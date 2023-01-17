This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The Boston Celtics continue to lead the Eastern Conference, winning seven straight games, and eight of their last 10 overall. They also have the best overall record in the NBA so far this season, sitting at 33-12. That has helped pace the Boston Celtics NBA Championship odds up to this point in the season.

We will discuss the Boston Celtics' current NBA Championship odds below and go over the best way to bet on Boston to win the NBA Finals.

Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds Update

The Boston Celtics NBA Championship odds leave them as the favorite to win the NBA title, with +400 odds to win it all at BetMGM. This means a $100 wager on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals would return $400.

The Celtics' championship odds have them as the clear favorites, ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks (+800 at DraftKings) and Brooklyn Nets (+800 at FanDuel). This means three Eastern Conference teams top the NBA Championship odds, so an NFL futures bet on an Eastern Conference team to win the NBA Finals also looks to be a good bet to place today.

The top Western Conference team in the NBA Championship odds today is the Golden State Warriors, who have +950 odds at DraftKings.

Bet On Jayson Tatum NBA MVP Odds

If you believe the Celtics will continue to play like one of the best teams in the NBA this season and could win the NBA Championship, then you must be a believer in Jayson Tatum. Of course, if Tatum continues to play at a top level, then his NBA MVP odds could be a fantastic value bet.

Currently, Tatum's odds to win the NBA MVP sit at +600. His MVP odds rank him fourth in the MVP race. Nikola Jokic (+175) is again viewed as the favorite to win the award, while Luka Doncic (+250) is making a strong case down in Dallas. Next up is Giannis Antetokounmpo (+550), who continues to play at a top level for Milwaukee, followed by Tatum.

