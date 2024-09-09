Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings 2024: Rebuild or Contend?

Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings 2024: Rebuild or Contend?

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Updated on September 9, 2024 12:13PM EST

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

NBA Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2024

Not sure who to draft in fantasy basketball? RotoWire's fantasy basketball draft tips for keeper leagues will help you make the best picks.

When drafting a fantasy basketball keeper league, average draft position (ADP) isn't often helpful. Most managers are playing in head-to-head points fantasy basketball leagues, which skews data for people trying to draft in dynasty formats. That makes it even more important than usual to draft from customized rankings, especially ones that boost rookies and young players. Participating in fantasy basketball mock drafts can be especially useful for keeper leagues.

In this article, we'll reveal our fantasy basketball keeper rankings for all strategies -- drafting for best value, drafting to contend, and drafting to rebuild.

Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings - Best Overall Picks

These are the best players available, with age and upside taken into consideration.

  1. Victor Wembanyama
  2. Nikola Jokic
  3. Luka Doncic
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  5. Jayson Tatum
  6. Joel Embiid
  7. Tyrese Haliburton
  8. Chet Holmgren
  9. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  10. Trae Young
  11. Anthony Davis
  12. Anthony Edwards: Edwards is one of the league's elite shooting guards, writes JP Aravena in his Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guard Tiers article. He's one of the most appealing targets in dynasty formats.
  13. Scottie Barnes
  14. Devin Booker
  15. LaMelo Ball
  16. Donovan Mitchell
  17. Domantas Sabonis
  18. Paolo Banchero: In his NBA Fantasy Forward Tiers article, Dan Bruno writes Banchero is "one of the most mobile and skilled power forwards in the league."
  19. Karl-Anthony Towns
  20. Bam Adebayo
  21. Alperen Sengun
  22. Cade Cunningham
  23. Tyrese Maxey
  24. Lauri Markkanen
  25. Jaren Jackson
  26. Jalen Williams
  27. De'Aaron Fox
  28. Jalen Brunson
  29. Desmond Bane
  30. Dejounte Murray: Learn how Murray's move to New Orleans affects his fantasy value in JP Aravena's 2024-25 NBA Offseason Recap article.
  31. Zion Williamson
  32. Darius Garland
  33. Evan Mobley
  34. Jamal Murray
  35. Ja Morant
  36. Jalen Johnson: Will Johnson make another leap forward after his 2023-24 breakout campaign? See where he ranks in RotoWire's redraft Fantasy Basketball Rankings.
  37. Anfernee Simons
  38. Jaylen Brown
  39. Stephen Curry
  40. Damian Lillard
  41. Nic Claxton
  42. Franz Wagner
  43. Jalen Duren
  44. Fred VanVleet
  45. Kyrie Irving
  46. Paul George
  47. Kristaps Porzingis
  48. James Harden
  49. Kevin Durant: Durant was selected 12th overall in our Fantasy Basketball Head-to-Head Points League Mock Draft, but his age brings down his ranking for keeper leagues.
  50. Brandon Miller

NBA Fantasy Keeper Rankings - Best Rebuilding Players

These players are 25 years old or younger and are representative of our fantasy basketball dynasty rookie rankings.

  1. Victor Wembanyama
  2. Luka Doncic
  3. Tyrese Haliburton
  4. Chet Holmgren
  5. Trae Young
  6. Anthony Edwards
  7. Scottie Barnes
  8. LaMelo Ball
  9. Paolo Banchero
  10. Alperen Sengun
  11. Cade Cunningham
  12. Tyrese Maxey
  13. Jaren Jackson
  14. Jalen Williams
  15. Zion Williamson
  16. Darius Garland
  17. Evan Mobley
  18. Ja Morant
  19. Jalen Johnson
  20. Anfernee Simons
  21. Nic Claxton
  22. Franz Wagner
  23. Jalen Duren
  24. Brandon Miller
  25. Immanuel Quickley
  26. Amen Thompson
  27. Devin Vassell
  28. Scoot Henderson
  29. Josh Giddey
  30. Ausar Thompson
  31. Alex Sarr (R)
  32. Jabari Smith: The start to Smith's career has been relatively slow, but he's still got plenty of upside, writes Jeff Edgerton in his Six Undervalued Forwards article.
  33. Coby White
  34. Shaedon Sharpe
  35. Keegan Murray
  36. Jonathan Kuminga: He has plenty of upside, but see why Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha consider him one of the most difficult players to rank in fantasy basketball.
  37. Tyler Herro
  38. Onyeka Okongwu
  39. Dereck Lively
  40. Trey Murphy
  41. Mark Williams
  42. Jalen Green
  43. Reed Sheppard (R): See where Sheppard falls in our Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings video, where Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha draft their eight favorite rookies for redraft leagues.
  44. Cam Thomas
  45. Walker Kessler
  46. Jalen Suggs
  47. Jordan Poole
  48. Zaccharie Risacher (R)
  49. Tari Eason
  50. Bennedict Mathurin

Check out Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha's Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings

Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings - Best Players to Contend

These players are older than 25 and typically slip down the draft board in dynasty.

  1. Nikola Jokic
  2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  3. Jayson Tatum
  4. Joel Embiid
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  6. Anthony Davis
  7. Devin Booker
  8. Donovan Mitchell
  9. Domantas Sabonis
  10. Karl-Anthony Towns
  11. Bam Adebayo
  12. Lauri Markkanen
  13. De'Aaron Fox
  14. Jalen Brunson
  15. Desmond Bane
  16. Dejounte Murray
  17. Jamal Murray
  18. Jaylen Brown
  19. Stephen Curry
  20. Damian Lillard
  21. Fred VanVleet
  22. Kyrie Irving
  23. Paul George
  24. Kristaps Porzingis
  25. James Harden
  26. Kevin Durant
  27. Myles Turner
  28. Pascal Siakam
  29. Deandre Ayton
  30. Mikal Bridges
  31. Brandon Ingram
  32. Derrick White
  33. Jarrett Allen
  34. Miles Bridges
  35. LeBron James
  36. Jimmy Butler
  37. Zach LaVine
  38. OG Anunoby
  39. Julius Randle
  40. Austin Reaves
  41. Rudy Gobert
  42. Michael Porter
  43. Kawhi Leonard
  44. Kyle Kuzma
  45. Terry Rozier
  46. DeMar DeRozan
  47. D'Angelo Russell
  48. Jakob Poeltl
  49. Jerami Grant
  50. Mitchell Robinson

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Show Me the Money: Players Playing for a New Contract in 2024-25
Show Me the Money: Players Playing for a New Contract in 2024-25
NBA Fantasy Basketball Tiers 2024: Shooting Guards
NBA Fantasy Basketball Tiers 2024: Shooting Guards
NBA Fantasy Forward Tiers for the 2024-25 Season
NBA Fantasy Forward Tiers for the 2024-25 Season
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Head-to-Head Points League 2.0
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Head-to-Head Points League 2.0
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the Summer
NBA Offseason Roundup: Analyzing the Biggest Moves of the Summer
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024: Undervalued Players after Pick 100
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024: Undervalued Players after Pick 100