NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, December 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Chet Holmgren over 2.5 blocks (-135) vs. Grizzlies

BetMGM, 4:44 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a pretty low bar for Holmgren to clear. He's averaging 2.7 swats on the whole season, and he's recorded multiple blocks in six straight games (4.3 BLK average). Plus, Memphis allows the third-most blocks to opposing centers. The blowout potential is the only thing I'm worried about, as OKC is favored by 10.5 points.

Domantas Sabonis over 33.5 points + rebounds (+105) vs. Wizards

BetMGM, 4:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The big man has double-doubled in each of the past seven games, averaging 18.0 points and 13.9 rebounds during this stretch. It's a great matchup for him to dominate on Monday. Washington is on the second night of a back-to-back, and they're allowing both the most points and rebounds to opposing centers. It's another potential blowout, though, with the Kings as 14-point favorites.

Donovan Mitchell O41.5 P+R+A vs. Rockets

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:00pm CT

Nick Whalen: I know this is low-hanging fruit given the Cavs' injury situation, but I'll take the bait and roll with Mitchell to once again carry the Cleveland offense without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. The Cavs have the rest advantage with Houston coming in on the second night of a road/road back-to-back, and while the Rockets are one of the NBA's best defenses, they did just surrender 39 points and 11 assists to Damian Lillard on Sunday. More than anything, this is a volume play on Mitchell, who will likely see 40-plus minutes and easily eclipse 20 FGA as long as the game is reasonably close.

Julius Randle over 32.5 points + rebounds (-105) at Lakers

DraftKings, 5:30pm EST

Ken Crites: Anthony Davis seems like a legit "questionable" for the Lakers tonight. That would certainly help Randle operate in the post. But with or without Davis available, the Knicks will lean more on Randle due to Mitchell Robinson's (ankle) continued absence. Over Randle's last nine games, he's averaging 27.3 points and 9.2 boards (26.5 total). The K-Train is a pedestrian 12-9, so feel free to fade.