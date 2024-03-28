Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Mitchell Robinson's Return, All-Time Fantasy Team, Finals Predictions + More

I think you just hang on and see what happens. Hart has been so fun and I'm hoping that Robinson doesn't ruin him. Hartenstein is a different story, as simply has to take a hit with Robinson back in action. I think that if you're holding Hartenstein you can consider dropping him for a player from Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans or Milwaukee who play on Thursday/Saturday when nearly the entire rest of the league is off. Sam Hauser , Payton Pritchard , Malik Beasley , Naji Marshall , Bruno Fernando

The Grizzlies, Josh Hart , Mitchell Robinson , All Time Fantasy Lineups and championship predictions all made it into the Dr. A Mailbag column this week. Keep the questions coming at @docktora ! Let's go.

Expectations from the wild Grizzlies rotation, especially with Brandon Clarke coming back? - Patrick McNamara (@patwmcnamara)

We covered that pretty extensively in this podcast around the 27-minute mark. Rick Kamla thinks GG Jackson will take a slight hit in minutes and production with Clarke back, but I think GGJ is still good to go. It appears that Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson are going to keep playing and Jake LaRavia looks good to go. But it's going to be a fluid situation and checking on starting lineups, injuries, etc. will be a crucial piece of the process going forward. Proceed with caution with teams like the Grizzlies and Blazers.

What do we do with Josh Hart with Mitchell Robinson coming back? - Chili Palmer (@PrinceChiliTx)

I think you just hang on and see what happens. Hart has been so fun and I'm hoping that Robinson doesn't ruin him. Hartenstein is a different story, as simply has to take a hit with Robinson back in action. I think that if you're holding Hartenstein you can consider dropping him for a player from Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans or Milwaukee who play on Thursday/Saturday when nearly the entire rest of the league is off. Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Malik Beasley, Naji Marshall, Bruno Fernando are all worth a look for those two days.

Since you are now a HOFer, how about your all time fantasy starting lineup? By position please. - Nick Abisi (@theruns46250)

Top of my head (Historical): PG - Oscar Robertson; SG - Michael Jordan; SF - Larry Bird; PF - Tim Duncan; C- Wilt Chamberlain.

Modern-day list: PG - Luka Doncic; SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; SF- LeBron James; PF - Kevin Durant/Anthony Davis; C - Victor Wembanyama. Yes, I'm going Wemby over Nikola Jokic and believe Wemby will be the No. 1 player taken in fantasy hoops for the next 15 years as long as he can stay healthy.

Last year at this point of the season, I asked you who will win the West, the

East and the title? (And you were right; the Nuggets got it). So, who will win the West, the East and the title this year? What is your outlook on the Mavs? - Illgobbo (@Illgobbo)

East Champion: Boston

West Champion: Denver

NBA Champion: Boston

The Mavs will win in Round 1 but won't have enough horses to get the finals in the West. I'm not sure Luka, Kyrie and Daniel Gafford are enough to get Luka to the promised land, but I also can't wait to watch them in the playoffs and hope that I'm wrong.

Understand the complexity here, but given how the NBA operates nowadays with how many teams are waiting 10-15 minutes prior to tip off to mark guys 'Out' -- Is there anything commissioners can do to help with roster moves post-lineup-lock at the first tip off of the day? - JT (@JT_Chips)

Honestly, the only thing we can do is clear our calendars, lock ourselves into a quiet room by ourselves at 6:30 p.m. and refresh the RotoWire player news button like you're Dwight Schrute trying to call in to Rock 107 to be the 107th caller. It's not necessarily fun or easy, but preplanning games played for the week ahead and making the appropriate moves to maximize games played and then following it up to make sure all your guys are a go is the only way to ensure success. And it's going to take some sacrifices, some hard work and some luck to win it all.