Fantasy Basketball Sleepers: Find Upside in Every Round

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.
If you're looking to draft the best fantasy basketball players, you'll have to find some sleepers. Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha take to YouTube to preview players they believe can significantly outperform their average draft position (ADP) during the 2024-25 NBA season. Improve your NBA Fantasy draft strategy with these sleepers:
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024-25
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Cade Cunningham, Pistons
- Jalen Williams, Thunder
- Brandon Miller, Hornets
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Devin Vassell, Spurs
- Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors
- Jordan Poole, Wizards
- Khris Middeton, Bucks
- Tyus Jones, Suns
Fantasy Basketball Draft Strategy
