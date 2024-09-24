Fantasy Basketball Sleepers: Find Upside in Every Round

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

If you're looking to draft the best fantasy basketball players, you'll have to find some sleepers. Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha take to YouTube to preview players they believe can significantly outperform their average draft position (ADP) during the 2024-25 NBA season. Improve your NBA Fantasy draft strategy with these sleepers:

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024-25

LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Cade Cunningham, Pistons

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Brandon Miller, Hornets

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Devin Vassell, Spurs

Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Jordan Poole, Wizards

Khris Middeton, Bucks

Tyus Jones, Suns

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice: