NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at PHI (-4), O/U: 225

This marks the season opener for the Bucks, while it marks the home opener for the 76ers, who are coming off a loss in Boston on Tuesday. The Bucks will be shorthanded and the Sixers should be able to take advantage, especially at home. The Bucks will have to rely heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, who should both be set for a big night. The Bucks' lineup will feature some added value opportunities due to injuries, while the Sixers' bench rotation includes a couple of viable value options.

LAC (-5.5) at LAL, O/U: 223.5

The Clippers kick off their season against the Lakers, who will have the home court in the cross-town showdown. The Lakers are coming off a rough loss against the Warriors in their season opener and will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing start. The Clippers' lineup is deep and offers a number of value options coming off the bench, while the Lakers do not have the same amount of reliable support from the second unit.

More gambling content: Visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page and check out our DraftKings Promo Code.

Injuries to Monitor

MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Joe Ingles (knee), Khris Middleton (wrist): OUT

Wesley Matthews and Grayson Allen are up for key roles without Connaughton or Middleton in the lineup. Bobby Portis, Serge Ibaka and Jordan Nwora will also have added opportunities off the bench.

LAC - Reggie Jackson (groin): Probable

John Wall and Terance Mann would pick up extra responsibility if Jackson it out.

LAL - LeBron James (foot), Anthony Davis (back): Probable

Troy Brown (back), Thomas Bryant (thumb), Dennis Schroder (thumb): OUT

Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves will get more action without Schroder. Juan Toscano-Anderson is in line for a boost in the frontcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday ($7,900)

As the Bucks deal with a few injuries, Holiday will have to pick up the slack on offense, which should result in a higher-than-usual scoring total. Holiday averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 assists through three games against the Sixers.

James Harden ($9,000)

Harden put on a show in the 76ers' season-opener, as he totaled 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He has an advantage against the Bucks' shorthanded backcourt and will continue to see a very high usage rate as a facilitator in the Sixers' offense. Harden averaged 22.7 points and 8.0 assists through three meetings with the Bucks last season.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard ($8,400)

Leonard did not play at all last season, but he is expected to be good to go for Thursday's season opener. Leonard averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in the 2020-21 season, and he should be back to his old self thanks to a prolonged period of rehab. Leonard has a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who do not have a lot of defensive depth or flexibility from their wing position.

LeBron James ($9,300)

James came up huge with 31 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' season-opener. Despite the loss, James showed he can still put up monstrous numbers, and he will continue to be a major factor in his team's success on any night. James has the challenge of going up against a healthy Kawhi Leonard, but the added energy of a home crowd should help him dig deep for another impressive outing.

Joel Embiid ($10,300)

Embiid logged 26 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and a block in the Sixers' season-opener in Boston on Tuesday. Despite the loss, the big man showed that he is ready to pick up where he left off last season. He averaged 35.5 points and 14.0 rebounds in two games against the Bucks last season.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,700)

Giannis and the Bucks kick off their season on the road in Philly. Antetokounmpo averaged 34.3 points and 13.7 rebounds through three games against the Sixers last season. Aside from Embiid, Giannis has a significant size advantage over the 76ers frontcourt, and he should be able to cause havoc in the paint. Additionally, Giannis has to look to step up even more offensively to help mitigate the absence of Khris Middleton.

Value Picks

Brook Lopez ($4,800)

Lopez is set to maintain his starting role, where he averaged 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season.

Marcus Morris ($4,500)

Morris is expected to start at power forward for the Clippers, and he should be able to make an impact against the Lakers' shorthanded frontcourt. Morris averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Wesley Matthews ($3,500)

Matthews is expected to start and will pick up extra playing time in the Bucks' shorthanded backcourt.

Terance Mann ($4,700)

Mann averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists last season and should remain a key part of the Clippers' rotation. He has an advantage against the Lakers' second unit.

John Wall ($4,900)

Wall makes his long-awaited return after missing all of last season. He is expected to come off the bench for the Clippers, but that should give him a good opportunity to get in rhythm against the Lakers' bench unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.