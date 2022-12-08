NBA Betting
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Dec. 8

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
December 8, 2022

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Trail Blazers +1.5 vs. Nuggets

BetMGM, 4:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line is a bit suspicious. I'm a bit surprised the Blazers aren't favored. These teams have been playing at an equal level for much of the season, and Portland is at home with a two-game rest advantage. I'll take the points.

Miami Heat -6.0 vs. LA Clippers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00am CT

Nick Whalen: Are we sure Kawhi Leonard is playing in this game? I know he's not on the injury report as of Thursday morning, but I'll be fairly surprised if he ends up playing both halves of the back-to-back. Both teams have several injury concerns, but I feel better about Miami's situation, even as the Heat's injury report seems to lengthen by the day. Miami did get smacked around by Detroit – at home, no less – on Tuesday, but they'll at least come into this game with a day of rest.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
