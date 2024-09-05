Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Head-to-Head Points League 2.0

Written by 
Joel Bartilotta 
Alex Barutha 
Adam King 
Paul Martinez 
Kirien Sprecher 
Nick Whalen 
Published on September 5, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Yes, it's September -- and mere days before the first NFL Sunday of the season. But we're also less than a month away from the first NBA preseason action. So, a half-dozen RotoWire scribes and a half-dozen other fantasy basketball experts participated in a head-to-head points NBA Fantasy mock draft. It's one of a handful of fantasy basketball mock drafts we've already participated in at RotoWire.

Fantasy basketball ADPs are only starting to flesh out, so we embraced our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball projections and just plain vibes to draft our teams.

We used the "standard" points league values, those being:

Fantasy Basketball Points League Scoring

  • Points: 1 point
  • Rebounds: 1.2 points
  • Assists: 1.5 points
  • Steals: 3 points
  • Blocks: 3 points
  • Turnovers: -1 point

A big thanks to everyone who participated! Below, you'll find the results in order. Farther down, you can see the team-by-team results. Comment who you believe drafted the best squad.

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft

  1. Nikola Jokic
  2. Luka Doncic
  3. Victor Wembanyama
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo - The two-time MVP was selected 10th in a recent Yahoo Head-to-Head Categories Mock Draft, but he's a better points league player.
  5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  6. Anthony Davis
  7. Jayson Tatum
  8. Joel Embiid - Injury prone but with immense upside, Embiid makes our list of most challenging fantasy basketball players to rank
  9. Trae Young
  10. Tyrese Haliburton
  11. Anthony Edwards
  12. Kevin Durant
  13. Domantas Sabonis
  14. Donovan Mitchell
  15. Scottie Barnes
  16. Paolo Banchero
  17. LeBron James
  18. Chet Holmgren
  19. LaMelo Ball
  20. Ja Morant
  21. James Harden - Dan Bruno writes in his NBA Fantasy Point Guard Tiers article that Harden is in Tier 3. Is drafting him at pick 21 too aggressive?
  22. Alperen Sengun
  23. Devin Booker
  24. Damian Lillard
  25. De'Aaron Fox
  26. Jalen Brunson
  27. Cade Cunningham
  28. Stephen Curry
  29. Zion Williamson
  30. Pascal Siakam
  31. Dejounte Murray - Read analysis on Murray's move to New Orleans in JP Aravena's Offseason Roundup article
  32. Kawhi Leonard
  33. Bam Adebayo
  34. Jalen Johnson - Jeff Edgerton writes in his NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers article that Johnson is primed to take another step forward
  35. Kyrie Irving
  36. Fred VanVleet
  37. Paul George
  38. Karl-Anthony Towns
  39. Evan Mobley
  40. Lauri Markkanen
  41. Tyrese Maxey
  42. Jaylen Brown
  43. Jalen Williams
  44. Cameron Thomas
  45. Jimmy Butler
  46. Desmond Bane
  47. Jaren Jackson
  48. Rudy Gobert
  49. Jalen Green
  50. Julius Randle
  51. Franz Wagner
  52. Jamal Murray
  53. Immanuel Quickley - Quickley enters his first full season as a starting point guard, and "the sky's the limit" writes Dan Bruno in his NBA Fantasy Guard Tiers piece.
  54. DeMar DeRozan
  55. Mikal Bridges
  56. RJ Barrett
  57. Miles Bridges
  58. Darius Garland
  59. Nicolas Claxton
  60. Jarrett Allen
  61. Brandon Miller
  62. Jalen Duren
  63. Devin Vassell
  64. Nikola Vucevic
  65. Josh Giddey
  66. Myles Turner
  67. Deandre Ayton
  68. Jonathan Kuminga
  69. Zach LaVine
  70. Kyle Kuzma
  71. Coby White
  72. Kristaps Porzingis
  73. Brandon Ingram
  74. Austin Reaves
  75. Tobias Harris
  76. Bradley Beal
  77. Jordan Poole
  78. Anfernee Simons
  79. Derrick White
  80. Jusuf Nurkic
  81. Khris Middleton - Is Khris Middleton a 2024 fantasy basketball sleeper?
  82. Jabari Smith
  83. CJ McCollum
  84. John Collins
  85. D'Angelo Russell
  86. Tyler Herro
  87. Keegan Murray
  88. Bogdan Bogdanovic
  89. Collin Sexton
  90. Terry Rozier
  91. Scoot Henderson
  92. Mark Williams
  93. Michael Porter
  94. Keyonte George
  95. Jerami Grant
  96. Jakob Poeltl
  97. Chris Paul
  98. Jrue Holiday
  99. Jonas Valanciunas
  100. Draymond Green
  101. Isaiah Hartenstein
  102. Trey Murphy
  103. Herbert Jones
  104. Brandin Podziemski
  105. Jalen Suggs
  106. Naz Reid
  107. OG Anunoby
  108. Alex Sarr
  109. Shaedon Sharpe
  110. Marcus Smart
  111. Dereck Lively
  112. Zach Edey - For more analysis on first-year players, check out Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen discuss fantasy basketball rookie rankings
  113. Daniel Gafford
  114. Jaden Ivey
  115. Malik Monk
  116. Ivica Zubac
  117. Malcolm Brogdon
  118. Amen Thompson
  119. Brook Lopez
  120. Deni Avdija
  121. Cameron Johnson
  122. Donte DiVincenzo
  123. Jaime Jaquez
  124. Clint Capela
  125. Ben Simmons
  126. Jeremy Sochan
  127. Josh Hart
  128. Andrew Wiggins
  129. Caris LeVert
  130. Aaron Gordon
  131. Dennis Schroder
  132. Grayson Allen
  133. Ausar Thompson
  134. Onyeka Okongwu
  135. Tyus Jones
  136. Bobby Portis
  137. Russell Westbrook
  138. Klay Thompson
  139. Trayce Jackson-Davis
  140. Walker Kessler
  141. Kelly Olynyk
  142. Norman Powell
  143. Buddy Hield
  144. P.J. Washington
  145. Kelly Oubre Jr.
  146. Rui Hachimura
  147. Bennedict Mathurin
  148. Mitchell Robinson
  149. Taylor Hendricks
  150. Al Horford
  151. Tari Eason
  152. Jordan Clarkson
  153. Mike Conley
  154. Nikola Jovic
  155. Alex Caruso
  156. Wendell Carter
  157. Gary Trent
  158. Vince Williams
  159. Cam Whitmore
  160. Christian Braun
  161. Noah Clowney
  162. Karlo Matkovic
  163. Dyson Daniels
  164. Zaccharie Risacher
  165. Andre Drummond
  166. Carlton Carrington
  167. Donovan Clingan
  168. Bilal Coulibaly

