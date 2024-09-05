Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Head-to-Head Points League 2.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
Yes, it's September -- and mere days before the first NFL Sunday of the season. But we're also less than a month away from the first NBA preseason action. So, a half-dozen RotoWire scribes and a half-dozen other fantasy basketball experts participated in a head-to-head points NBA Fantasy mock draft. It's one of a handful of fantasy basketball mock drafts we've already participated in at RotoWire.
Fantasy basketball ADPs are only starting to flesh out, so we embraced our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball projections and just plain vibes to draft our teams.
We used the "standard" points league values, those being:
Fantasy Basketball Points League Scoring
- Points: 1 point
- Rebounds: 1.2 points
- Assists: 1.5 points
- Steals: 3 points
- Blocks: 3 points
- Turnovers: -1 point
A big thanks to everyone who participated! Below, you'll find the results in order. Farther down, you can see the team-by-team results. Comment who you believe drafted the best squad.
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft
- Nikola Jokic
- Luka Doncic
- Victor Wembanyama
- Giannis Antetokounmpo - The two-time MVP was selected 10th in a recent Yahoo Head-to-Head Categories Mock Draft, but he's a better points league player.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Anthony Davis
- Jayson Tatum
- Joel Embiid - Injury prone but with immense upside, Embiid makes our list of most challenging fantasy basketball players to rank
- Trae Young
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Anthony Edwards
- Kevin Durant
- Domantas Sabonis
- Donovan Mitchell
- Scottie Barnes
- Paolo Banchero
- LeBron James
- Chet Holmgren
- LaMelo Ball
- Ja Morant
- James Harden - Dan Bruno writes in his NBA Fantasy Point Guard Tiers article that Harden is in Tier 3. Is drafting him at pick 21 too aggressive?
- Alperen Sengun
- Devin Booker
- Damian Lillard
- De'Aaron Fox
- Jalen Brunson
- Cade Cunningham
- Stephen Curry
- Zion Williamson
- Pascal Siakam
- Dejounte Murray - Read analysis on Murray's move to New Orleans in JP Aravena's Offseason Roundup article
- Kawhi Leonard
- Bam Adebayo
- Jalen Johnson - Jeff Edgerton writes in his NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers article that Johnson is primed to take another step forward
- Kyrie Irving
- Fred VanVleet
- Paul George
- Karl-Anthony Towns
- Evan Mobley
- Lauri Markkanen
- Tyrese Maxey
- Jaylen Brown
- Jalen Williams
- Cameron Thomas
- Jimmy Butler
- Desmond Bane
- Jaren Jackson
- Rudy Gobert
- Jalen Green
- Julius Randle
- Franz Wagner
- Jamal Murray
- Immanuel Quickley - Quickley enters his first full season as a starting point guard, and "the sky's the limit" writes Dan Bruno in his NBA Fantasy Guard Tiers piece.
- DeMar DeRozan
- Mikal Bridges
- RJ Barrett
- Miles Bridges
- Darius Garland
- Nicolas Claxton
- Jarrett Allen
- Brandon Miller
- Jalen Duren
- Devin Vassell
- Nikola Vucevic
- Josh Giddey
- Myles Turner
- Deandre Ayton
- Jonathan Kuminga
- Zach LaVine
- Kyle Kuzma
- Coby White
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Brandon Ingram
- Austin Reaves
- Tobias Harris
- Bradley Beal
- Jordan Poole
- Anfernee Simons
- Derrick White
- Jusuf Nurkic
- Khris Middleton - Is Khris Middleton a 2024 fantasy basketball sleeper?
- Jabari Smith
- CJ McCollum
- John Collins
- D'Angelo Russell
- Tyler Herro
- Keegan Murray
- Bogdan Bogdanovic
- Collin Sexton
- Terry Rozier
- Scoot Henderson
- Mark Williams
- Michael Porter
- Keyonte George
- Jerami Grant
- Jakob Poeltl
- Chris Paul
- Jrue Holiday
- Jonas Valanciunas
- Draymond Green
- Isaiah Hartenstein
- Trey Murphy
- Herbert Jones
- Brandin Podziemski
- Jalen Suggs
- Naz Reid
- OG Anunoby
- Alex Sarr
- Shaedon Sharpe
- Marcus Smart
- Dereck Lively
- Zach Edey - For more analysis on first-year players, check out Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen discuss fantasy basketball rookie rankings
- Daniel Gafford
- Jaden Ivey
- Malik Monk
- Ivica Zubac
- Malcolm Brogdon
- Amen Thompson
- Brook Lopez
- Deni Avdija
- Cameron Johnson
- Donte DiVincenzo
- Jaime Jaquez
- Clint Capela
- Ben Simmons
- Jeremy Sochan
- Josh Hart
- Andrew Wiggins
- Caris LeVert
- Aaron Gordon
- Dennis Schroder
- Grayson Allen
- Ausar Thompson
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Tyus Jones
- Bobby Portis
- Russell Westbrook
- Klay Thompson
- Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Walker Kessler
- Kelly Olynyk
- Norman Powell
- Buddy Hield
- P.J. Washington
- Kelly Oubre Jr.
