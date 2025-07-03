Between the club's lone NBA championship and three Western Conference titles, it's safe to say that the 21st century has been solid for fans of the Dallas Mavericks and folks wagering on the team lately at sportsbook apps.

The Mavs have employed some of the sport's brightest stars of late. With that in mind, the club's All Quarter Century team was put together as two guards, two forwards and a center.

Dallas Mavericks Quarter Century Team Members

This list was put together for RotoWire.

Luka Doncic (2018 to 2025)

Starting things off in the backcourt is a franchise centerpiece who controversially exited the Dallas metroplex a few months ago. Luka Doncic posted the sixth-most win shares of any Mavericks player (53.8) during his 422-game run with Dallas from 2018 through 2025. He's just behind Michael Finley (58.4), Jason Terry (60.5) and Derek Harper (65.8) on the franchise's all-time WS leaderboard. During his time in the Lone Star State, Doncic made five All-Star Game appearances and reached that many All-NBA first team- lists. The guard also was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2019.

The early February deal that sent Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers still hits hard for Dallas fans, but at least they can look back with pride at all that the franchise achieved during his seven-year stint in Dallas.

Jason Terry (2004 to 2012)

Joining Doncic on our list of top Mavericks backcourt stars over the past 25 years is a former first-round pick who found his way to Dallas in 2004 after starting his career with the Atlanta Hawks. Jason Terry's time in Big D netted him a NBA Sixth Man of the Year award in 2008-09; one of his five top-three finishes in voting for that award. In total, Terry averaged 16.1 points per game in 619 games with the Mavericks, despite rarely starting games during his eight year tenure with the team. The guard racked up 42.0 of his 70.4 win shares with Dallas, manning the guard position on a few of the franchise's best teams along the way.

Josh Howard (2003 to 2010)

Starring alongside Terry on a lot of those Mavericks teams was small forward Josh Howard, who played 431 games with Dallas across seven seasons. Howard averaged 15.3 points per game and had 37.4 of his 38.0 career win shares in the heart of Texas. While Howard only made one NBA All-Star team (in 2006-07), he did make the NBA All-Rookie team after Dallas picked him 29th overall out of Hargrave Military Academy in 2003, cementing his status of a Mavericks mainstay.

Dirk Nowitzki (2000 to 2019)

German native Dirk Nowitzki is the man most synonymous with the Mavericks' basketball identity. The forward opened the door for boundless European players by making 14 All-Star Game appearances and 12 All-NBA teams during his 1,522-game career (all in Dallas). Nowitzki guided the Mavs to their lone championship (over LeBron James and the Miami Heat) in 2011 and was named NBA Finals MVP. He also was named regular-season MVP in 2006-07, a year after Dallas fell to Miami in the Finals.

Nowitzki ranks atop Dallas' career totals in countless categories, including games (1,522), minutes played (51,368), field goals (11,169) and points (31,560) and his win shares (206.3) are almost three times more than No. 2 on the franchise list, Rolando Blackman. For his efforts in the heart of Texas, Nowitzki earns a no-doubt selection to this list, as he meant more to the club than any other player in franchise history.

Tyson Chandler (2010 to 2011 and 2014 to 2015)

The final member of the Mavs' top team since 2000 spent two stints in Dallas. The center came to the club after stints with the Bulls, Hornets and Bobcats. In 149 games with the Mavericks, Tyson Chandler averaged 10.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game, racking up 19.7 win shares out of his career total of 102.1. Chandler finished third in the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year ballot in 2010-11 and cemented the team's frontcourt during his time in the Lone Star State, earning him a spot as the fifth and final member of the Quarter Century team for Dallas.

