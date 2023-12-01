NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, November 1

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kyrie Irving over 3.5 made threes (-120) vs. Grizzlies

DraftKings, 3:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Luka Doncic is out tonight, which will put the ball into Irving's hands more. In addition, the Grizzlies allow the most three-pointers to opposing point guards. The number is fairly high, but the situation plays in his favor.

Raptors to win (-138) vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 4:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks are certainly the better team, but they're traveling on a back-to-back after earning a hard-fought win over the Pistons. Julius Randle is questionable for this game after playing 38 minutes and posting 29/10/8, while Jalen Brunson played 40 points and went for 42/6/8. I assume they're both gassed, and I don't trust anyone else on New York to generate offense. Toronto is also 3-2 ATS as a home favorite, while New York is 1-3-1 ATS as a road underdog.

Memphis Grizzlies-Dallas Mavericks U226.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: The Mavs will be without Luka Doncic tonight for the first time all season, and while they'll still have Kyrie Irving, removing Doncic from the equation will be a significant change of pace for the offense. Meanwhile, Memphis has been the best Under team in the NBA this season, going 11-6 to the Under on the year. Grizzlies games have gone over 226.5 only five times this season (17 games played).