Team-by-Team NBA Fantasy Mock Draft Results

Ov Pick

Player

Team

Fantasy Team

5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

OKC

@Karan_Talwar27

20

Ja Morant

MEM

@Karan_Talwar27

29

Zion Williamson

NO

@Karan_Talwar27

44

Cameron Thomas

BKN

@Karan_Talwar27

53

Immanuel Quickley

TOR

@Karan_Talwar27

68

Jonathan Kuminga

GS

@Karan_Talwar27

77

Jordan Poole

WAS

@Karan_Talwar27

92

Mark Williams

CHA

@Karan_Talwar27

101

Isaiah Hartenstein

OKC

@Karan_Talwar27

116

Ivica Zubac

LAC

@Karan_Talwar27

125

Ben Simmons

BKN

@Karan_Talwar27

140

Walker Kessler

UTA

@Karan_Talwar27

149

Taylor Hendricks

UTA

@Karan_Talwar27

164

Zaccharie Risacher

ATL

@Karan_Talwar27

1

Nikola Jokic

DEN

Bartilotta

24

Damian Lillard

MIL

Bartilotta

25

De'Aaron Fox

SAC

Bartilotta

48

Rudy Gobert

MIN

Bartilotta

49

Jalen Green

HOU

Bartilotta

72

Kristaps Porzingis

BOS

Bartilotta

73

Brandon Ingram

NO

Bartilotta

96

Jakob Poeltl

TOR

Bartilotta

97

Chris Paul

SA

Bartilotta

120

Deni Avdija

POR

Bartilotta

121

Cameron Johnson

BKN

Bartilotta

144

P.J. Washington

DAL

Bartilotta

145

Kelly Oubre Jr.

