Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts

Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on September 23, 2024

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball YouTube page, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss Fantasy Basketball Rankings, breaking down key topics like NBA Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts. Here's a short overview of the players discussed in the video for the 2024-25 NBA season:

Fantasy Basketball Breakout

  • Jalen Williams, Thunder
    • The up-and-comer is slotted 39th in RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Rankings.

Fantasy Basketball Sleeper

Fantasy Basketball Bust

Other Fantasy Basketball Draft Tips

  • Injury-prone player to bet on this year
  • Which old superstar to draft
  • Boring vets who should produce

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Do Not Draft List: 4 Sleeper Busts
Fantasy Basketball Do Not Draft List: 4 Sleeper Busts
NBA Fantasy Rookies Who Could Surprise in 2024-25
NBA Fantasy Rookies Who Could Surprise in 2024-25
NBA Fantasy: Expectations for Top Rookies in 2024-25
NBA Fantasy: Expectations for Top Rookies in 2024-25
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Rotisserie League 2.0
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024-25: Rotisserie League 2.0
Top 150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for the 2024-25 Season
Top 150 Fantasy Basketball Rankings for the 2024-25 Season
NBA Fantasy Draft Strategy for Every First-Round Pick
NBA Fantasy Draft Strategy for Every First-Round Pick