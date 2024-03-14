Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Replacing Sengun, Streaming Candidates + What's Up With Bam?

The three-game schedule for the rest of the week certainly qualifies, but the Wizards are a three-game team next week, then finish out the season 4-4-3. Coulibaly has scored 11 points in three straight games and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.2

Who should I volume stream over the next few days? I need FG%/FT% and defensive stats in a 12-team league. - (@DeeJaySeanG)

The Clippers play Thursday, Friday and Sunday, putting Norman Powell and Terance Mann in play. The Suns and Wizards also play the same three-game schedule the rest of the week, putting Grayson Allen, Deni Avdija, Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert in a good spot for success. Powell looks like a guy who can help you right now, his teammates are never guaranteed to play and

Powell has been playing well in March, scoring in double digits in four straight games and in five of his last six, with averages of 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 3-pointers on 46.3 percent shooting in March. The free throw shooting isn't great at 72.2 percent in seven March games, but he's hit 11-of-13 of them over his last three (85%).

Is Bilal Coulibaly a pickup for the rest of the season? Over Caris LeVert or GG Jackson? - David Chan (@Dchan100817)

The three-game schedule for the rest of the week certainly qualifies, but the Wizards are a three-game team next week, then finish out the season 4-4-3. Coulibaly has scored 11 points in three straight games and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 3-pointers in five March games, shooting just 37 percent in them.

Despite the poor shooting, he's racking up fantasy gold in steals, blocks and triples, and he's due for a good shooting night. Additionally, random Wizards could be shut down at any time, so I think grabbing Coulibaly right now could pay off, especially with three games remaining on his schedule this scoring period.

James Wiseman rest of season? - Matt Boyer (@MattBoyerCrime)

Wiseman's had at least nine rebounds in three straight games and has averaged 11.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over that stretch. Then again, Jalen Duren racked up 24 points and 23 rebounds on Wednesday night, while Wiseman has played 19 minutes or less in all but one of his seven games.

He played 30 minutes on March 9 when he went off for 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and a block against the Mavericks, but I still have pretty big trust issues with Wiseman - especially after what we saw from Duren last night. But if your league is deep and you need a center, Wiseman is probably worth a flier right now.

Are all Raptors and Blazers toxic for more than a game-day stream? - Matt Boyer (@MattBoyerCrime)

Big men Deandre Ayton and Kelly Olynyk are both cooking right now, making both of them worth a look everywhere. Olynyk's upcoming schedule stinks though, as the Raptors finish up the season 3-3-4-4 after a four-game week in the current scoring period. Olynyk is hot, scoring between 15 and 24 points in three straight games and averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers over that stretch. If you can handle the two upcoming three-game weeks, Olynyk looks like a must-have player.

Dalano Banton is also worth a look for Portland and has scored in double figures in all but one of his eight March games. He's been a nice source of everything but steals and blocks, and the Blazers don't have any reasons to sit him. Banton was averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 3-pointers over his last seven games before racking up 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two triples on Wednesday.

What the heck is wrong with Bam Adebayo? I am just swamped with work and have no time to watch League Pass. Is he just powering through an injury? His free throw percentage over the last two months is dreadful. - Matt Boyer (@MattBoyerCrime)

Adebayo has been tough to watch lately, so you're not missing much on League Pass. I don't think he's hurt, but his free throw percentage has been bad (56% this month) and he's averaging just 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks to go along with 15.5 points. He's also hit just one 3-pointer this month, which came on Wednesday night. But he's also double-doubled in two straight games and hit at least 10 rebounds in three straight. Maybe he's about ready to get hot again?

Why are you worried about Jock Landale staying relevant in Houston? Won't their center situation stay the same every night with Alperen Sengun out? - Raji von Arx (@kemosabe73)

I'm all for picking up Landale and rolling with him until we see what happens but my thought is the Rockets could deploy a small lineup on most nights if they don't fully trust Landale. He's played fairly well in two straight games and the Rockets go 3-4-4-4 in games played over the next four weeks after completing their current three-game week. If you need a center and he's the best one out there on paper, pick him up and see what happens. But, I am expecting some nice games to go along with some duds the rest of the way.