NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, November 27

Best Bets

Pistons to cover -2.5 points (-106) vs. Wizards

FanDuel, 3:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a great opportunity for the Pistons to get a win. They're expected to start their true starting five -- most importantly, Jalen Duren -- and have a significant rest advantage at home. Including last Monday, the Wizards have played four times, while the Pistons have played only twice. Plus, Jordan Poole -- questionable for the game -- is banged up with an ankle injury. Bettors seeking longer odds should consider adding Cade Cunningham over 7.5 assists for a +270 parlay (on DraftKings), as Washington allows the most assists to point guards. Also consider taking overs on Jalen Duren's points and rebounds (not available at time of posting), since Washington allows the most rebounds and points to opposing centers. If you want to stack the game even taller, Detroit allows the most blocks to opposing centers, so I'd be interested in Daniel Gafford over 1.5 blocks. I assume the massive parlay will get you 15-to-1 odds or better once Duren's props are posted.

Parlay: Pacers to cover -4 points in the 3rd quarter & to win the game (-105) vs. Trail Blazers

DraftKings, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Even though I don't mind taking the Pacers -12.5, I'm going to play something I consider a bit less risky. The horrible Blazers are on the second night of a back-to-back after a hard-fought game in Milwaukee, which is a situation that I like to play a team to run out of gas following halftime. Meanwhile, the Pacers have been playing impressively and have two days of rest. If you're looking for a bigger payout, I would also consider attaching Myles Turner over 16.5 points, over 7.5 rebounds and over 2.5 blocks to this for +950. The Blazers allow the third-most points, fourth-most rebounds and second-most blocks to opposing centers.

Parlay: Clippers to win 3Q & win game (+105) vs. Nuggets

DraftKings, 4:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a tough setup for Denver. First of all, Nikola Jokic is questionable with lower back pain. They're also on the second night of a back-to-back, and this will be the Nuggets' seventh game in 11 days -- not to mention, they have essentially been on the road the entire time. Denver hasn't played two home games in a row since Nov. 6 and 8. This will be the Clippers' sixth game in that 11-day stretch, but they at least have a day of rest, and this is their third straight home game.

Parlay: Pelicans to win 1Q & win game (+125) at Jazz

DraftKings, 4:18 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The line on this game (Pelicans -5.5) is a bit confusing to me. I get that Utah is at home, and this is a rematch of a game where the Jazz emerged victorious on Saturday. But Zion Williamson wasn't available for that game, and he will be for this one, while it was also a horrible schedule situation for New Orleans. Lauri Markkanen is missing a second straight game tonight, and I just don't believe Utah is going to steal another victory without their best player in a more neutral schedule environment. I'd be fine taking the Pels on the spread as well, but you get a little more value on the 1Q + game parlay. If you're looking for a little longer odds, also consider tacking on Dyson Daniels over 1.5 steals to get up to +296. Utah allows the most steals per game to opposing point guards.

I'm taking the OVER on Cade Cunningham scoring 24.5 points (-105)

DraftKings, 2:15 EST

Ken Crites: I can't take my eyes off the train wreck that will be Washington at Detroit. I was overthinking the O/U of 236 and shifted gears to Cunningham, who is on a mini-heater of 58 points over his past two games. If Cunningham can drop 27 points on the Nuggets (11/20), he can certainly score 25 points on the second-worst defense in the NBA. Remember, Delon Wright has been out since the 10th – he's the only Wizard guard that can play defense. If you can parlay this with 3+ turnovers for Jordan Poole, take it! The K-Train is a modest 7-5 this season, so certainly feel free to fade.