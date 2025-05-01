NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props and Picks for Thursday, May 1

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 1, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Kawhi Leonard over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125, DraftKings)

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets

Alex Barutha: Leonard has picked up the slack in this series as James Harden has gotten worse. In Game 5, Leonard had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. He's also recorded at least nine boards in three straight games. Across the whole series, he's averaging 25.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. I expect him to step up here again when he's needed the most.

Cade Cunningham over 6.5 rebounds (-129, BetRivers)

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: I was surprised to see this number at over/under 6.5, as Cunningham has grabbed at least six rebounds in every game of this series, and he's averaging 9.3 boards following Game 1. He's constantly cleaning up the defensive boards and starting the offense.

Cade Cunningham over 1.5 steals (+194, FanDuel)

Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Cunningham is averaging 2.0 steals since recording zero in Game 1. On the whole series, he's averaging 2.8 deflections and a playoff-leading 1.4 loose balls recovered. He's just been one of the best defensive hustle players in the postseason, and nearly 2-to-1 odds on this feels like great value.

Kawhi Leonard O31.5 PTS+REB (-115, DraftKings)

Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10pm ET

Nick Whalen: Leonard has been relatively quiet, by his standards, in this series, with just one true monster game in Game 2. Outside of that, his scoring has sat in the 20-to-24-point range, but with the Clippers' backs against the wall, I expect Leonard to come out aggressively. He's also been hitting the boards over the last three games, putting up 11, 9 and 9 rebounds. If I expect Leonard to go for 25-plus points, I like this number.

