NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, November 3

Best Bets

Jalen Brunson Over 28.5 Points + Assists (-118) at Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 3:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Brunson has surpassed this mark just once through five games. However, it hasn't been a usage problem. He's simply been woefully inefficient from the field, shooting just 37.9 percent. Brunson has shot over 49 percent in three straight seasons, so I expect a bounce-back performance coming soon. Without Jrue Holiday, the Bucks' backcourt defense isn't as good as recent years, so Brunson should feast, while teammates Julius Randle and RJ Barrett (knee) may struggle in the paint against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Zach LaVine Under 32.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-111) vs. Brooklyn Nets

FanDuel, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: LaVine has been inconsistent early this season, as he totaled just 24 points over his first two appearances of the year before dropping 51 points against the Pistons on Saturday. While he's remained somewhat steady on the scoreboard since then by averaging 22.5 points per game over his last two appearances, he's struggled to generate much production in secondary categories, as he hasn't secured more than five rebounds in any game this season and hasn't had more than one assist in any of his last four appearances. He's played through a back injury recently and is probable for Friday's matchup. While he's maintained plenty of playing time, it seems possible his performance is taking a hit, and I don't foresee him reaching his combo mark Friday.