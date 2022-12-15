NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday Dec. 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

2-leg parlay: Brook Lopez over 1.5 threes + Zion Williamson over 28.5 points (+263)

FanDuel, 3:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jrue Holiday is out for Milwaukee, so I imagine some more usage naturally funnels Lopez's way. Also, the matchup against Steven Adams bodes well for Lopez's chances to get hot from distance, as Adams won't be chasing him out to the three-point line. For Williamson, this is a soft interior matchup that he should be able to take advantage of. Utah allows the most points in the paint -- where Williamson lives.

Sign up and register with the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code and use a top-tier sports betting app, and you can even play at online casinos in a few states such as NJ, PA, WV, MI, and CT. The online casino is available in Ontario, as well.

Tyler Herro over 22.5 points (-114) at Houston

FanDuel 3:21 EST

Ken Crites: Apparently Miami's top 12 players have an injury. That's true if you believe the team's injury report. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are definitely OUT. That should mean monster minutes and shot attempts for Herro, who is officially questionable, but expected to play. Jimmy Butler is also questionable, but should return after a two-game absence. Bam Adebayo is questionable, with a real chance to miss the game. Either way, Herro should get plenty of shot attempts. Plus, Houston's defense is bad: they give up 115.3 points per game, tied for 19th in the NBA. Herro has averaged 23.8 points per game over his last 8 contests.

Sign up with the FanDuel promo code link and get a welcome offer worth up to $1,000.

Jimmy Butler over 34.5 points + assists + rebounds

Caesars Sportsbook, 1 p.m. EST

Michael Gillow: Butler is expected to play Thursday after resting the first leg of the Heat's back-to-back. With Bam Adebayo indicating that he would sit against Houston, Butler should be in line for increased statistical production, as he averages three extra minutes without Adebayo in the lineup. Considering the Rockets are ranked 21st in opponents' points per game, the star forward should see enough opportunities to hit the over.

For first-time users at Caesars, you can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL and get a first bet on Caesars, worth up to $1,250.

Ohio sports betting fans are on the edge of their seats ahead of January 1st, 2023, when Ohio online sports betting goes live. Until then, Ohio sports bettors can take advantage of pre-live bonus offers now. Nearly two thousand dollars worth of free bets are up for grabs at Caesars Sportsbook Ohio, BetMGM Ohio, DraftKings Ohio, and FanDuel Ohio.