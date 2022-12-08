NBA Best Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, Dec. 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Trail Blazers +1.5 vs. Nuggets

BetMGM, 4:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This line is a bit suspicious. I'm a bit surprised the Blazers aren't favored. These teams have been playing at an equal level for much of the season, and Portland is at home with a two-game rest advantage. I'll take the points.

Miami Heat -6.0 vs. LA Clippers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:00am CT

Nick Whalen: Are we sure Kawhi Leonard is playing in this game? I know he's not on the injury report as of Thursday morning, but I'll be fairly surprised if he ends up playing both halves of the back-to-back. Both teams have several injury concerns, but I feel better about Miami's situation, even as the Heat's injury report seems to lengthen by the day. Miami did get smacked around by Detroit – at home, no less – on Tuesday, but they'll at least come into this game with a day of rest.