PHI

Bartilotta

168

Bilal Coulibaly

WAS

Bartilotta

4

Giannis Antetokounmpo

MIL

Barutha

21

James Harden

LAC

Barutha

28

Stephen Curry

GS

Barutha

45

Jimmy Butler

MIA

Barutha

52

Jamal Murray

DEN

Barutha

69

Zach LaVine

CHI

Barutha

76

Bradley Beal

PHO

Barutha

93

Michael Porter

DEN

Barutha

100

Draymond Green

GS

Barutha

117

Malcolm Brogdon

WAS

Barutha

124

Clint Capela

ATL

Barutha

141

Kelly Olynyk

TOR

Barutha

148

Mitchell Robinson

NY

Barutha

165

Andre Drummond

PHI

Barutha

6

Anthony Davis

LAL

kingy

19

LaMelo Ball

CHA

kingy

30

Pascal Siakam

IND

kingy

43

Jalen Williams

OKC

kingy

54

DeMar DeRozan

SAC

kingy

67

Deandre Ayton

POR

kingy

78

Anfernee Simons

POR

kingy

91

Scoot Henderson

POR

kingy

102

Trey Murphy

NO

kingy

115

Malik Monk

SAC

kingy

126

Jeremy Sochan

SA

kingy

139

Trayce Jackson-Davis

GS

kingy

150

Al Horford

BOS

kingy

163

Dyson Daniels

ATL

kingy

10

Tyrese Haliburton

IND

Kirien

15

Scottie Barnes

TOR

Kirien

34

Jalen Johnson

ATL

Kirien

39

Evan Mobley

CLE

Kirien

58

Darius Garland

CLE

Kirien

63

Devin Vassell

SA

Kirien

82

Jabari Smith

HOU

Kirien

87

Keegan Murray

SAC

Kirien

106

Naz Reid

MIN

Kirien

111

Dereck Lively

DAL

Kirien

130

Aaron Gordon

DEN

Kirien

135

Tyus Jones

PHO

Kirien

154

Nikola Jovic

MIA

Kirien

159

Cam Whitmore

HOU

Kirien

8

Joel Embiid

PHI

Matty G - Insight NBA

17

LeBron James

LAL

Matty G - Insight NBA

32

Kawhi Leonard

LAC

Matty G - Insight NBA

41

Tyrese Maxey

PHI

Matty G - Insight NBA

56

RJ Barrett

TOR

Matty G - Insight NBA

65

Josh Giddey

CHI

Matty G - Insight NBA

80

Jusuf Nurkic

PHO

Matty G - Insight NBA

89

Collin Sexton

UTA

Matty G - Insight NBA

104

Brandin Podziemski

GS

Matty G - Insight NBA

113

Daniel Gafford

DAL

Matty G - Insight NBA

128

Andrew Wiggins

GS

Matty G - Insight NBA

137

Russell Westbrook

DEN

Matty G - Insight NBA

152

Jordan Clarkson

UTA

Matty G - Insight NBA

161

Noah Clowney

BKN

Matty G - Insight NBA

3

Victor Wembanyama

SA

nickwhalen2

22

Alperen Sengun

HOU

nickwhalen2

27

Cade Cunningham

DET

nickwhalen2

46

Desmond Bane

MEM

nickwhalen2

51

Franz Wagner

ORL

nickwhalen2

70

Kyle Kuzma

WAS

nickwhalen2

75

Tobias Harris

DET

nickwhalen2

94

Keyonte George

UTA

nickwhalen2

99

Jonas Valanciunas

WAS

nickwhalen2

118

Amen Thompson

HOU

nickwhalen2

123

Jaime Jaquez

MIA

nickwhalen2

142

Norman Powell

LAC

nickwhalen2

147

Bennedict Mathurin

IND

nickwhalen2

166

Carlton Carrington

WAS

nickwhalen2

2

Luka Doncic

DAL

PaulMartinez

23

Devin Booker

PHO

PaulMartinez

26

Jalen Brunson

NY

PaulMartinez

47

Jaren Jackson

MEM

PaulMartinez

50

Julius Randle

NY

