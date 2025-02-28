Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 28

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Memphis Grizzlies to cover -4 (-110) vs. New York Knicks

Caesars Sportsbook, 12:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This number feels a bit deflated, most likely due to the subpar stretch that Memphis is going through combined with Desmond Bane being questionable -- though Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart are also questionable. Memphis is 3-4 over their past seven games, with their biggest win being seven points. For now, I'm willing to chalk that up to a bad stretch that every team is bound to go through. And I may not take them to cover against a team that's hot -- but the Knicks are also cold. New York has a -4.8 net rating in February and has the second-worst defensive rating (122.2) during this run. Something has to give here, and I'd rather bank on the Grizzlies, who are 16-9 against the spread as home favorites compare to the Knicks' 2-4 ATS record as road underdogs.

Tyler Herro over 2.5 turnovers (-175) vs. Indiana Pacers

BetMGM, 1:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo are questionable for this game, so if one or both miss, the ball should be in Herro's hands more. Herro isn't known as a high-turnover player, but he's committing 3.8 per game in February. Plus, the Pacers are forcing the second-most turnovers per 48 minutes (16.9) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've forced 5+ turnover games out of guards Jamal Shead (7), Keyonte George (6), James Harden (5), Ja Morant (5) and Trae Young (5).

Toumani Camara over 0.5 blocks (-143) at Brooklyn Nets

BetRivers, 1:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Camara is one of the better shot-blocking wings in the NBA, averaging 0.9 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game since January 1. He's blocked at least one shot in 28 of his 57 games overall. Brooklyn, over the past 10 games, are getting their shots blocked at the third-highest rate per 48 minutes (5.8). A decent chunk of those are to wing players like Camara. In the past 30 days, the Nets have allowed multi-block games to Kyshawn George (3), Paul George (3), Miles Bridges (2) twice and Jared Butler (2).

Mikal Bridges O17.5 points (-110, DraftKings)

Knicks at Grizzlies, 8:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: Bridges has been in a mini-slump of late, but he broke out with 19 points in the first quarter – and 28 for the game – against Philly on Wednesday. With Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart banged up, I think the Knicks lean a bit more heavily on Bridges in what should be a close, high-scoring game.

Jaden McDaniels O18.5 points (-115, DraftKings)

Timberwolves at Jazz, 9:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: With Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, and potentially Donte DiVincenzo sidelined, McDaniels suddenly becomes one of the Wolves' top offensive options. With that trio off the floor this season, McDaniels averages about 5.5 more points per 36 minutes. In the two games Edwards has missed in February, McDaniels went for 23 points and 30 points, respectively. Utah is one of the NBA's worst defenses and this should be a pace-up spot for Minnesota.

Naz Reid to post a double-double (+110, DraftKings)

Timberwolves at Jazz, 9:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Wolves are without three key pieces tonight, so Reid will become a focal point of the offense against one of the NBA's worst defenses. Reid already has six double-doubles in his last 10 games, and his rebounding rate skyrockets with Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle off the floor.