Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings 2024: Rebuild or Contend?

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

NBA Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings 2024

Not sure who to draft in fantasy basketball? RotoWire's fantasy basketball draft tips for keeper leagues will help you make the best picks.

When drafting a fantasy basketball keeper league, average draft position (ADP) isn't often helpful. Most managers are playing in head-to-head points fantasy basketball leagues, which skews data for people trying to draft in dynasty formats. That makes it even more important than usual to draft from customized rankings, especially ones that boost rookies and young players. Participating in fantasy basketball mock drafts can be especially useful for keeper leagues.

In this article, we'll reveal our fantasy basketball keeper rankings for all strategies -- drafting for best value, drafting to contend, and drafting to rebuild.

Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings - Best Overall Picks

These are the best players available, with age and upside taken into consideration.

Victor Wembanyama Nikola Jokic Luka Doncic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jayson Tatum Joel Embiid Tyrese Haliburton Chet Holmgren Giannis Antetokounmpo Trae Young Anthony Davis Anthony Edwards: Edwards is one of the league's elite shooting guards, writes JP Aravena in his Fantasy Basketball Shooting Guard Tiers article. He's one of the most appealing targets in dynasty formats. Scottie Barnes Devin Booker LaMelo Ball Donovan Mitchell Domantas Sabonis Paolo Banchero: In his NBA Fantasy Forward Tiers article, Dan Bruno writes Banchero is "one of the most mobile and skilled power forwards in the league." Karl-Anthony Towns Bam Adebayo Alperen Sengun Cade Cunningham Tyrese Maxey Lauri Markkanen Jaren Jackson Jalen Williams De'Aaron Fox Jalen Brunson Desmond Bane Dejounte Murray: Learn how Murray's move to New Orleans affects his fantasy value in JP Aravena's 2024-25 NBA Offseason Recap article. Zion Williamson Darius Garland Evan Mobley Jamal Murray Ja Morant Jalen Johnson: Will Johnson make another leap forward after his 2023-24 breakout campaign? See where he ranks in RotoWire's redraft Fantasy Basketball Rankings. Anfernee Simons Jaylen Brown Stephen Curry Damian Lillard Nic Claxton Franz Wagner Jalen Duren Fred VanVleet Kyrie Irving Paul George Kristaps Porzingis James Harden Kevin Durant: Durant was selected 12th overall in our Fantasy Basketball Head-to-Head Points League Mock Draft, but his age brings down his ranking for keeper leagues. Brandon Miller

NBA Fantasy Keeper Rankings - Best Rebuilding Players

These players are 25 years old or younger and are representative of our fantasy basketball dynasty rookie rankings.

Victor Wembanyama Luka Doncic Tyrese Haliburton Chet Holmgren Trae Young Anthony Edwards Scottie Barnes LaMelo Ball Paolo Banchero Alperen Sengun Cade Cunningham Tyrese Maxey Jaren Jackson Jalen Williams Zion Williamson Darius Garland Evan Mobley Ja Morant Jalen Johnson Anfernee Simons Nic Claxton Franz Wagner Jalen Duren Brandon Miller Immanuel Quickley Amen Thompson Devin Vassell Scoot Henderson Josh Giddey Ausar Thompson Alex Sarr (R) Jabari Smith: The start to Smith's career has been relatively slow, but he's still got plenty of upside, writes Jeff Edgerton in his Six Undervalued Forwards article. Coby White Shaedon Sharpe Keegan Murray Jonathan Kuminga: He has plenty of upside, but see why Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha consider him one of the most difficult players to rank in fantasy basketball. Tyler Herro Onyeka Okongwu Dereck Lively Trey Murphy Mark Williams Jalen Green Reed Sheppard (R): See where Sheppard falls in our Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings video, where Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha draft their eight favorite rookies for redraft leagues. Cam Thomas Walker Kessler Jalen Suggs Jordan Poole Zaccharie Risacher (R) Tari Eason Bennedict Mathurin

Check out Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha's Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings

Fantasy Basketball Keeper Rankings - Best Players to Contend

These players are older than 25 and typically slip down the draft board in dynasty.

Nikola Jokic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jayson Tatum Joel Embiid Giannis Antetokounmpo Anthony Davis Devin Booker Donovan Mitchell Domantas Sabonis Karl-Anthony Towns Bam Adebayo Lauri Markkanen De'Aaron Fox Jalen Brunson Desmond Bane Dejounte Murray Jamal Murray Jaylen Brown Stephen Curry Damian Lillard Fred VanVleet Kyrie Irving Paul George Kristaps Porzingis James Harden Kevin Durant Myles Turner Pascal Siakam Deandre Ayton Mikal Bridges Brandon Ingram Derrick White Jarrett Allen Miles Bridges LeBron James Jimmy Butler Zach LaVine OG Anunoby Julius Randle Austin Reaves Rudy Gobert Michael Porter Kawhi Leonard Kyle Kuzma Terry Rozier DeMar DeRozan D'Angelo Russell Jakob Poeltl Jerami Grant Mitchell Robinson

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: