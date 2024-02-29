Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, February 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Parlay: Suns to win vs. Rockets + Jusuf Nurkic to record at least one block (+100)

DraftKings, 2:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Bradley Beal and Eric Gordon are questionable for Phoenix, while Jalen Green is questionable for Houston. Regardless of how things shake out, the reality is that the Rockets are horrible on the road -- they have just five wins outside of Houston. Meanwhile, the Suns are 8-4 over the past month with the second-best offense during this stretch. On the Nurkic front, he's not known for his shot-blocking, averaging just 0.9 BLK in February, but the Rockets are surrendering the most blocks to opposing centers across the past 30 days.

Damian Lillard O29.5 PTS+AST at Charlotte (-115)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Lillard has gone over this number in four straight, including Tuesday's blowout win over Charlotte when he played only 25 minutes. Chances are, the Hornets won't be that inept on offense tonight, so hopefully we get a closer game and Lillard is actually on the floor in the fourth quarter. Either way, the O29.5 is hitting at a 61.1% clip on the year, and Lillard has gone over that number in all three matchups against Charlotte this season.

Jalen Suggs O14.5 PTS+REB vs. Utah (+100)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: You can also find this at 13.5 (-130) but we'll take the extra value and hope for a little more from Suggs, who continues to play dramatically better at home this season compared to on the road. At home, he's shooting 49% from the field and 40% from three while averaging almost 4.0 more points per game. This should be a good matchup, and a pace-up spot, for Orlando, which could again be without Paolo Banchero (illness). Suggs has gone over this number on points alone in 12 of 25 home games this season.

I'm taking the UNDER on Nic Claxton posting 14.5 points+assists

(FanDuel, -115, 3:30 ET)

Ken Crites: In the four games since Brooklyn fired coach Jaque Vaughn, Claxton has averaged a modest 9.5 points and 2.5 helpers per game (12 total). With interim coach Kevin Ollie in charge, Claxton's minutes are down to 27.5 per contest. The Nets face a Hawks team missing Trae Young, but Young only hurt Atlanta's defense. The over/under is a modest 222.0. I think Claxton's struggles could continue as he gets bullied by a bigger Clint Capela (Capela is 40 pounds heavier). I'm 30-22 on the season – feel free to fade!