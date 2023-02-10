Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Friday, February 10

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Jalen Duren over 22.5 points + rebounds (-110) vs. Spurs

DraftKings, 2:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I'm looking for a big game out of Duren, who should have a fire lit under him after the Pistons traded for James Wiseman, with reports indicating Detroit intends to start the 2020 No. 2 overall pick sooner than later. It remains to be seen how the two will be utilized going forward -- imagining them on the court together makes me nauseous -- but at least for this game, I think Duren will come out with all-time high energy levels in an attempt to protect his spot. Plus, it's a soft frontcourt matchup against a Spurs team that just traded away their strongest interior presence in Jakob Poeltl.

Toronto Raptors -7.5 vs Utah Jazz

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: I haven't been a major Raptors supporter this season, but this is a great spot for Toronto at home after the trade deadline. Not only should Jakob Poeltl make his debut, but the Jazz are depleted after sending out Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jared Vanderbilt on Thursday. They didn't really receive any tangible pieces in the deal, so there may be a bit of an adjustment period playing without three key rotation players.

Nick Whalen: Tonight, we're going with more of a sampler platter – a dealer's choice, if you will. I think the DK Sportsbook is starting to catch on, because not a single Heat player is listed at 0.5. At 1.5 or 2.5, it's a little riskier, but we're also getting plus money on Adebayo, Vincent and Butler. Once more: Over the last 10 games, Houston has by far the NBA's highest turnover rate and is surrendering 9.0 steals per game and 6.0 blocks per game (both league-highs). For context, most teams give up 11 or 12 blocks/steals per game.

