Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball YouTube page, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss Fantasy Basketball Rankings, breaking down key topics like NBA Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts. Here's a short overview of the players discussed in the video for the 2024-25 NBA season:
Fantasy Basketball Breakout
- Jalen Williams, Thunder
- The up-and-comer is slotted 39th in RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Rankings.
Fantasy Basketball Sleeper
- Keyonte George, Jazz
- George was drafted 102nd in RotoWire's latest Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft.
Fantasy Basketball Bust
- Jalen Brunson, Knicks
- Brunson's ceiling is lower than it was last season. Alex Barutha explains why in his Fantasy Basketball Do Not Draft List article.
Other Fantasy Basketball Draft Tips
- Injury-prone player to bet on this year
- Which old superstar to draft
- Boring vets who should produce
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy
Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:
- Check out custom NBA Fantasy Projections
- Look into Fantasy Basketball Mock Drafts
- Listen to a Fantasy Basketball Podcast
- Check in on Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Read Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Dive into RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- Study NBA Depth Charts
- See RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings