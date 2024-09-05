Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Expert Head-to-Head Points League 2.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

Yes, it's September -- and mere days before the first NFL Sunday of the season. But we're also less than a month away from the first NBA preseason action. So, a half-dozen RotoWire scribes and a half-dozen other fantasy basketball experts participated in a head-to-head points NBA Fantasy mock draft. It's one of a handful of fantasy basketball mock drafts we've already participated in at RotoWire.

Fantasy basketball ADPs are only starting to flesh out, so we embraced our fantasy basketball rankings, fantasy basketball projections and just plain vibes to draft our teams.

We used the "standard" points league values, those being:

Fantasy Basketball Points League Scoring

Points: 1 point

Rebounds: 1.2 points

Assists: 1.5 points

Steals: 3 points

Blocks: 3 points

Turnovers: -1 point

A big thanks to everyone who participated! Below, you'll find the results in order. Farther down, you can see the team-by-team results. Comment who you believe drafted the best squad.

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft

Nikola Jokic Luka Doncic Victor Wembanyama Giannis Antetokounmpo - The two-time MVP was selected 10th in a recent Yahoo Head-to-Head Categories Mock Draft, but he's a better points league player. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Anthony Davis Jayson Tatum Joel Embiid - Injury prone but with immense upside, Embiid makes our list of most challenging fantasy basketball players to rank Trae Young Tyrese Haliburton Anthony Edwards Kevin Durant Domantas Sabonis Donovan Mitchell Scottie Barnes Paolo Banchero LeBron James Chet Holmgren LaMelo Ball Ja Morant James Harden - Dan Bruno writes in his NBA Fantasy Point Guard Tiers article that Harden is in Tier 3. Is drafting him at pick 21 too aggressive? Alperen Sengun Devin Booker Damian Lillard De'Aaron Fox Jalen Brunson Cade Cunningham Stephen Curry Zion Williamson Pascal Siakam Dejounte Murray - Read analysis on Murray's move to New Orleans in JP Aravena's Offseason Roundup article Kawhi Leonard Bam Adebayo Jalen Johnson - Jeff Edgerton writes in his NBA Fantasy Risers and Sleepers article that Johnson is primed to take another step forward Kyrie Irving Fred VanVleet Paul George Karl-Anthony Towns Evan Mobley Lauri Markkanen Tyrese Maxey Jaylen Brown Jalen Williams Cameron Thomas Jimmy Butler Desmond Bane Jaren Jackson Rudy Gobert Jalen Green Julius Randle Franz Wagner Jamal Murray Immanuel Quickley - Quickley enters his first full season as a starting point guard, and "the sky's the limit" writes Dan Bruno in his NBA Fantasy Guard Tiers piece. DeMar DeRozan Mikal Bridges RJ Barrett Miles Bridges Darius Garland Nicolas Claxton Jarrett Allen Brandon Miller Jalen Duren Devin Vassell Nikola Vucevic Josh Giddey Myles Turner Deandre Ayton Jonathan Kuminga Zach LaVine Kyle Kuzma Coby White Kristaps Porzingis Brandon Ingram Austin Reaves Tobias Harris Bradley Beal Jordan Poole Anfernee Simons Derrick White Jusuf Nurkic Khris Middleton - Is Khris Middleton a 2024 fantasy basketball sleeper? Jabari Smith CJ McCollum John Collins D'Angelo Russell Tyler Herro Keegan Murray Bogdan Bogdanovic Collin Sexton Terry Rozier Scoot Henderson Mark Williams Michael Porter Keyonte George Jerami Grant Jakob Poeltl Chris Paul Jrue Holiday Jonas Valanciunas Draymond Green Isaiah Hartenstein Trey Murphy Herbert Jones Brandin Podziemski Jalen Suggs Naz Reid OG Anunoby Alex Sarr Shaedon Sharpe Marcus Smart Dereck Lively Zach Edey - For more analysis on first-year players, check out Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen discuss fantasy basketball rookie rankings Daniel Gafford Jaden Ivey Malik Monk Ivica Zubac Malcolm Brogdon Amen Thompson Brook Lopez Deni Avdija Cameron Johnson Donte DiVincenzo Jaime Jaquez Clint Capela Ben Simmons Jeremy Sochan Josh Hart Andrew Wiggins Caris LeVert Aaron Gordon Dennis Schroder Grayson Allen Ausar Thompson Onyeka Okongwu Tyus Jones Bobby Portis Russell Westbrook Klay Thompson Trayce Jackson-Davis Walker Kessler Kelly Olynyk Norman Powell Buddy Hield P.J. Washington Kelly Oubre Jr. Rui Hachimura Bennedict Mathurin Mitchell Robinson Taylor Hendricks Al Horford Tari Eason Jordan Clarkson Mike Conley Nikola Jovic Alex Caruso Wendell Carter Gary Trent Vince Williams Cam Whitmore Christian Braun Noah Clowney Karlo Matkovic Dyson Daniels Zaccharie Risacher Andre Drummond Carlton Carrington Donovan Clingan Bilal Coulibaly

