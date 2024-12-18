Fantasy Basketball: This Season's Defensive Stars

Dyson Daniels may be deriving the largest portion of his value from the defensive end when compared to any other player on this list, as he leads the league with a whopping 3.0 steals and also averages 0.9 blocks per game. Daniels was not on many managers'

In this article, we will review some of the league's best defensive stoppers and a few players whose defensive efforts help them surpass expectations.

When it comes to fantasy basketball, there are few players that deliver value quite like those who provide consistent contributions in the measurable defensive stat categories of steals and blocks. Those areas can often be overlooked while managers tend to prioritize points, assists and rebounds. As a result, it can be a major advantage to keep a keen eye out for players that augment their overall production with defensive stats, even if it comes as a trade-off for slightly lower numbers elsewhere. The ability to rack up numbers on both ends of the floor means a greater chance to deliver favorable totals, even if another part of their game is suffering. It should also be noted that strong defensive play often leads to more playing time in close games, which in turn leads to more opportunities to accumulate stats across the board.

Defensive Stars

Dyson Daniels may be deriving the largest portion of his value from the defensive end when compared to any other player on this list, as he leads the league with a whopping 3.0 steals and also averages 0.9 blocks per game. Daniels was not on many managers' radars to start the season, but his instant success on the defensive side of the ball led to him being scooped up in the majority of leagues.

Tari Eason may have slipped through the cracks in many drafts, as he has yet to establish himself as either a high-level scorer or rebounder. However, his respectable numbers in those categories combined with 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game results in more-than decent overall production.

Victor Wembanyama leads the league with 3.5 blocks per game and also averages 1.1 steals per outing. Last season, there was a clear indication of his defensive ability, which combined with his scoring and rebounding, led to him being an obvious choice for top pick in many leagues this year. The young phenom has not disappointed in his sophomore campaign.

Walker Kessler ranks second in the NBA with 2.8 blocks per game. The big man is not very effective in the steals category, but his ability to deliver top-tier production in his role as a rim-protector, combined with his 11.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, raises him up among the league's most valuable centers.

Brook Lopez has been thriving as a defensive force for years now and is averaging at least 2.0 blocks per game for a third consecutive season. Meanwhile, this is the first time in his career that he is averaging at least 1.0 steals per game. For a player of his size and in a starting role, Lopez has always come up relatively short in the rebounds column, but his ability to affect the game defensively helps recover the lost value. He also provides a substantial boost in terms of long-range shooting, which can be very valuable in certain league formats.

Myles Turner is another big man who does not show an overemphasis on rebounding and thus is not usually among many managers' top preferences as an ideal pick at center. On the other hand, he thrives from long range and consistently stands out as one of the league's best shot-blockers, with 2.1 blocks per game. He is also averaging 0.8 steals per game, which is just shy of his career-best average of 0.9 steals per game.

Anthony Davis has been a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in the majority of his seasons in the league, as he is averaging at least 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game for an 11th time in 13 seasons. Unlike most of the aforementioned players, Davis' scoring and rebounding numbers make him an elite pick even without the steals and blocks, but when his defensive impact is considered among his other averages, he becomes an absolute game-changer in just about any matchup.

P.J. Washington does not immediately come across as a top contributor at his position, but his 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game makes a big difference when it comes to his overall production. He is a player that may still be available in a number of leagues and would definitely be worth a roster spot, especially as he also has the ability to heat up from beyond the arc.

Jakob Poeltl is working on a career-best campaign that includes averages of 15.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game, However, it is his additional contribution of a career-high 1.2 steals per game that provides an additional boost to help propel him into the conversation of elite producers at the center position. The word is out on Poeltl, who went from being a modest role player to a player that would be hard to pry away in a trade.

OG Anunoby established himself as one of the league's best defensive specialists over the last few seasons, and he continues to prosper on that end with 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He does a good job chipping in across the board, but it is his defensive contribution that makes him nearly irreplaceable on the court.

Derrick White is a perfect x-factor player, as he does a great job contributing within the offense, while also acting as a difference-maker on the defensive side. He averages 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and is one of only a handful of guards that averages at least 1.0 blocks per game. Additionally, he has shown a real knack for coming up with timely plays on either end of the floor, which are often critical in shifting the final result in his team's favor.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not only one of the league's best guards, but he is also one of the league's best defenders, averaging 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His ability to bolster his already astronomical numbers by adding stats on the defensive side makes him among the top overall producers and a fantasy manager's dream pick.

Jalen Suggs showed flashes of defensive tenacity through his first few seasons, but he has taken things to another level this year, averaging career highs of 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. For a player who is not known to be a primary scorer, Suggs' ability to come up clutch on defense surely bumps him up in the rankings when considering the most valuable guards in the league.

Honorable Mentions

Luka Doncic: 2.1 steals per game (tied for second in the league)

Tyrese Maxey: 2.1 steals per game

Donovan Clingan: 2.1 blocks per game (tied for third in the league)

Jalen Williams: 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game

Jaren Jackson: 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game

Evan Mobley: 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game