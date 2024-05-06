NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 6

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Monday, May 6

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 6, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Pascal Siakam under 20.5 points (-108) at Knicks

DraftKings, 4:34 PM CT

Alex Barutha: After monster performances during the first two games of Round 1 against the Bucks (73 total points), Siakam fell back to earth. For the final four games, he averaged 15.3 points on 47 FG%. It will only get more challenging for Siakam, who now has to face former teammate and excellent defender OG Anunoby.

Nikola Jokic over 1.5 steals (-150) vs. Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Per NBA.com, Jokic had 10 deflections in Game 1, leading to three steals. To some extent, that's going to be an outlier. But Jokic will have to continue having active hands to prevent Minnesota from getting easy looks in the paint.

Donte DiVincenzo O15.5 PTS vs. Pacers (-112)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: I like the Knicks to win this series, and if that's going to happen, they'll need to get more consistent contributions from DiVincenzo, who had an up-and-down Round 1, capped off by a 23-point, 7-assist, five-three-pointer performance in the deciding Game 6. DiVincenzo has found success against Indiana this season (24.0 PPG in three regular season matchups) and should see plenty of open looks with Indiana likely selling out to slow down Jalen Brunson. Over those three regular season meetings, DiVincenzo attempted 13 three-pointers per game.

Pacers-Knicks U217.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Totals are way down across the board in the postseason, and rightfully so. Pace is also on the decline, but this series presents an interesting matchup in style between the second-fastest-paced team in the league (IND) and the NBA's slowest-paced team (NYK) during the regular season. Early in the series, I like the Knicks to dictate pace and set the tone defensively for a Pacers team that was able to feast off of wide open looks against the undermanned Bucks in Round 1. In that series, Indiana averaged 29 "wide open" three-point attempts per game, per NBA.com/Stats – those looks won't be there with such frequency against New York, so I think we get a lower-scoring Game 1 as the Pacers adjust.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 6
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 5
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 5
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 4
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 3
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, May 3