, good for 25th in the league. All signs point toward taking the under in this one.

Clippers vs. 76ers: Andre Drummond to record over 15.5 points and rebounds -110 @ bet365

The 76ers will be without Joel Embiid (knee) for this matchup, meaning we can expect a healthy dose of Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele at center in this game against Ivica Zubac and the Clippers. Expect a physical battle down low for every loose ball and every rebound, but Drummond should find a way to rack up stats. On a per-minute basis, the veteran remains one of the best big men in the league. The numbers don't lie.

Drummond has been playing off the bench lately, and it's uncertain if he or Yabusele will get the nod at center. Regardless, Drummond is a strong bet to put up numbers. He's averaging 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in only 11.5 minutes per game across his four bench appearances. That number increases when factoring in the nine-game stretch in which he was a starter between Oct. 23 and Nov. 10. Plus, Drummond has recorded at least 16 points + rebounds in nine of his 14 appearances this season, and he was sharing the court with Embiid in three of the five outings in which he didn't accomplish that feat. Expect the veteran to fill the stat sheet again regardless of how many minutes he logs on Sunday.

Nets vs Kings: Kings to cover -4.5 spread at halftime -110 @ bet365

The Kings open this game as -350 favorites, so they shouldn't have significant problems getting past the Nets at home, especially now that DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis have recovered from their respective back injuries. Returns aside, the Kings must find a way to get things back on track. They're coming off a 104-88 loss to the Clippers on Friday and have dropped three of their last four contests. However, playing the Nets is an ideal scenario for them to deliver a bounce-back performance.

The Nets are scoring just 110.8 points per game this season, good for 20th in The Association, and that figure is even lower when playing on the road – just 107.9 points per game, the seventh-worst mark in the league. Meanwhile, the Kings are scoring 116.0 points per game at home, and they'll probably rely on the hot hand of De'Aaron Fox to get back to winning ways. Plus, DeRozan is due for a bounce-back effort after a rough shooting night in his return during the loss to the Clippers on Friday. Sacramento should impose its will early and often, and the team shouldn't have problems covering this 4.5-point spread following the opening 24 minutes en route to what should be a comfortable win at home.