PaulMartinez

71

Coby White

CHI

PaulMartinez

74

Austin Reaves

LAL

PaulMartinez

95

Jerami Grant

POR

PaulMartinez

98

Jrue Holiday

BOS

PaulMartinez

119

Brook Lopez

MIL

PaulMartinez

122

Donte DiVincenzo

NY

PaulMartinez

143

Buddy Hield

GS

PaulMartinez

146

Rui Hachimura

LAL

PaulMartinez

167

Donovan Clingan

POR

PaulMartinez

7

Jayson Tatum

BOS

raphiellej

18

Chet Holmgren

OKC

raphiellej

31

Dejounte Murray

NO

raphiellej

42

Jaylen Brown

BOS

raphiellej

55

Mikal Bridges

NY

raphiellej

66

Myles Turner

IND

raphiellej

79

Derrick White

BOS

raphiellej

90

Terry Rozier

MIA

raphiellej

103

Herbert Jones

NO

raphiellej

114

Jaden Ivey

DET

raphiellej

127

Josh Hart

NY

raphiellej

138

Klay Thompson

DAL

raphiellej

151

Tari Eason

HOU

raphiellej

162

Karlo Matkovic

NO

raphiellej

12

Kevin Durant

PHO

SC_Mattrix

13

Domantas Sabonis

SAC

SC_Mattrix

36

Fred VanVleet

HOU

SC_Mattrix

37

Paul George

PHI

SC_Mattrix

60

Jarrett Allen

CLE

SC_Mattrix

61

Brandon Miller

CHA

SC_Mattrix

84

John Collins

UTA

SC_Mattrix

85

D'Angelo Russell

LAL

SC_Mattrix

108

Alex Sarr

WAS

SC_Mattrix

109

Shaedon Sharpe

POR

SC_Mattrix

132

Grayson Allen

PHO

SC_Mattrix

133

Ausar Thompson

DET

SC_Mattrix

156

Wendell Carter

ORL

SC_Mattrix

157

Gary Trent

MIL

SC_Mattrix

9

Trae Young

ATL

Scott Keller @detskeller

16

Paolo Banchero

ORL

Scott Keller @detskeller

33

Bam Adebayo

MIA

Scott Keller @detskeller

40

Lauri Markkanen

UTA

Scott Keller @detskeller

57

Miles Bridges

CHA

Scott Keller @detskeller

64

Nikola Vucevic

CHI

Scott Keller @detskeller

81

Khris Middleton

MIL

Scott Keller @detskeller

88

Bogdan Bogdanovic

ATL

Scott Keller @detskeller

105

Jalen Suggs

ORL

Scott Keller @detskeller

112

Zach Edey

MEM

Scott Keller @detskeller

129

Caris LeVert

CLE

Scott Keller @detskeller

136

Bobby Portis

MIL

Scott Keller @detskeller

153

Mike Conley

MIN

Scott Keller @detskeller

160

Christian Braun

DEN

Scott Keller @detskeller

11

Anthony Edwards

MIN

Steve @podcast_pierre

14

Donovan Mitchell

CLE

Steve @podcast_pierre

35

Kyrie Irving

DAL

Steve @podcast_pierre

38

Karl-Anthony Towns

MIN

Steve @podcast_pierre

59

Nicolas Claxton

BKN

Steve @podcast_pierre

62

Jalen Duren

DET

Steve @podcast_pierre

83

CJ McCollum

NO

Steve @podcast_pierre

86

Tyler Herro

MIA

Steve @podcast_pierre

107

OG Anunoby

NY

Steve @podcast_pierre

110

Marcus Smart

MEM

Steve @podcast_pierre

131

Dennis Schroder

BKN

Steve @podcast_pierre

134

Onyeka Okongwu

ATL

Steve @podcast_pierre

155

Alex Caruso

OKC

Steve @podcast_pierre

158

Vince Williams

MEM

Steve @podcast_pierre

Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

