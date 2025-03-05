Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, March 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 6.5 assists (-106) at Memphis Grizzlies

BetRivers, 5:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: SGA has hit this mark in 27 of his 60 appearances, and he hasn't been below five assists in nine straight games. He's also averaging 7.5 assists in two prior matchups against Memphis. The Grizzlies have been bleeding points and assists lately, giving up 30.3 dimes per 48 minutes to opponents across the past 10 games -- third-most in the NBA. In the past 30 days, they've given up 10+ assists to four individual players -- Trae Young (15), Bradley Beal (11), Devin Booker (10) and James Harden (10).

James Harden over 4.5 turnovers (-145) vs. Detroit Pistons

DraftKings, 5:01 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Harden had seven turnovers against this Pistons team in late February, and I don't mind going back to the well. Both Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard are out, which should put the ball in Harden's hands even more. Detroit is forcing the third-most opponent turnovers per 48 minutes (17.6) across the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, they've forced six individual performances of 5+ turnovers -- Harden, Nikola Jokic (7), Trae Young (12 across two games), Darius Garland (5) and Brice Sensabaugh (5).

Bilal Coulibaly over 1.5 steals (+160) vs. Utah Jazz

BetMGM, 4:27 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This was between Coulibaly and Kyshawn George, though his prop was 1.5 steals at +110, so I like the extra juice Coulibaly offers. He's played at least 30 minutes in 13 straight games, averaging 1.3 steals. He's also hit 2+ steals in 22 of his 56 appearances. It's a good matchup for Coulibaly tonight, as the Jazz are tied for allowing the most opponent steals per 48 minutes (9.8) across the past 10 games.