Team-by-Team NBA Fantasy Mock Draft Results

Ov Pick Player Team Fantasy Team 5 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC @Karan_Talwar27 20 Ja Morant MEM @Karan_Talwar27 29 Zion Williamson NO @Karan_Talwar27 44 Cameron Thomas BKN @Karan_Talwar27 53 Immanuel Quickley TOR @Karan_Talwar27 68 Jonathan Kuminga GS @Karan_Talwar27 77 Jordan Poole WAS @Karan_Talwar27 92 Mark Williams CHA @Karan_Talwar27 101 Isaiah Hartenstein OKC @Karan_Talwar27 116 Ivica Zubac LAC @Karan_Talwar27 125 Ben Simmons BKN @Karan_Talwar27 140 Walker Kessler UTA @Karan_Talwar27 149 Taylor Hendricks UTA @Karan_Talwar27 164 Zaccharie Risacher ATL @Karan_Talwar27 1 Nikola Jokic DEN Bartilotta 24 Damian Lillard MIL Bartilotta 25 De'Aaron Fox SAC Bartilotta 48 Rudy Gobert MIN Bartilotta 49 Jalen Green HOU Bartilotta 72 Kristaps Porzingis BOS Bartilotta 73 Brandon Ingram NO Bartilotta 96 Jakob Poeltl TOR Bartilotta 97 Chris Paul SA Bartilotta 120 Deni Avdija POR Bartilotta 121 Cameron Johnson BKN Bartilotta 144 P.J. Washington DAL Bartilotta 145 Kelly Oubre Jr. PHI Bartilotta 168 Bilal Coulibaly WAS Bartilotta 4 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL Barutha 21 James Harden LAC Barutha 28 Stephen Curry GS Barutha 45 Jimmy Butler MIA Barutha 52 Jamal Murray DEN Barutha 69 Zach LaVine CHI Barutha 76 Bradley Beal PHO Barutha 93 Michael Porter DEN Barutha 100 Draymond Green GS Barutha 117 Malcolm Brogdon WAS Barutha 124 Clint Capela ATL Barutha 141 Kelly Olynyk TOR Barutha 148 Mitchell Robinson NY Barutha 165 Andre Drummond PHI Barutha 6 Anthony Davis LAL kingy 19 LaMelo Ball CHA kingy 30 Pascal Siakam IND kingy 43 Jalen Williams OKC kingy 54 DeMar DeRozan SAC kingy 67 Deandre Ayton POR kingy 78 Anfernee Simons POR kingy 91 Scoot Henderson POR kingy 102 Trey Murphy NO kingy 115 Malik Monk SAC kingy 126 Jeremy Sochan SA kingy 139 Trayce Jackson-Davis GS kingy 150 Al Horford BOS kingy 163 Dyson Daniels ATL kingy 10 Tyrese Haliburton IND Kirien 15 Scottie Barnes TOR Kirien 34 Jalen Johnson ATL Kirien 39 Evan Mobley CLE Kirien 58 Darius Garland CLE Kirien 63 Devin Vassell SA Kirien 82 Jabari Smith HOU Kirien 87 Keegan Murray SAC Kirien 106 Naz Reid MIN Kirien 111 Dereck Lively DAL Kirien 130 Aaron Gordon DEN Kirien 135 Tyus Jones PHO Kirien 154 Nikola Jovic MIA Kirien 159 Cam Whitmore HOU Kirien 8 Joel Embiid PHI Matty G - Insight NBA 17 LeBron James LAL Matty G - Insight NBA 32 Kawhi Leonard LAC Matty G - Insight NBA 41 Tyrese Maxey PHI Matty G - Insight NBA 56 RJ Barrett TOR Matty G - Insight NBA 65 Josh Giddey CHI Matty G - Insight NBA 80 Jusuf Nurkic PHO Matty G - Insight NBA 89 Collin Sexton UTA Matty G - Insight NBA 104 Brandin Podziemski GS Matty G - Insight NBA 113 Daniel Gafford DAL Matty G - Insight NBA 128 Andrew Wiggins GS Matty G - Insight NBA 137 Russell Westbrook DEN Matty G - Insight NBA 152 Jordan Clarkson UTA Matty G - Insight NBA 161 Noah Clowney BKN Matty G - Insight NBA 3 Victor Wembanyama SA nickwhalen2 22 Alperen Sengun HOU nickwhalen2 27 Cade Cunningham DET nickwhalen2 46 Desmond Bane MEM