This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

Paolo Banchero , Orlando Magic: Banchero is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he packed the box score while leading the Magic in points and assists per game. He is primed to continue building on

Kevin Durant , Phoenix Suns: Durant remains an elite scorer and has shot better than 50.0 percent from the field in 11 consecutive seasons. His willingness to contribute on the defensive end further bolsters his overall value.

Jayson Tatum , Boston Celtics: Tatum has averaged at least 26.4 points per game in each of the last four seasons. He's also been stellar on the glass with at least 8.0 rebounds per game in each of his last three campaigns.

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee Bucks: After averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season, Antetokounmpo continues to stand out as one of the best all-around stat stuffers in the league.

For full fantasy basketball draft rankings as the season approaches, check out RotoWire's cheat sheets . Those looking for extra insight can find a list of sleepers and a fantasy basketball strategy guide to stay informed for draft season.

Below is a look at the top 35 forwards heading into the 2024-25 season. Among the mix of small and power forwards, the top performers are stat-sheet stuffers and automatic scorers, but the ability to contribute on the defensive end helps a number of players carry extra value.

NBA Fantasy Forward Tiers for the 2024-25 Season

Below is a look at the top 35 forwards heading into the 2024-25 season. Among the mix of small and power forwards, the top performers are stat-sheet stuffers and automatic scorers, but the ability to contribute on the defensive end helps a number of players carry extra value.

For full fantasy basketball draft rankings as the season approaches, check out RotoWire's cheat sheets. Those looking for extra insight can find a list of sleepers and a fantasy basketball strategy guide to stay informed for draft season.

Tier 1

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: After averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season, Antetokounmpo continues to stand out as one of the best all-around stat stuffers in the league.

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics: Tatum has averaged at least 26.4 points per game in each of the last four seasons. He's also been stellar on the glass with at least 8.0 rebounds per game in each of his last three campaigns.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns: Durant remains an elite scorer and has shot better than 50.0 percent from the field in 11 consecutive seasons. His willingness to contribute on the defensive end further bolsters his overall value.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: Banchero is coming off an impressive sophomore season where he packed the box score while leading the Magic in points and assists per game. He is primed to continue building on his versatile play as one of the most mobile and skilled power forwards in the league.

Tier 2

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors: Barnes averaged 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season, including 25 double-doubles and four triple-doubles. He is in line to continue to grow as a leader on both ends of the floor for the Raptors.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: Brown took his efficiency to new levels by shooting over 49.0 percent from the field in each of the last two seasons. He is also a key contributor across the stat sheet, including averaging at least 1.1 steals per game in each of the last five seasons.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers: James is heading into his 21st season but is miraculously not showing signs of slowing down. He appeared in 71 regular-season games last season and averaged numbers that rivaled his prime years.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks: Randle has been one of the top scoring bigs in the league over the last few seasons. He is also dominant on the glass, averaging 9.8 rebounds per game over the last five years.

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers: Siakam can score at all three levels and thrives in transition, making him a great fit in his new environment with the Pacers. He contributes well on the glass and has also averaged at least 4.3 assists per game in each of the last four seasons.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: Despite taking on more of a secondary scorer role behind Anthony Edwards, Towns still averaged 21.8 points per game last season. He remains a matchup nightmare due to his size and ability to fill it up from deep.

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers: Leonard can still score with ease and is capable of padding his stats with elite defensive instincts. He will have to take on a more prominent role on offense without Paul George.

Tier 3

DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings: DeRozan is one of the best pure scorers in the league due to an efficient and reliable style of play. Heading into his 16th season, he is likely to prosper within the Kings' dynamic offense.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans: Williamson averaged 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals over a career-high 70 regular-season appearances last season. He is likely to continue to refine his game with room to grow entering his fifth NBA campaign.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat: Butler has been slowed by injuries in recent years but maintains his knack as a clutch scorer when needed most. He also does a great job across the stat sheet, averaging at least 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals in each of the last four seasons.

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards: Kuzma is one of the most agile scorers at the position and should continue to fill it up in a lead offensive role for the Wizards. He has averaged at least 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists in each of the last two seasons.

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz: Markkanen went from averaging 15.4 points per game with the Bulls and Cavaliers over his first five seasons to averaging 24.4 points per game with the Jazz over the past two seasons. He is also a respectable contributor on the glass with at least 8.2 rebounds per game in each of the last two seasons.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets: Bridges has averaged at least 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.9 steals in each of the last two seasons. He is primed to continue his rise as one of the top players at the position heading into his sixth NBA season.

Mikal Bridges, New York Knicks: Bridges is a strong all-around contributor who can knock down shots at a high rate from long range. He is likely to thrive in his new environment with the Knicks, surrounded by a talented group that has proven capable of making a push for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers: Mobley is a solid offensive finisher who benefits from playing with good playmakers. However, he does his best work on the boards and defensive end with blocks and steals.

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans: Ingram has averaged 23.2 points per game over the last five seasons. He is also a reliable contributor on the glass and a willing passer, averaging at least 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists in each of the last three campaigns.

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic: Wagner is an up-and-coming offensive specialist who has shown significant improvement over first couple seasons. He will continue to handle a lead role for the Magic and is on pace to average 20 points per game for the first time in his career.

RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors: Barrett has delivered flashes of brilliance over the last several seasons and has an opportunity to push towards new heights as an emerging leader for the Raptors. He also took a significant step forward by shooting a career-best 49.5 percent from the field last season.

Tier 4

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: Williams showed flashes of greatness, averaging 19.1 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season. He heads into his third NBA season and has room to grow on both ends of the floor.

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks: Johnson took a major leap forward in his third NBA season, as he averaged 16.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He now has a chance to claim more responsibility as a lead offensive contributor without Dejounte Murray.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers: Grant averaged over 20.0 points per game in three of the last four seasons. He is also capable of contributing in other areas, as he's averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 assists over the last four years.

Tobias Harris, Detroit Pistons: Harris is a proven contributor across the board but could have a chance to take on a more prominent scoring role as a veteran leader for a young Pistons squad.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks: Middleton has been slowed by injuries over the last few seasons but cannot be overlooked as an efficient scorer who can also chip in across the stat sheet.

OG Anunoby, New York Knicks: Anunoby is a reliable contributor within his role offensively but takes his production to another level with elite defensive skills.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls: LaVine is coming off a tough season but has an opportunity to take over as the clear offensive leader for the Bulls now that DeMar DeRozan is out of the picture.

Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs: Vassell averaged career highs of 19.5 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. He has also averaged 1.1 steals per game in each of the last three seasons.

Tier 5

Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets: Miller is coming off a solid rookie campaign, especially as he began to look more comfortable in the second half of the season. He should continue to rise as a strong scorer with the potential to fill the stat sheet.

Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets: Gordon thrives in his role with all-around hustle, while his ability to contribute across the box score helps him deliver consistent overall production.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: Kuminga has shown indications that he can emerge as a go-to contributor, shooting 52.4 percent from the field over his first three seasons. He should have a chance to step into a more significant role following the departure of Klay Thompson.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors: Green is not a major scoring force, but the rest of his game -- including his impact on the defensive end -- makes him one of the most influential frontcourt players in the league.

Michael Porter, Denver Nuggets: Porter is a pure scorer who never shies away from his shot. He also racks up a fair share of boards and should continue to thrive in his role among a disciplined and well-balanced group.

Tier 6 - Honorable Mentions

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets

John Collins, Utah Jazz

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets