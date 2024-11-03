Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for November 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Magic vs Mavericks: Jalen Suggs to score over 16.5 points -125 @ bet365

Jalen Suggs is set to take on a more significant role on offense for the Magic due to the absence of Paolo Banchero, who will miss the next several weeks with a torn right oblique, an injury that happened in his team's loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. Franz Wagner will probably operate as the Magic's go-to player on offense in the absence of the All-Star forward, but Suggs should also see an increase in his role.

Suggs, who recently signed a five-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with the Magic before the start of the 2024-25 season, is coming off one of the best performances of his career with a 28-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist outing in the 120-109 loss to the Cavaliers on Nov. 1. Plus, Suggs has scored at least 17 points in each of his last four contests. Expect him to continue that trend in this matchup against Dallas, as he'll probably go up against Kyrie Irving -- one of the best guards in the league -- but one that isn't known for his defensive prowess.

Magic vs Mavericks: Kyrie Irving over 4.5 assists -135 @ bet365

Irving will probably have more than a few struggles trying to defend a red-hot Suggs, but Irving should find a way to make an impact on offense for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is the primary ball-handler and has an extremely high usage rate, but that shouldn't prevent Irving from making an impact as a playmaker.

Despite operating as a shooting guard, Irving has dished out 5.6 assists per game to open the campaign. Plus, he has five or more dimes in his last four games -- the lone exception was the season-opening win over the Spurs on Oct. 24, when he was limited to just 27 minutes and finished with two assists. Irving tends to perform at a high level when facing the Magic. The star floor general has averaged 23.8 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games versus Orlando in his career.

Hawks vs Pelicans: Pelicans to cover -4.5 spread -110 @ bet365

It's safe to say this wasn't the start of the season the Pelicans had envisioned, as they lost Dejounte Murray to a hand injury in the first game of the season and are also set to be without other regulars due to injury Sunday -- including Herbert Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy (hamstring) and CJ McCollum (thigh). Most of the burden will rely on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, as Jordan Hawkins (back) is also a game-time call for Sunday. That lack of depth could pose a problem for the Pels.

New Orleans has opened the season with a 3-3 record, and given that the Hawks have also endured a fair share of struggles, it makes sense to back the Pelicans here. Atlanta has had very few bright performers in the first two weeks of the season, with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson being the only notable players in a roster decimated by injuries. The lack of depth will hurt both teams, but the Pelicans will be at home, and that should be enough reason to see them covering here.