nickwhalen2 51 Franz Wagner ORL nickwhalen2 70 Kyle Kuzma WAS nickwhalen2 75 Tobias Harris DET nickwhalen2 94 Keyonte George UTA nickwhalen2 99 Jonas Valanciunas WAS nickwhalen2 118 Amen Thompson HOU nickwhalen2 123 Jaime Jaquez MIA nickwhalen2 142 Norman Powell LAC nickwhalen2 147 Bennedict Mathurin IND nickwhalen2 166 Carlton Carrington WAS nickwhalen2 2 Luka Doncic DAL PaulMartinez 23 Devin Booker PHO PaulMartinez 26 Jalen Brunson NY PaulMartinez 47 Jaren Jackson MEM PaulMartinez 50 Julius Randle NY PaulMartinez 71 Coby White CHI PaulMartinez 74 Austin Reaves LAL PaulMartinez 95 Jerami Grant POR PaulMartinez 98 Jrue Holiday BOS PaulMartinez 119 Brook Lopez MIL PaulMartinez 122 Donte DiVincenzo NY PaulMartinez 143 Buddy Hield GS PaulMartinez 146 Rui Hachimura LAL PaulMartinez 167 Donovan Clingan POR PaulMartinez 7 Jayson Tatum BOS raphiellej 18 Chet Holmgren OKC raphiellej 31 Dejounte Murray NO raphiellej 42 Jaylen Brown BOS raphiellej 55 Mikal Bridges NY raphiellej 66 Myles Turner IND raphiellej 79 Derrick White BOS raphiellej 90 Terry Rozier MIA raphiellej 103 Herbert Jones NO raphiellej 114 Jaden Ivey DET raphiellej 127 Josh Hart NY raphiellej 138 Klay Thompson DAL raphiellej 151 Tari Eason HOU raphiellej 162 Karlo Matkovic NO raphiellej 12 Kevin Durant PHO SC_Mattrix 13 Domantas Sabonis SAC SC_Mattrix 36 Fred VanVleet HOU SC_Mattrix 37 Paul George PHI SC_Mattrix 60 Jarrett Allen CLE SC_Mattrix 61 Brandon Miller CHA SC_Mattrix 84 John Collins UTA SC_Mattrix 85 D'Angelo Russell LAL SC_Mattrix 108 Alex Sarr WAS SC_Mattrix 109 Shaedon Sharpe POR SC_Mattrix 132 Grayson Allen PHO SC_Mattrix 133 Ausar Thompson DET SC_Mattrix 156 Wendell Carter ORL SC_Mattrix 157 Gary Trent MIL SC_Mattrix 9 Trae Young ATL Scott Keller @detskeller 16 Paolo Banchero ORL Scott Keller @detskeller 33 Bam Adebayo MIA Scott Keller @detskeller 40 Lauri Markkanen UTA Scott Keller @detskeller 57 Miles Bridges CHA Scott Keller @detskeller 64 Nikola Vucevic CHI Scott Keller @detskeller 81 Khris Middleton MIL Scott Keller @detskeller 88 Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL Scott Keller @detskeller 105 Jalen Suggs ORL Scott Keller @detskeller 112 Zach Edey MEM Scott Keller @detskeller 129 Caris LeVert CLE Scott Keller @detskeller 136 Bobby Portis MIL Scott Keller @detskeller 153 Mike Conley MIN Scott Keller @detskeller 160 Christian Braun DEN Scott Keller @detskeller 11 Anthony Edwards MIN Steve @podcast_pierre 14 Donovan Mitchell CLE Steve @podcast_pierre 35 Kyrie Irving DAL Steve @podcast_pierre 38 Karl-Anthony Towns MIN Steve @podcast_pierre 59 Nicolas Claxton BKN Steve @podcast_pierre 62 Jalen Duren DET Steve @podcast_pierre 83 CJ McCollum NO Steve @podcast_pierre 86 Tyler Herro MIA Steve @podcast_pierre 107 OG Anunoby NY Steve @podcast_pierre 110 Marcus Smart MEM Steve @podcast_pierre 131 Dennis Schroder BKN Steve @podcast_pierre 134 Onyeka Okongwu ATL Steve @podcast_pierre 155 Alex Caruso OKC Steve @podcast_pierre 158 Vince Williams MEM Steve @podcast_pierre

Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: