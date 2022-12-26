Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 11

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Bane returned to action Friday against the Suns and has been on a minutes restriction during his first two games back on the court. As a result, he's averaged just 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game. While he may continue to ease into action after missing over a month, the Grizzlies have a four-game schedule this week that should allow Bane to contribute for fantasy managers who have had him on their bench over the past month.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

With Christmas Day in the rear-view mirror, the NBA has a full schedule to close out the calendar year, as plenty of teams have a four-game week, while just one squad is limited to two games. This should help make lineup decisions slightly easier, but there are a few factors to consider, including several injury situations around the league.

With Christmas Day in the rear-view mirror, the NBA has a full schedule to close out the calendar year, as plenty of teams have a four-game week, while just one squad is limited to two games. This should help make lineup decisions slightly easier, but there are a few factors to consider, including several injury situations around the league.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: CHA, CHI, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOP, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Teams with three games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CLE, DAL, GSW, LAL, MIL, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHX, TOR

Teams with two games: POR

Check out our Fantasy Basketball Rankings, plus our Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheet.

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

GUARDS

Consider starting: Desmond Bane, MEM (99% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: PHX, @TOR, NOP, SAC

Bane returned to action Friday against the Suns and has been on a minutes restriction during his first two games back on the court. As a result, he's averaged just 13.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game. While he may continue to ease into action after missing over a month, the Grizzlies have a four-game schedule this week that should allow Bane to contribute for fantasy managers who have had him on their bench over the past month.

Consider sitting: Anfernee Simons, POR (99% rostered, 67% start)

Opponents: CHA, @GSW

Simons' scoring has been the focal point of his fantasy appeal, but he's also offered contributions in assists and rebounds this season. However, he's gone through a cold spell over his last three appearances after dropping 32 points against the Rockets on Dec. 17. Over the last three matchups, he's shot just 34.7 percent from the floor and has averaged 15.0 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 34.7 minutes per game. The Trail Blazers play just two games this week, making Simons a lackluster option.

Consider starting: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN (36% rostered, 19% start)

Opponents: @SAC, @SAC, MIA, BOS

Caldwell-Pope has had an inconsistent start to the regular season, but he's been a more reliable contributor in recent matchups. He's scored in double figures in his last four appearances, averaging 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game while converting 50 percent of his field-goal attempts during that time. Since the Nuggets have a four-game week to close out the calendar year, Caldwell-Pope warrants start consideration, particularly for those in slightly deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Russell Westbrook, LAL (98% rostered, 72% start)

Opponents: @ORL, @MIA, @ATL

Westbrook has come off the bench in all but three of his appearances this season, but he's been a strong fantasy contributor for most of the year. However, he recently missed two games due to a foot injury and has averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over two appearances since then. While he was a solid scorer during that time, his production in secondary categories hasn't been what he's been used to for most of the year. Most of the Lakers' opponents during their three-game week tend to be effective against opposing point guards, so fantasy managers with viable alternatives at the position could consider leaving Westbrook on the bench this week.

FORWARDS

Consider starting: John Collins, ATL (97% rostered, 46% start)

Opponents: @IND, BKN, LAL

Collins was unavailable for the Hawks' first eight games in December due to an ankle injury, and he had limited minutes during his first two appearances after returning to full health. However, he saw a relatively normal workload Friday against the Pistons and logged eight points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 29 minutes. Collins is a strong option at forward when playing up to his full potential, and he should have opportunities to do so now that his minutes restriction is behind him.

Consider sitting: Evan Mobley, CLE (100% rostered, 87% start)

Opponents: BKN, @IND, @CHI

Mobley has been productive for most of the season but has seen his output decline slightly over the last two weeks. He's been held to single-digit field-goal attempts in four of his last six appearances and has scored fewer than 15 points in each game in which he's attempted less than 10 field goals. Over that six-game span, he's averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.3 minutes per game. The Cavaliers play just three games this week, including a matchup against a Nets squad that plays strong defense against opposing power forwards, so it's worth considering viable alternatives over Mobley this week.

Consider starting: Jaden McDaniels, MIN (47% rostered, 28% start)

Opponents: @MIA, @NOP, @MIL, DET

McDaniels was a relatively unreliable fantasy option earlier in the season, but he's been on a hot streak recently, scoring in double figures in five consecutive games. He's also been more productive than usual as a rebounder and distributor over those five appearances. Across that span, he's averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.4 minutes per game. The Timberwolves play four games this week, so McDaniels should have plenty of chances to continue his strong play.

Consider sitting: Bobby Portis, MIL (95% rostered, 65% start)

Opponents: @CHI, MIN, WAS

Portis posted double-doubles on a relatively consistent basis earlier this season, but he hasn't had the same kind of production over the last week. He was held to single-digit field-goal attempts in three of his last four appearances and averaged just 6.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game during that time. Although he posted a double-double Friday against the Nets, it's worth considering other options during the Bucks' upcoming three-game week until Portis can right the ship.

CENTERS

Consider starting: Thomas Bryant, LAL (76% rostered, 43% start)

Opponents: @ORL, @MIA, @ATL

Bryant was an inconsistent part of the Lakers' rotation earlier in the year, but he's started the last five games while Anthony Davis has been sidelined with a foot injury. Bryant has posted two double-doubles over those five appearances and has averaged 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game over that stretch. Davis will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks, so Bryant's increased role should continue. Even though the Lakers have a three-game week, the 25-year-old's recent performance makes him someone to consider in fantasy lineups.

Consider sitting: Jusuf Nurkic, POR (99% rostered, 59% start)

Opponents: CHA, @GSW

Nurkic has remained a fairly reliable source of scoring recently, but his production on the boards hasn't been what he's been used to for most of the season. He's been held under 10 rebounds in each of his last five appearances and has averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game during that time. The Trail Blazers play just two games this week, making Nurkic someone who can be benched in favor of centers who have showcased more upside recently.