Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 10

Best Bets

Isaiah Hartenstein over 3.5 assists (-166) at Pacers

DraftKings, 3:21 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks are thinning out, with OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic all sidelined for Game 3. Initially, I looked to play an over on Donte DiVincenzo's points (I still like it in theory), but the books have adjusted his prop upward significantly. Looking for better value, I'm turning to Hartenstein. In the Knicks' playoff run, with Anunoby and Robinson off the court, Hartenstein averages 9.2 assists per 36 minutes (24 minute sample).

T.J. McConnell over 5.5 assists (-120) vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 4:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The backup point guard has been massive for Indiana through the first two games of the series, totaling 28 points and 15 assists. His 15 assists were split dramatically, with three in Game 1 and 12 in Game 2. Regardless, he's averaging 10.5 adjusted assists per game (per NBA.com) in this series, so I'm happy to take the over on 5.5.

Mike Conley over 5.5 assists (-134) vs. Nuggets

FanDuel, 4:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I guess it's just one of those nights where I like one category, but my reasoning for McConnell also applies to Conley. Minnesota's point guard is averaging 8.0 assists in the series against the Nuggets, including 9.0 adjusted assists. Anthony Edwards is stealing all the headlines, but Conley remains the team's important set-up man.

Two-leg parlay: Nikola Jokic and Tyrese Haliburton each 2+ steals (+260)

DraftKings, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both these guys are leading the second round of the playoffs in deflections per game (Jokic 6.5; Haliburton 6.0). Jokic's have translated to 1.5 steals, while Haliburton's have translated to seven steals. Ultimately, I'm just playing the advanced numbers here and hoping for payoff.