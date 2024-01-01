Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Decisions for Week 11

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

Week 11 perfectly coincides with the beginning of the new calendar year, and we get '24 started on the right foot fantasy-wise with a bulk of teams on full schedules this week. Additionally, we're not saddled with any two-game clubs, making it an excellent week for optimizing our rosters.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 11:

Guards

Start: Jaden Ivey, Pistons

45% start rate

Ivey has always had plenty of upside, and while he doesn't always deliver while toiling away on a miserable Pistons team, he's been on an upswing of late and can certainly generate strong returns. The 2022 fifth overall pick checks into Saturday's action with averages of 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 blocks across his previous four games. Ivey is showing some encouraging efficiency in that span while shooting 44.4 percent from distance, and he has double-digit scoring efforts in seven of the last nine contests overall. With four games to work with this coming week, Ivey is worth a look.

Start: Dante Exum, Mavericks

39% roster rate

Kyrie Irving remains without a firm timetable to return from his heel injury as of Saturday, and Exum has moved into the starting small forward role anyhow, seemingly insulating his first-unit spot from any potential Irving appearances during the Mavs' upcoming four-game week. Exum has been making good use of his expanded opportunities of late, averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds across his last 11 games while shooting a blistering 63.2 percent, including 57.1 percent from three-point range. Luka Doncic has also been struggling with a quadriceps injury of late and could conceivably be given at least one game off in Week 11 to manage the issue, so Exum's outlook appears relatively bright on a full schedule.

Sit: De'Anthony Melton, 76ers

63% start rate

The 76ers will play in just three games in Week 11 and should have a good chance of getting Joel Embiid back from his ankle injury by their first contest Tuesday. Melton did post 22 points in Embiid's second absence against the Magic on Wednesday, but he's turned in rather ordinary 15-point efforts in the other two games the big man has missed thus far. Melton had also posted single-digit point tallies in four straight prior to that stretch, underscoring he's a fourth or fifth option the majority of the time when the Sixers' first unit is healthy.

Forwards

Start: Jalen Smith, Pacers

18% roster rate

Smith appears to have moved into the starting power forward role over Obi Toppin for the time being, and he heads into Saturday's Week 10 game against the Knicks with four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts. The big man has averaged an impressive 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in the first two starts as well, and he's also proven capable of offering strong returns in a second-unit role dating back to the 2021-22 season. With a full schedule and what should be a solid amount of opportunity, Smith is certainly in play in Week 11.

Start: Grayson Allen, Suns

44% start rate

Allen has settled in nicely in Phoenix, with the fact the team has dealt with numerous key injuries certainly helping his cause. However, even with Bradley Beal returning Friday from his ankle injury, Allen still delivered a second consecutive 16-point, four-rebound, three-assist, one-block effort. He's averaging a well-rounded 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest overall in 10 games in December, and given his ability to check off nearly every box on the stat sheet while also boosting shooting categories, he makes for an appealing start consideration.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ausar Thompson, Pistons (43% start rate)

Sit: Josh Giddey, Thunder

55% start rate

Giddey is a candidate for this spot anytime the Thunder is playing less than a full schedule, as the third-year pro continues to generate very replaceable production. Giddey has been at 12 points or less in four straight games entering Saturday's action, and he's cleared the 20-point mark just once all season, with that instance coming way back on Oct. 30. With his numbers in other categories also down, he makes for a fairly clear Sit candidate.

CENTERS

Start: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Warriors

27% start rate

Jackson-Davis has begun hitting his stride at the NBA level, as he's averaging 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across his last six games, despite averaging a modest 21.7 minutes per contest in that sample. The rookie second-round pick is partly benefitting from the ongoing indefinite suspension of Draymond Green, but he's clearly carving out his own role with his strong play. Jackson-Davis appears to have moved into the top backup role at center, and he'll be a definite consideration if you're thin either there or at forward going into Week 11.

Start: Day'Ron Sharpe, Nets

18% roster rate

Sharpe has delivered nicely as a Week 10 Start suggestion heading into the Nets' final game of the schedule Sunday against the Thunder, as he's averaged 11.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 blocks over his first three contests. The 2021 first-round pick is still firmly behind Nic Claxton in the center rotation, but Sharpe has undeniably carved out a bigger swath of playing time, averaging a career-high 16.2 minutes per contest this season. With his efficiency in terms of scoring, rebounding and blocks and his occasional assist contributions, the big man is in play again this coming week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks (50% start rate)

Sit: Nikola Vucevic, Bulls

96% roster rate

Vucevic is dealing with a thigh/groin injury that is almost certain to cost him at least two of the Bulls' three games in Week 11, as he was originally slated to miss at least a week when evaluated on Wednesday. Consequently, Vucevic owners hopefully have nabbed fill-in Andre Drummond or another alternative off the wire by now, as the risk of only getting a game or two out of Vucevic in the coming week is just too big to take.