Fantasy Basketball: Evan Mobley, Tyler Herro + More Start/Sit Decisions for Week 13

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Huerter dealt with a back injury early last week but didn't miss any time, and he's been a strong contributor for the Kings in recent matchups. He's scored in double figures in five consecutive appearances and has averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.6 minutes per game during that time. The Kings have a four-game schedule this week that includes several opponents who tend to struggle against shooting guards, so

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

More than half of the league has a three-game schedule this week, so players on teams with four games have slightly more value than usual. Several injuries to prominent players also occurred over the weekend, and while the exact nature and severity of some ailments aren't yet clear, those injuries should still impact fantasy lineup decisions as the halfway point in the regular season is upon us.

More than half of the league has a three-game schedule this week, so players on teams with four games have slightly more value than usual. Several injuries to prominent players also occurred over the weekend, and while the exact nature and severity of some ailments aren't yet clear, those injuries should still impact fantasy lineup decisions as the halfway point in the regular season is upon us.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

Teams with four games: BOS, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, MIL, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAC, SAS

Teams with three games: ATL, CHA, CLE, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NOP, PHX, TOR, UTA, WAS

Teams with two games: BKN

Check out our Fantasy Basketball Rankings, plus our Fantasy Basketball Cheat Sheet.

All roster and start percentages via CBS Fantasy Basketball

GUARDS

Consider starting: Kevin Huerter, SAC (84% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: ORL, HOU, HOU, @SAS

Huerter dealt with a back injury early last week but didn't miss any time, and he's been a strong contributor for the Kings in recent matchups. He's scored in double figures in five consecutive appearances and has averaged 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.6 minutes per game during that time. The Kings have a four-game schedule this week that includes several opponents who tend to struggle against shooting guards, so expect Huerter to maintain his success.

Consider sitting: Tyler Herro, MIA (100% rostered, 65% start)

Opponents: OKC, MIL, MIL

Herro has been productive for Miami recently, topping 20 points in four of his last five appearances. However, he sustained a non-contact knee injury late in Sunday's loss to Brooklyn, and the severity of the issue isn't yet known. The Heat have an early-week matchup against Oklahoma City on Tuesday followed by a pair of games against the Bucks, who have one of the top defenses in the league against shooting guards. Whether Herro misses time remains to be seen, but he's a risky play for this week.

Consider starting: Tim Hardaway, DAL (64% rostered, 38% start)

Opponents: @LAC, @LAL, @POR, @POR

Hardaway has been a relatively consistent source of scoring and rebounds in recent weeks, as he's averaged 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 35.8 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances. He's been held under 10 points in two such outings but has also topped 15 points in six of those matchups. Although the Mavericks are on the road for the entire week, the Lakers and Trail Blazers have some trouble defending the wing, making Hardaway a solid option to put in lineups this week.

Consider sitting: Chris Paul, PHX (99% rostered, 57% start)

Opponents: @GSW, @DEN, @MIN

Paul missed Sunday's game against Cleveland due to a hip injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action. The 37-year-old also dealt with a heel injury earlier in the year, and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Suns exercise caution with the veteran's return to protect his long-term health. He had also been relatively inconsistent from a fantasy perspective recently, as he had topped 10 assists in two of his last seven full games but also logged under four assists in two of those appearances. Phoenix will play just three games this week, so fantasy managers with viable alternatives should consider leaving Paul on the bench.

FORWARDS

Consider starting: Patrick Williams, CHI (32% rostered, 17% start)

Opponents: @BOS, @WAS, OKC, GSW

Williams hasn't been a very consistent source of points or rebounds for most of the season, but he's had more success in recent matchups. He posted his two highest scoring totals of the season last week and also had at least five rebounds in three of the last four games. The Bulls have four games on their schedule this week, and although one is against the strong Boston frontcourt, Williams should have plenty of chances to maintain his fantasy success.

Consider sitting: Keldon Johnson, SAS (99% rostered, 67% start)

Opponents: @MEM, @MEM, GSW, SAC

Johnson suffered a hamstring injury Friday against the Pistons and was unavailable a day later against Boston. It's unclear whether he'll be available in Memphis on Monday. The forward had been productive before sustaining his injury, as he scored at least 22 points in his four full games before Friday's matchup. Although the Spurs have a four-game week against some middling defenses against forwards, Johnson's injury makes him a somewhat risky play.

Consider starting: Keegan Murray, SAC (79% rostered, 34% start)

Opponents: ORL, HOU, HOU, @SAS

Murray has struggled with inconsistency early in his rookie season, but he's scored in double figures in three of his last four appearances while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor during that time. The 22-year-old has also been productive on the defensive side of the ball, as he's recorded at least one steal in eight of the last 10 matchups. The Kings face some favorable frontcourt defenses during their four-game week, and Murray has become a more trustworthy fantasy option recently.

Consider sitting: Evan Mobley, CLE (99% rostered, 76% start)

Opponents: @UTA, @POR, @MIN

Mobley returned from a two-game absence last week and hasn't appeared to have a minutes restriction, but he's shot just 46.9 percent from the floor over his last three appearances, down from his season average of 55.0 percent. The Cavaliers will play just three games this week, and two of their three opponents rank among the top 10 teams in the league in field-goal percentage allowed to opposing power forwards. Fantasy managers who have forwards with more favorable matchups this week could consider starting them over Mobley.

CENTERS

Consider starting: Robert Williams, BOS (84% rostered, 41% start)

Opponents: CHI, NOP, @BKN, @CHA

Williams' playing time has been capped off the bench this year, as he hasn't played more than 22 minutes in any of his nine appearances since making his season debut. However, the 25-year-old has still managed to haul in at least six rebounds in each of his last five appearances, and he's posted two double-doubles over that stretch. While he continues to split time in the frontcourt with Al Horford, Williams has been the more productive option, so he may get more chances to contribute during the Celtics' four-game week.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, SAS (94% rostered, 59% start)

Opponents: @MEM, @MEM, GSW, SAC

Poeltl missed Saturday's game against Boston due to an Achilles injury, but he'll likely be back in action Monday against the Grizzlies. He's shot 55.9 percent from the floor over his last five appearances, but his scoring production has been limited since he averaged just 6.8 field-goal attempts per game during that time. Although the Spurs play four games this week, all four of their matchups are against teams with defenses that rank among the top half of the league against opposing centers. Poeltl has logged double-digit rebounds in four of his last five appearances, so he remains a strong option for fantasy managers seeking boards, but he's been inconsistent in most other categories.