Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Start/Sit: Malik Beasley Over Darius Garland?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

After multiple weeks of navigating unusual schedules due to All-Star Weekend, we're back to normal in Week 19. What's more, there are more teams with four-game schedules than those with three, and no team is limited to just a pair of contests. That opens up our player pool significantly and affords multiple opportunities to deploy ascendant players who are nevertheless being started at surprisingly modest rates.

After multiple weeks of navigating unusual schedules due to All-Star Weekend, we're back to normal in Week 19. What's more, there are more teams with four-game schedules than those with three, and no team is limited to just a pair of contests. That opens up our player pool significantly and affords multiple opportunities to deploy ascendant players who are nevertheless being started at surprisingly modest rates.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters who may shape up as some tougher calls of the week to make, focusing on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position who would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, often focusing on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards

Without further ado, let's examine some tougher start/sit decisions for Week 19:

Guards

Start: Malik Beasley, Pistons

41% roster rate

Beasley has had runs with both units on the surprising Pistons this season and thrived in either capacity. Most recently, he's been a key source of offense off the bench, averaging 19.0 points (on 52.6% shooting, including 55.3% from 3-point range) across 24.4 minutes per contest over his last five games. The veteran also contributed 36 points against the 76ers in his most recent start, which came in the game immediately preceding the aforementioned sample. Additionally, although Beasley's contributions in rebounds and assists are typically modest, he's stepped it up to a career-best level on the defensive end this season, averaging a career-high 1.0 steals per contest and recording multiple swipes on 16 occasions in 57 games thus far.

Start: Keyonte George, Jazz

48% start rate

George is coming off the bench at point guard behind Isaiah Collier (highlighted in the "Also Consider" section below), but he's been providing starter-quality production in his second-unit role for several weeks. The 2023 first-round pick comes into Week 19 averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 31.1 minutes per game over his last 11 contests, a span during which he's also shot 39.5% from behind the arc. The Jazz also enter their four-game schedule besieged by injury – Collin Sexton (ankle), John Collins (back), Lauri Markkanen (back) Jordan Clarkson (foot) and Walker Kessler (illness) will all miss Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, meaning George stands a very good chance of continuing to see elevated opportunity for multiple games during the scoring period.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Collier, Jazz (40% roster rate); Keon Johnson, Nets (16% roster rate)

Sit: Darius Garland, Cavaliers

70% start rate

Garland sat out Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left hip contusion, leaving his status for the first installment of Cleveland's three-game week Tuesday in limbo. Then, even if Garland is able to suit up, he'll start the week with matchups against the Magic and Celtics, far from conducive to superior fantasy production. Given the risk of just a pair of appearances and the fact Garland may not be at full health anyhow, it may be a good week to consider swapping him out for a similarly talented four-game option.

Forwards

Start: Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers

38% start rate

Camara continues to demonstrate some impressive progress in his second season, entering Week 19 having averaged 13.1 points (53.7% shooting, including 50.0% from 3-point range), 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game in the nine contests he's suited up for in February. The talented wing closed out Week 18 in particularly impressive fashion, posting a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Hornets on Saturday. Camara also draws three especially enticing matchups in Week 19, as he'll face the Jazz, Wizards and Nets to open his four-game schedule.

Start: Ausar Thompson, Pistons

42% start rate

Thompson's brother Amen has rightfully garnered his fair share of the spotlight during his impressive second season with the Rockets, but Ausar is deserving of accolades due to the strides he's made in his own right. The Pistons continue to exceed expectations and Thompson's complementary contributions have certainly played a role, as he'll check into Week 19 with well-rounded averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals per contest in the last 15 games, a stretch where he's also drained an efficient 60.5% of his 8.3 shot attempts per contest. Thompson just saw a career-high streak of seven consecutive double-digit scoring efforts snapped two games ago, but he bounced back Sunday with 14 points in just 17 minutes against the Hawks on Sunday. Foul trouble is one concern of rostering Thompson, but his ability to check off multiple boxes for your lineup makes him worthy of consideration on a four-game week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Matas Buzelis, Bulls (19% roster rate)

Sit: Keegan Murray, Kings

70% start rate

Murray was a Sit suggestion in Week 18 due to the fact Sacramento only had one game on its ledger, and he retains the label this week with a three-game schedule on tap for the Kings. Murray is simply a complementary cog on a first unit that has four other high-usage options, which makes his typical production replaceable by a similarly talented player with more opportunity. Additionally, the third-year pro has been a bit cold of late, averaging only 11.3 points on 44.1% shooting over his last seven contests.

CENTERS

Start: Kel'el Ware, Heat

49% start rate

Ware is undeniably subject to typical rookie fluctuations in his production, which makes him a bit of a wild card to roster. However, a double-double is very much within his range of outcomes each time he steps on the floor, and he'll enter Week 19 having recorded at least one block in six consecutive games as well. The Heat appears firmly committed to sticking with him at center down the stretch, and Ware will draw three matchups against teams ranked in the latter half of the league in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (vs. Hawks twice, vs. Pacers) to start Miami's four-game schedule.

Start: Yves Missi, Pelicans

25% roster rate

Missi is another young big who's mostly getting the better of his rookie-season growing pains. The 21st overall pick undeniably sees his offensive production fluctuate on occasion, but he's been a stalwart contributor of rebounds and blocks for the majority of the season. Missi will enter the Pelicans' four-game week – which features very favorable positional matchups against the Spurs, Suns (twice) and Jazz – with averages of 6.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest in his last nine games. Missi has recorded double-digit boards on four occasions in that sample and six multi-block performances in his last 14 contests overall, offering a glimpse of what categories he's especially capable of boosting in favorable scenarios like the ones he's got on his docket this coming week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nick Richards, Suns (29% roster rate)

Sit: John Collins, Jazz

50% start rate

Collins will start the new week once again dealing with injury, as he's already been ruled out for the second straight game due to a back issue. That will leave him with three opportunities to take the floor in Week 19, and given how frequently he's been sidelined since late December with various ailments, it may be a good week to look elsewhere despite his impressive production when he is healthy.