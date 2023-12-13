Fantasy Basketball - Biggest Storylines of Week 8

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Dwight Powell landed on Irving's leg when the guard was on the ground, and the fact that Irving even has a chance to come back this season is a positive. Still, he's without a timetable, and it wouldn't be surprising if he was out the rest

Hartenstein is a must-add player, probably even in 10-team formats. Sims is a very deep-league play who averaged 4.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks-plus-steals on 79.5 FG% in 24.7 minutes across 16 starts last season. But even in a 16-team format, that's someone who can stay on the waiver wire. Robinson himself is a drop in 10-team leagues and probably 12-team formats for managers with limited IR space who are struggling in the standings.

Robinson needed ankle surgery and is expected to be sidelined until potentially mid-February. He missed his first game of the season Monday against the Raptors. Highflier Jericho Sims drew the start and played 21 minutes, posting two points, seven rebounds and one assist. Isaiah Hartenstein played 27 minutes and posted 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. He also saw 29 minutes in the contest that Robinson suffered his injury, posting five points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Like most weeks in the NBA, the storylines are adding up quickly. We have a myriad of important injuries, a potential suspension, and some notable up-and-down performances. Let's get into the news and notes:

Mitchell Robinson out 8-10 weeks

Kyrie Irving in a walking boot

In his absence, Dante Exum is making noise. NBA diehards and longtime fantasy managers should remember Exum – the No. 5 overall pick to the Jazz in 2014 who flamed out of the NBA due to inconsistent shooting and injury woes. But he's back now after not seeing action in the Association since 2020-21. Exum has started the past four games, averaging 17.5 points on 56/55/75 shooting, 5.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 32.5 minutes.

Is the shooting real? Maybe. Before this season, Exum was a career 30.5 percent three-point shooter in the NBA, but he shot 38.8 percent in Europe last season on 201 attempts. I think we have reason to be cautiously optimistic. What we're more certain of is that Exum is a solid passer and a good defender. Will coach Jason Kidd keep riding the guard even when his shooting cools off? We'll see. But he should be rostered in standard leagues for now.

Bam Adebayo remains without timetable

Miami's starting center will miss a fifth straight game Wednesday when the Heat face the Hornets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said Adebayo remains without a timetable for return. Considering it's the front half of a back-to-back set, it seems unlikely Adebayo will play Thursday. Even though it could end up being a short-term addition, fantasy managers should grab Orlando Robinson if he's still available on the wire. Robinson has started the past four games and averaged 10.8 points on 57.1 FG%, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 combined blocks-plus-steals and 1.3 triples in 26.0 minutes. Managers should also explore adding Kevin Love, who's averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 triples in 20.8 minutes across the same four games.

The Warriors are a mess

Last night, Draymond Green lost his composure yet again, unleashing a whirlwind strike on Jusuf Nurkic's head. Ejected from the game, Green awaits a potential suspension from the NBA. I expect him to get at least a five-game ban, if not more. Like during Green's last suspension, more run and usage should be available for Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, coach Steve Kerr played Klay Thompson just 27 minutes amid a 2-for-10 shooting performance for seven points, and Andrew Wiggins saw just 15 minutes during his 1-for-7 performance for three points, which also included three turnovers. Off the bench, Dario Saric saw 20 minutes, Jonathan Kuminga saw 29, Moses Moody saw 24 and Brandin Podziemski saw 29. All had nice performances, but Air Podz stood out with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting, 11 rebounds, five assists and a steal.

I don't mind any of those players as speculative adds, especially in a 14 or 16-team league. This could be the beginning of Kerr officially being fed up with Thompson and Wiggins, opting to play the better-performing bench guys.

Anfernee Simons is back and cooking

After 18 straight absences, Simons returned to the starting five last Wednesday. Over his three recent appearances, he's averaged 32.0 points on 42/44/100 shooting, 5.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 37.0 minutes. Right now, especially with Scoot Henderson struggling, Simons is Portland's clear No. 1 option and development priority. By no means is he a sell high. Managers should ride this one out and see where it goes.

Is Ausar Thompson back?

What a surprise, coach Monty Williams changed Detroit's starting five again. In Monday's loss to the Pacers, Isaiah Stewart started at center, allowing Thompson back with the first unit. After seeing just 16.3 minutes across his four prior appearances, Thompson reached 33 minutes and produced 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. The game was competitive, so let's hope the Pistons stick with this group, allowing the rookie to flourish. If he was dropped, pick him up.

Keep tabs on Dennis Smith Jr. and Day'Ron Sharpe in deep leagues

Smith is dealing with a persistent back issue but has been strong across his past seven appearances, averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 21.3 minutes. The situation isn't simple, with Lonnie Walker also sidelined lately, Ben Simmons sidelined seemingly indefinitely, plus Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas in the fold. But Smith is worth keeping on a watchlist.

Sharpe is ranked just 203rd in 8-cat leagues over the past two weeks, but he's one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA and has also shown great shot-blocking upside. In the five games he's seen 20-plus minutes, he's averaged 9.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks. Coach Jacque Vaughn has shown mixed willingness to give Sharpe extra minutes even when Nic Claxton is out, but the potential is there. Managers in deep formats can certainly consider sneakily streaming Sharpe on four-game weeks.