- Rui Hachimura
- Bennedict Mathurin
- Mitchell Robinson
- Taylor Hendricks
- Al Horford
- Tari Eason
- Jordan Clarkson
- Mike Conley
- Nikola Jovic
- Alex Caruso
- Wendell Carter
- Gary Trent
- Vince Williams
- Cam Whitmore
- Christian Braun
- Noah Clowney
- Karlo Matkovic
- Dyson Daniels
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Andre Drummond
- Carlton Carrington
- Donovan Clingan
- Bilal Coulibaly
Team-by-Team NBA Fantasy Mock Draft Results
Ov Pick
Player
Team
Fantasy Team
5
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
OKC
@Karan_Talwar27
20
Ja Morant
MEM
@Karan_Talwar27
29
Zion Williamson
NO
@Karan_Talwar27
44
Cameron Thomas
BKN
@Karan_Talwar27
53
Immanuel Quickley
TOR
@Karan_Talwar27
68
Jonathan Kuminga
GS
@Karan_Talwar27
77
Jordan Poole
WAS
@Karan_Talwar27
92
Mark Williams
CHA
@Karan_Talwar27
101
Isaiah Hartenstein
OKC
@Karan_Talwar27
116
Ivica Zubac
LAC
@Karan_Talwar27
125
Ben Simmons
BKN
@Karan_Talwar27
140
Walker Kessler
UTA
@Karan_Talwar27
149
Taylor Hendricks
UTA
@Karan_Talwar27
164
Zaccharie Risacher
ATL
@Karan_Talwar27
1
Nikola Jokic
DEN
Bartilotta
24
Damian Lillard
MIL
Bartilotta
25
De'Aaron Fox
SAC
Bartilotta
48
Rudy Gobert
MIN
Bartilotta
49
Jalen Green
HOU
Bartilotta
72
Kristaps Porzingis
BOS
Bartilotta
73
Brandon Ingram
NO
Bartilotta
96
Jakob Poeltl
TOR
Bartilotta
97
Chris Paul
SA
Bartilotta
120
Deni Avdija
POR
Bartilotta
121
Cameron Johnson
BKN
Bartilotta
144
P.J. Washington
DAL
Bartilotta
145
Kelly Oubre Jr.
PHI
Bartilotta
168
Bilal Coulibaly
WAS
Bartilotta
4
Giannis Antetokounmpo
MIL
Barutha
21
James Harden
LAC
Barutha
28
Stephen Curry
GS
Barutha
45
Jimmy Butler
MIA
Barutha
52
Jamal Murray
DEN
Barutha
69
Zach LaVine
CHI
Barutha
76
Bradley Beal
PHO
Barutha
93
Michael Porter
DEN
Barutha
100
Draymond Green
GS
Barutha
117
Malcolm Brogdon
WAS
Barutha
124
Clint Capela
ATL
Barutha
141
Kelly Olynyk
TOR
Barutha
148
Mitchell Robinson
NY
Barutha
165
Andre Drummond
PHI
Barutha
6
Anthony Davis
LAL
kingy
19
LaMelo Ball
CHA
kingy
30
Pascal Siakam
IND
kingy
43
Jalen Williams
OKC
kingy
54
DeMar DeRozan
SAC
kingy
67
Deandre Ayton
POR
kingy
78
Anfernee Simons
POR
kingy
91
Scoot Henderson
POR
kingy
102
Trey Murphy
NO
kingy
115
Malik Monk
SAC
kingy
126
Jeremy Sochan
SA
kingy
139
Trayce Jackson-Davis
GS
kingy
150
Al Horford
BOS
kingy
163
Dyson Daniels
ATL
kingy
10
Tyrese Haliburton
IND
Kirien
15
Scottie Barnes
TOR
Kirien
34
Jalen Johnson
ATL
Kirien
39
Evan Mobley
CLE
Kirien
58
Darius Garland
CLE
Kirien
63
Devin Vassell
SA
Kirien
82
Jabari Smith
HOU
Kirien
87
Keegan Murray
SAC
Kirien
106
Naz Reid
MIN
Kirien
111
Dereck Lively
DAL
Kirien
130
Aaron Gordon
DEN
Kirien
135
Tyus Jones
PHO
Kirien
154
Nikola Jovic
MIA
Kirien
159
Cam Whitmore
HOU
Kirien
8
Joel Embiid
PHI
Matty G - Insight NBA
17
LeBron James
LAL
Matty G - Insight NBA
32
Kawhi Leonard
LAC
Matty G - Insight NBA
41
Tyrese Maxey
PHI
Matty G - Insight NBA
56
RJ Barrett
TOR
Matty G - Insight NBA
65
Josh Giddey
CHI
Matty G - Insight NBA
80
Jusuf Nurkic
PHO
Matty G - Insight NBA
89
Collin Sexton
UTA
Matty G - Insight NBA
104
Brandin Podziemski
GS
Matty G - Insight NBA
113
Daniel Gafford
DAL
Matty G - Insight NBA
128
Andrew Wiggins
GS
Matty G - Insight NBA
137
Russell Westbrook
DEN
