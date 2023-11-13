NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, November 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Kristaps Porzingis under 7.5 rebounds (-135) vs. Knicks

PointsBet, 4:24 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is about as chalk as it gets for a player prop, as essentially every book is on 7.5 shaded to the under or at 6.5. But it makes sense, as New York has allowed the fewest rebounds per game to centers. Ironically, Porzingis has played all three teams allowing the fewest boards to centers, which also includes the Timberwolves and 76ers. Against the Knicks on Opening Night, he had 8; he had 5 against the Wolves; he had 6 against the 76ers. This game also has a low over/under of 221.5.

Same-game parlay: Jakob Poeltl 13+ points and 10+ rebounds; Dennis Schroder 8+ assists and 2+ steals vs. Wizards (+1316)

FanDuel, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Washington allows the most points and rebounds to centers, and this is a significant pace-up spot for Toronto. The Wizards are first in pace, while the Raptors rank 26th. Poeltl's workload has been a bit inconsistent, but he's still averaging 10.0 points and 8.1 rebounds in 24.8 minutes. Washington also allows the most assists and steals to point guards, while Schroder is averaging 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes.

Zach LaVine O23.5PTS at Milwaukee Bucks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: LaVine's scoring is down slightly to begin the year, but that's mostly because he's shooting only 32 percent from beyond the arc. Milwaukee has been one of the worst defenses in the league thus far, and the Bucks also rank in the top-half of the NBA in three-point attempts and three-point percentage allowed to opponents. This should also be a major pace-up game for Chicago, as the Bucks play at the fifth-fastest pace in the NBA.