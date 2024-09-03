NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers: Six Undervalued Forwards for 2024-25

This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

viable breakout players, Smith's length and shooting ability make him one of the squad's most versatile players, and he will deliver with 30 or more minutes on the floor every night.

Before introducing our selections, we must note the distinction between a 'riser' and a 'sleeper'. A riser is an already-established player who is due for an increase in production and performance. Typically, a different environment with a new team is the primary factor when estimating a player's updated effectiveness. A sleeper could be a promising rookie who will contribute immediately or an undervalued player who is overlooked after failing to meet expectations in previous seasons.

With the NBA season on the horizon, fantasy players in search of an edge will always be on the lookout for forwards who will exceed expectations. A change of scenery or a new coach could improve fortunes for many players, or a promising rookie may find himself in a starting role right away. In either case, identifying these risers and sleepers at the forward position could make or break your fantasy season. In today's article, we'll identify three forwards on the rise and three sleepers to consider.

RISERS

Jabari Smith, Rockets

Smith has steadily improved as a shooter and defender over his first two years in the league. His rookie season was underwhelming, but it's easy to forget he was barely 19 years old when he was drafted. He's now 21, and the added years of maturity will serve him well. We already saw glimpses of his enormous potential as the 2023-24 season winded down. Thanks to an improved perimeter shot, Smith registered double-digit totals in 20 of his final 25 games. Although Houston's youthful roster contains other viable breakout players, Smith's length and shooting ability make him one of the squad's most versatile players, and he will deliver with 30 or more minutes on the floor every night.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks

You could consider Johnson's 2022-23 season as a breakout year for the Duke product, but there are reasons to believe he could make an even bigger impact in Atlanta. The Hawks traded Dejounte Murray in the offseason, creating a huge gap in production that needs to be filled. While the team is deep with wing players who will compete for minutes, Johnson's spot with the first team at the four is assured. Johnson's main concern is his overall health, as injuries limited him to 56 games last season. If Johnson can avoid injury, he should take a step forward from the 2023-24 campaign and have a career year.

Nikola Jovic, Heat

Jovic is poised to have a firmer hold on a starting role for the Heat this season. After injuries kept him off the floor in the early months of his sophomore campaign, Jovic came alive after the All-Star break and was a valuable contributor down the stretch. Although Miami is packed with fantasy talent, consistent first-unit participation from Jovic should ensure an increased role in the offense and a rise in production. The Serbian played well for his home country during the Olympics in Paris despite nursing an ankle sprain.

Sleepers

RJ Barrett, Raptors

We saw flashes of Barrett's potential in a new environment after he was traded to Toronto last season. Given the current state of the depth chart, the sixth-year wingman could emerge as the team's top-scoring option. A slashing playmaker with an adept mid-range shot, Barrett isn't much of a defensive threat but can rack points up quickly when he gets in the zone. There isn't a lot of optimism for Toronto's playoff chances, but you can lump the Raptors in with poor teams like Portland and Detroit, who are capable of producing quality fantasy options despite their lack of success. For that reason alone, Barrett is the very definition of a sleeper candidate.

Tobias Harris, Pistons

After almost six seasons with the Sixers, Harris gets a change of scenery and an opportunity to produce with Detroit right away. The Pistons are on the rise, and Harris' veteran experience will benefit the young and hungry squad. Harris averaged 17.6 points per game over the last five seasons in Philly, and increased opportunity should allow him to improve upon that number. Harris is an excellent multi-category player who can give you plenty of rebounds as well as a floor-stretching perimeter shot. Harris could be easily overlooked in his new environment.

Noah Clowney, Nets

Clowney was slow out of the gate last season, but his production exploded down the stretch, averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last two weeks. The 6-foot-9 Alabama product seems like a perfect fit for Brooklyn as the Nets begin to inject youth into a roster packed with veterans. He needs more minutes to fully realize his potential, but if he can carve out a larger role, the sky's the limit. Although he's the riskiest sleeper of the group, Clowney has incredible upside and should be considered in the late rounds of fantasy drafts.