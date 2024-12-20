Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Six Players Outperforming Expectations

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Sick of shopping yet? Don't worry, we're not going to sell you any stocking stuffers here. We're only shopping for stat stuffers on the waiver wire in fantasy basketball. Here are some players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (53% available)

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (55% available)

Rumors continue to swirl about the Bulls looking to trade Zach LaVine. They could also look to trade Lonzo Ball if he continues to stay healthy. Dosunmu has already proven to have fantasy value as the roster is currently constructed. If the Bulls then trade away a guard or two, Dosunmu could take his production to an even higher level.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (61% available)

Hunter is averaging two fewer minutes per game than he did last season. However, after averaging 15.6 points and 2.1 three-pointers per game last season, he has averaged 19.8 points and 2.8 three-pointers this season. Part of the reason for his increased production is that he is shooting 45.3% from behind the arc. He has also increased his usage rate from 20.6% last season to 24.0% this season.

The Hawks are loaded with talented wing players. As impressive as rookie Zaccharie Risacher has looked at times, he has been eased into the NBA by averaging a modest 24 minutes per game. With the team getting healthier, Risacher has logged 22 or fewer minutes in five of his last six games. Hunter is locked into a leading role off the bench for the Hawks, making him someone to target if you need a boost in scoring.

Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic (62% available)

What else does Bitadze have to do in order to be rostered in more leagues? He has started each of his last 21 games, averaging 26 minutes along the way. During that span, he averaged 10.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 blocks. He also shot 64.3% from the field and 79.1% from the free-throw line.

There have been some positive reports surrounding Paolo Banchero (oblique), but he might be at least another week away from making his return. Franz Wagner (oblique) won't be back anytime soon. Even when Banchero does come back, Bitadze has likely earned a starting spot over Wendell Carter, who continues to have a difficult time staying healthy. Don't expect Bitadze's role to decline anytime soon. For those who need a center, he is one of the top options to consider adding.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (69% available)

Clarkson recently missed seven straight games with a foot injury. He scored at least 20 points in both of his first two games since returning before being ejected early Thursday against the Pistons. He also nailed at least three three-pointers in both of those games. He is currently on pace to average at least 15.1 points and 1.7 three-pointers for the seventh straight season.

The reason why Clarkson is available in this many leagues is likely because of the time that he missed recently with his injury. He is one of the best bench scorers in the league, so his production potential is not in question. There is a chance that he could be moved to a contending team before the trade deadline, but even if that happens, he will likely be asked to score a lot off the bench for his new team. Clarkson likely won't be available in this many leagues for much longer.

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets (75% available)

The Nets have played surprisingly well this season. However, that isn't going to stop them from being sellers heading into the trade deadline. They have already made their first trade, sending Dennis Schroder to the Warriors. He was one of their leading performers, averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 assists over 34 minutes per game.

Simmons is going to have an opportunity to be the Nets starting point guard moving forward. He has started and played at least 31 minutes in both games since the Schroder trade. That was the first time he played at least 30 minutes in a game this season. Simmons is not a great scorer, and it's yet to be seen if his body can hold up to playing more. However, for the time being, his expanded role leaves him with significantly more upside. If you add him and he plays well for the next couple of weeks, it might also be a good idea to shop him in your league to see what kind of return could be had for him in a trade.

Drop Candidates