Fantasy Basketball: Start/Sit for Week 18

rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game. Boston has a four-game week, so White should have plenty of chances to contribute, especially if Brown misses additional time.

While stars from the teams with two games should still start in most fantasy leagues, it's best to consider players with four games instead of some less reliable contributors.

With the All-Star break in the past, teams are gearing up for a final push before the playoffs. Following the layoff, most teams play four games this week, and just two teams have two matchups. So many clubs have four-game schedules, so fantasy lineup decisions should mainly rely on recent performances. However, there are still some other considerations to make, including injury scenarios and starting statuses.

Teams with four games: BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, POR, SAS, WAS

Teams with three games: ATL, DAL, DET, IND, MIN, NOP, PHX, SAC, TOR, UTA

Teams with two games: CLE, DEN

GUARDS

Consider starting: Derrick White, BOS (81% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: @NYK, CLE, BKN, NYK

White came off the bench in his last two appearances but should rejoin the Celtics' starting lineup Monday against the Knicks since Jaylen Brown is out due to personal reasons. White is dealing with an ankle sprain ahead of the matchup, but it doesn't seem to be a significant concern since he's probable. He scored 20-plus points in four of his last six appearances as a starter, averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game. Boston has a four-game week, so White should have plenty of chances to contribute, especially if Brown misses additional time.

Consider sitting: CJ McCollum, NOP (100% rostered, 85% start)

Opponents: ORL, @POR, @GSW

McCollum hasn't had any playing time restrictions since returning from a one-game absence in mid-February, but he's had somewhat inconsistent production. The 31-year-old totaled just 13 points during Saturday's loss to the Knicks, and he hasn't been very consistent in rebounds or assists. McCollum certainly has some upside as a scorer and passer when playing up to his full potential, but there are some more appealing options this week since the Pelicans play just three games.

Consider starting: Delon Wright, WAS (15% rostered, 7% start)

Opponents: @ATL, TOR, TOR, MIL

Wright has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances and joined the starting lineup Sunday against Chicago since Monte Morris was out due to a back issue. In addition to his uptick in scoring, Wright has logged multiple steals in four of his last five outings. Whether Morris will miss more time remains to be seen, but the Wizards have four games on their schedule this week. Even if Wright retreats to the bench, he still has some fantasy potential, particularly for those in deeper leagues.

Consider sitting: Gary Trent, TOR (91% rostered, 55% start)

Opponents: CHI, @WAS, @WAS

Trent was productive during his first two games after the All-Star break but had a limited impact during Sunday's loss to Cleveland. He converted just two of his 13 field-goal attempts and tallied seven points, six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes. Better days will likely be ahead for the 24-year-old, but his potential is limited this week since the Raptors play just three games. With so many teams scheduled for four matchups, there are better options to start this week.

FORWARDS

Consider starting: Cameron Johnson, BKN (81% rostered, 49% start)

Opponents: MIL, @NYK, @BOS, CHA

Johnson had one of his best performances of the season Sunday against Atlanta, posting his second-highest scoring total of the year with 27 points to go with three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 36 minutes. He's had at least one steal or block in his five appearances since joining the Nets and has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. While Johnson's playing time has fluctuated from game to game, he'll have plenty of chances to contribute during Brooklyn's four-game week.

Consider sitting: Evan Mobley, CLE (100% rostered, 80% start)

Opponents: @BOS, DET

Mobley topped 30 points for the second time this season during the Cavaliers' first game after the All-Star break, but he's had a somewhat muted impact over his last two outings. He's logged under 20 points in his last two games, averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. Those marks alone likely wouldn't be enough to make him worth sitting in most weeks, but it's worth leaving him on fantasy benches with Cleveland slated for just two games this week.

Consider starting: Matisse Thybulle, POR (12% rostered, 6% start)

Opponents: @GSW, NOP, @ATL, @ORL

Thybulle has started in his four appearances since being traded from the 76ers to the Trail Blazers, and he's been a solid contributor, especially on the defensive end of the court. Across his four outings with Portland, he's averaged 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 combined blocks/steals in 29.8 minutes per game. Thybulle is mainly a start consideration in deeper fantasy leagues but is a solid option for any manager seeking out steals or blocks, especially as the Trail Blazers prepare for a four-game week.

Consider sitting: Michael Porter, DEN (96% rostered, 57% start)

Opponents: @HOU, MEM

Porter posted his second-lowest scoring total of the season Saturday against the Grizzlies but bounced back with a 29-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Clippers on Sunday. He's now topped 20 points in three of his last four appearances but has been inconsistent in other areas. The Nuggets play just two games this week, so it's worth considering other fantasy options despite Porter's recent success on the scoreboard.

CENTERS

Consider starting: Mitchell Robinson, NYK (64% rostered, 19% start)

Opponents: BOS, BKN, @MIA, @BOS

Robinson missed the Knicks' 14 games before the All-Star break while recovering from right thumb surgery, but he's been back in action during the two games following the layoff. He's posted double-doubles in both appearances since returning to the court and has logged a block in each outing. While the 24-year-old hasn't generated much production outside of scoring and rebounds since returning to action, he has plenty of momentum heading into New York's four-game week.

Consider sitting: Christian Wood, DAL (99% rostered, 66% start)

Opponents: IND, PHI, PHX

Wood has come off the bench in his eight appearances since returning to the court in early February, and he's averaged just 19.1 minutes per game across that span. The 27-year-old has scored in double figures in six consecutive outings but has been inconsistent on the boards and in most other areas. Although Wood has averaged 8.0 rebounds per game over his last two appearances, he's a relatively unappealing option ahead of the Mavericks' three-game week, and it's worth considering centers whose teams play four matchups.