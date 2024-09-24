Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers: Find Upside in Every Round

Published on September 24, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

If you're looking to draft the best fantasy basketball players, you'll have to find some sleepers. Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha take to YouTube to preview players they believe can significantly outperform their average draft position (ADP) during the 2024-25 NBA season. Improve your NBA Fantasy draft strategy with these sleepers:

Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024-25

  • LaMelo Ball, Hornets
  • Cade Cunningham, Pistons
  • Jalen Williams, Thunder
  • Brandon Miller, Hornets
  • Darius Garland, Cavaliers
  • Devin Vassell, Spurs
  • Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
  • Jordan Poole, Wizards
  • Khris Middeton, Bucks
  • Tyus Jones, Suns

Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
