Fantasy Basketball 2024-25: Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts

On the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball YouTube page, Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss Fantasy Basketball Rankings, breaking down key topics like NBA Fantasy Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts. Here's a short overview of the players discussed in the video for the 2024-25 NBA season:

Fantasy Basketball Breakout

Jalen Williams, Thunder The up-and-comer is slotted 39th in RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Rankings.



Fantasy Basketball Sleeper

Keyonte George, Jazz George was drafted 102nd in RotoWire's latest Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft.



Fantasy Basketball Bust

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Brunson's ceiling is lower than it was last season. Alex Barutha explains why in his Fantasy Basketball Do Not Draft List article.



Other Fantasy Basketball Draft Tips

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