Matty G - Insight NBA
152
Jordan Clarkson
UTA
Matty G - Insight NBA
161
Noah Clowney
BKN
Matty G - Insight NBA
3
Victor Wembanyama
SA
nickwhalen2
22
Alperen Sengun
HOU
nickwhalen2
27
Cade Cunningham
DET
nickwhalen2
46
Desmond Bane
MEM
nickwhalen2
51
Franz Wagner
ORL
nickwhalen2
70
Kyle Kuzma
WAS
nickwhalen2
75
Tobias Harris
DET
nickwhalen2
94
Keyonte George
UTA
nickwhalen2
99
Jonas Valanciunas
WAS
nickwhalen2
118
Amen Thompson
HOU
nickwhalen2
123
Jaime Jaquez
MIA
nickwhalen2
142
Norman Powell
LAC
nickwhalen2
147
Bennedict Mathurin
IND
nickwhalen2
166
Carlton Carrington
WAS
nickwhalen2
2
Luka Doncic
DAL
PaulMartinez
23
Devin Booker
PHO
PaulMartinez
26
Jalen Brunson
NY
PaulMartinez
47
Jaren Jackson
MEM
PaulMartinez
50
Julius Randle
NY
PaulMartinez
71
Coby White
CHI
PaulMartinez
74
Austin Reaves
LAL
PaulMartinez
95
Jerami Grant
POR
PaulMartinez
98
Jrue Holiday
BOS
PaulMartinez
119
Brook Lopez
MIL
PaulMartinez
122
Donte DiVincenzo
NY
PaulMartinez
143
Buddy Hield
GS
PaulMartinez
146
Rui Hachimura
LAL
PaulMartinez
167
Donovan Clingan
POR
PaulMartinez
7
Jayson Tatum
BOS
raphiellej
18
Chet Holmgren
OKC
raphiellej
31
Dejounte Murray
NO
raphiellej
42
Jaylen Brown
BOS
raphiellej
55
Mikal Bridges
NY
raphiellej
66
Myles Turner
IND
raphiellej
79
Derrick White
BOS
raphiellej
90
Terry Rozier
MIA
raphiellej
103
Herbert Jones
NO
raphiellej
114
Jaden Ivey
DET
raphiellej
127
Josh Hart
NY
raphiellej
138
Klay Thompson
DAL
raphiellej
151
Tari Eason
HOU
raphiellej
162
Karlo Matkovic
NO
raphiellej
12
Kevin Durant
PHO
SC_Mattrix
13
Domantas Sabonis
SAC
SC_Mattrix
36
Fred VanVleet
HOU
SC_Mattrix
37
Paul George
PHI
SC_Mattrix
60
Jarrett Allen
CLE
SC_Mattrix
61
Brandon Miller
CHA
SC_Mattrix
84
John Collins
UTA
SC_Mattrix
85
D'Angelo Russell
LAL
SC_Mattrix
108
Alex Sarr
WAS
SC_Mattrix
109
Shaedon Sharpe
POR
SC_Mattrix
132
Grayson Allen
PHO
SC_Mattrix
133
Ausar Thompson
DET
SC_Mattrix
156
Wendell Carter
ORL
SC_Mattrix
157
Gary Trent
MIL
SC_Mattrix
9
Trae Young
ATL
Scott Keller @detskeller
16
Paolo Banchero
ORL
Scott Keller @detskeller
33
Bam Adebayo
MIA
Scott Keller @detskeller
40
Lauri Markkanen
UTA
Scott Keller @detskeller
57
Miles Bridges
CHA
Scott Keller @detskeller
64
Nikola Vucevic
CHI
Scott Keller @detskeller
81
Khris Middleton
MIL
Scott Keller @detskeller
88
Bogdan Bogdanovic
ATL
Scott Keller @detskeller
105
Jalen Suggs
ORL
Scott Keller @detskeller
112
Zach Edey
MEM
Scott Keller @detskeller
129
Caris LeVert
CLE
Scott Keller @detskeller
136
Bobby Portis
MIL
Scott Keller @detskeller
153
Mike Conley
MIN
Scott Keller @detskeller
160
Christian Braun
DEN
Scott Keller @detskeller
11
Anthony Edwards
MIN
Steve @podcast_pierre
14
Donovan Mitchell
CLE
Steve @podcast_pierre
35
Kyrie Irving
DAL
Steve @podcast_pierre
38
Karl-Anthony Towns
MIN
Steve @podcast_pierre
59
Nicolas Claxton
BKN
Steve @podcast_pierre
62
Jalen Duren
DET
Steve @podcast_pierre
83
CJ McCollum
NO
Steve @podcast_pierre
86
Tyler Herro
MIA
Steve @podcast_pierre
107
OG Anunoby
NY
Steve @podcast_pierre
110
Marcus Smart
MEM
Steve @podcast_pierre
131
Dennis Schroder
BKN
Steve @podcast_pierre
134
Onyeka Okongwu
ATL
Steve @podcast_pierre
155
Alex Caruso
OKC
Steve @podcast_pierre
158
Vince Williams
MEM
Steve @podcast_pierre
