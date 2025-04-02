Better Late Than Never: Players Who Took Mid-Season Leaps

Matas Buzelis had to earn every bit of opportunity through his rookie campaign, as he averaged just 11.1 minutes per game through the first 20 games of the season. He began to see a notable increase in playing time starting in December and averaged 16.7 minutes per game through the month. Still, his production remained fairly unimpressive, as he averaged 5.3 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the beginning of the season through to the end of January. However, after he put together a string of four consecutive games scoring in double digits from late-January to early-February, he got

There is not much that can weigh on fantasy managers quite like a player that gets off to a slow start, as it forces the question of whether or not to make a move and give up on their vision from draft day. In many cases, early struggles are overcome and no move turns out to be the best move when players eventually find their rhythm. On the other hand, early struggles may force some managers to look for immediate answers, while others that have the benefit of a deeper roster or fewer injuries can afford to pick up that same slumping player and wait out the tough times. In this article, we will look at a handful of players that may have had managers questioning themselves early on, or who flew under the radar on draft day, but who turned up their play to deliver difference-making numbers down the stretch.

Matas Buzelis had to earn every bit of opportunity through his rookie campaign, as he averaged just 11.1 minutes per game through the first 20 games of the season. He began to see a notable increase in playing time starting in December and averaged 16.7 minutes per game through the month. Still, his production remained fairly unimpressive, as he averaged 5.3 points on 39.8 percent shooting from the beginning of the season through to the end of January. However, after he put together a string of four consecutive games scoring in double digits from late-January to early-February, he got the call to join the starting lineup, which is what kickstarted a significant jump in his output. Buzelis has been on a roll through the second half of the season, averaging 12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks post All-Star break, confirming his potential to emerge as a significant force at his position.

Jalen Duren finished his sophomore campaign with averages of 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game but took a while to get going this season, as he averaged 9.3 points and 9.1 rebounds through 29 appearances from the start of the season to the end of the 2024 calendar year. The big man turned a new leaf in 2025, as he kicked up his averages to 12.3 points and 11.4 rebounds over 16 games in January. Duren continued to show improvement and is averaging 14.0 points and 10.7 rebounds over 27 appearances from the beginning of February to the present day. His efforts have been critical in the Pistons' resurgence this season, and he is back on track in terms of riding a trajectory to become one of the league's elite centers.

Despite picking up eight starts in his first 14 NBA games, Kyle Filipowski averaged just 7.3 points and 4.7 rebounds over that span. After a bout of injury trouble in late-November and early-December, he could not establish much of a rhythm, averaging just 6.2 points and 4.9 rebounds over his next 30 appearances. Nonetheless, he delivered a 20-point, 10-rebound performance in the final game before the All-Star break, which seemed to signify a turning point, as he turned up his play from that point on, averaging 14.4 points on 52.7 percent shooting and 7.4 rebounds over 22 appearances from post All-Star break to the present day. Filipowski has proven over the recent stretch that he is capable of evolving into a highly effective and versatile contributor, as the 6-foot-11 center is also shooting 42.3 percent from deep with an average of 2.0 made three-pointers per game over his last 20 outings.

Kel'el Ware did not see much opportunity to begin the season, averaging just 9.1 minutes per game through 15 appearances from opening night to the end of 2024, a period during which he also spent time in the G League and was held back by instances of injury trouble. However, he opened the new year on a high note, averaging 12.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game through 11 appearances, before earning his first start of the season on January 21. The rookie did not take the increased responsibility lightly and made a huge impression with back-to-back 20-and-10 games in his first two starts. Despite a few lesser performances here and there, Ware has shined since that time, averaging 10.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 27.9 minutes per game over 31 outings. The rookie big man has certainly done enough to earn the respect of his coaches and colleagues and can be expected to continue to emerge as a significant force in the frontcourt.

Many managers had high hopes for Deni Avdija entering the season, as he showed significant progress through 2023-24 and was set to begin a new chapter with a prominent role on a young Trail Blazers squad. Nonetheless, the fifth-year forward got out to a modest start, averaging 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists from the commencement of the season until the end of the 2024 calendar year. He then opened the new year with back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals over 38 appearances from the beginning of January to the present day, including a brilliant, 32-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist effort in his most recent outing. Avdija has done well to improve his game through the course of the season and has shown that he is a player that managers can count on in the future.

Quentin Grimes was not likely high on many managers' radar at draft time, but he is certainly a player that turned out to be a difference-maker for those who had the eye to get him on their roster when he was moved from the Mavericks to the struggling 76ers. Grimes was a decent contributor through the first half of the season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 39.8 percent from deep through 47 games with the Mavs. However, he launched himself into a new echelon by maximizing the opportunity to step up for a shorthanded 76ers team, as he is averaging 22.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over 23 appearances since the trade. The 24-year-old has surely proven himself around the league and will likely have plenty of options to choose from as he is set to enter the offseason as a free agent. No matter where he ends up, he will no longer be an afterthought during fantasy drafts and should continue on a trajectory as a viable starter in the league.