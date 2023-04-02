DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at ATL: Mavericks are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

WAS at NYK: Knicks are on a three-game win streak.

DET at ORL: Pistons have dropped eight in a row.

SAS at SAC: Spurs have dropped six in a row.

LAL at HOU: Lakers are 18-20 on the road and have won two in a row.

PHX at OKC: Suns are on a four-game win streak.

IND at CLE: Cavs have dropped two in a row.

PHI at MIL: Bucks are 30-8 at home.

GSW at DEN: Warriors are 9-29 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

WAS - Monte Morris (ankle): Questionable / Bradley Beal (knee), Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (illness): OUT

NYK - Julius Randle (ankle): OUT

DET - Rodney McGruder (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

SAS - Doug McDermott (elbow): Probable / Romeo Langford (thigh), Keita Bates-Diop (ankle): Questionable / Keldon Johnson (foot): Doubtful / Jeremy Sochan (knee), Devin Vassell (knee): OUT

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot): Probable / LeBron James (foot): Questionable

HOU - Jae'Sean Tate (knee): OUT

IND - Myles Turner (back): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Chris Duarte (ankle): OUT

CLE - Jarrett Allen (groin): Questionable / Isaac Okoro (knee): OUT

MIL - Jevon Carter (knee): Questionable

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (personal): Doubtful

DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness), Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter (heel): Probable / Zeke Nnaji (knee), Nikola Jokic (calf): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,800) vs. Suns

Gilgeous-Alexander amassed 58.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 33.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over 10 appearances, including seven with at least 45 DK points. He should keep rolling offensively against the Suns, who give up the league's 10th-most points and third-most free throws per game to point guards.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) vs. Pacers

Mitchell topped 40 points in back-to-back games and is averaging 34.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field over the last five outings. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play against the Pacers, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws and allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,900) at Thunder

Durant poured in 30 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the last game, which marked his second outing after a 20-day absence. He should continue to prosper against the Thunder, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers and fifth-most free throws per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($8,600) vs. Pacers

Mobley logged a high of 62 DK points while averaging 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 10 outings. He faces a fantastic opportunity to shine against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game and the third-most points to power forwards.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,000) at Bucks

Embiid is averaging 31.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 blocks through 10 outings, including two with more than 70 DK points. He is up for a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he was impressive in their last meeting, with 56 DK points.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,300) vs. 76ers

Antetokounmpo is coming off a rough game as the Bucks got trampled by the Celtics on Sunday, but he should come out with an extra focus to help his team get back on track against another strong opponent. He is averaging 29.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five outings, and he totaled 58.3 DK points in the previous encounter with the Sixers.

Value Picks

Dennis Schroder, Lakers ($4,800) at Rockets

Schroder logged a high of 39.3 DK points and is averaging 14.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals through five outings. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to points guards.

Davion Mitchell, Kings ($3,400) vs. Spurs

Mitchell is averaging 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals across five games, including a high of 28 DK points. He should have a chance to thrive against the Spurs, who are shorthanded and give up the league's most points, including the second-most bench points per game.

Saddiq Bey, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Mavericks

Bey is up for a second consecutive start after he generated 32.3 DK points in the previous game. He is averaging 14.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over five outings and is likely to keep his offensive rhythm going against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Maxi Kleber, Mavericks ($3,600) at Hawks

Kleber topped 20 DK points in two of the last three outings, with a high of 28.5, while averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He has a favorable opportunity to pad his stats against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to power forwards.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($4,700) vs. Mavericks

Okongwu continues to make an impact off the bench, averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 30 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Mavs, who allow opposing centers to shoot an average of 59.9 percent from the field. The Mavs also give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to centers.

