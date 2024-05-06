Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Pascal Siakam under 20.5 points (-108) at Knicks

DraftKings, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After monster performances during the first two games of Round 1 against the Bucks (73 total points), Siakam fell back to earth. For the final four games, he averaged 15.3 points on 47 FG%. It will only get more challenging for Siakam, who now has to face former teammate and excellent defender OG Anunoby.

Nikola Jokic over 1.5 steals (-150) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Per NBA.com, Jokic had 10 deflections in Game 1, leading to three steals. To some extent, that's going to be an outlier. But Jokic will have to continue having active hands to prevent Minnesota from getting easy looks in the paint.

Donte DiVincenzo O15.5 PTS vs. Pacers (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I like the Knicks to win this series, and if that's going to happen, they'll need to get more consistent contributions from DiVincenzo, who had an up-and-down Round 1, capped off by a 23-point, 7-assist, five-three-pointer performance in the deciding Game 6. DiVincenzo has found success against Indiana this season (24.0 PPG in three regular season matchups) and should see plenty of open looks with Indiana likely selling out to slow down Jalen Brunson. Over those three regular season meetings, DiVincenzo attempted 13 three-pointers per game.

Pacers-Knicks U217.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Totals are way down across the board in the postseason, and rightfully so. Pace is also on the decline, but this series presents an interesting matchup in style between the second-fastest-paced team in the league (IND) and the NBA's slowest-paced team (NYK) during the regular season. Early in the series, I like the Knicks to dictate pace and set the tone defensively for a Pacers team that was able to feast off of wide open looks against the undermanned Bucks in Round 1. In that series, Indiana averaged 29 "wide open" three-point attempts per game, per NBA.com/Stats – those looks won't be there with such frequency against New York, so I think we get a lower-scoring Game 1 as the Pacers adjust.